AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) held its Annual General Meeting or AGM on April 23, 2025, during which shareholders approved key resolutions and reviewed the company's financial and strategic performance for the 2024 fiscal year.The AGM saw the adoption of ASML's statutory financial statements for 2024. Shareholders approved a final dividend of €1.84 per ordinary share. Combined with three interim dividends of €1.52 each, the total dividend for the year amounts to €6.40 per share.The meeting also granted discharge to the Board of Management and Supervisory Board for their duties in 2024, endorsed a revised remuneration policy for the management, and amended the pay structure for the Supervisory Board. Birgit Conix was reappointed to the Supervisory Board, while Karien van Gennip was newly appointed.PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. was selected as the external auditor for the 2026 financial year, and will also provide assurance on ASML's sustainability statements for 2025 and 2026.Shareholders authorized the Board of Management, with Supervisory Board approval, to issue ordinary shares or grant subscription rights for up to 10% of issued share capital (5% for general purposes and 5% for mergers, acquisitions, or strategic alliances).The Board was also granted permission to restrict or exclude pre-emption rights and repurchase up to 10% of issued share capital through October 23, 2026. An authorization to cancel up to 10% of issued shares as of April 23, 2025, was also approved.Additionally, a positive advisory vote was cast on the 2024 remuneration report for both the Board of Management and Supervisory Board.ASML is currently trading at $657.73 or 2.98% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX