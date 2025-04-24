XVIVO Perfusion AB: Interim Report January-March 2025

XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

First quarter 2025 (Jan-Mar)

Net sales increased to SEK 218.6 million (186.0), corresponding to growth of 18 percent in SEK and 16 percent in local currencies. Organic growth amounted to 14 percent in local currencies.

The Business areas Thoracic and Abdominal delivered sales growth in local currencies: Thoracic 16 percent and Abdominal 28 percent. Services delivered negative growth of -6 percent.

Total gross margin was 73 percent (73). The gross margin for the business areas amounted to: Thoracic 82 percent (81), Abdominal 63 percent (68) and Services 38 percent (36).

Operating income (EBIT) increased to SEK 26.6 million (19.0). Adjusted EBIT increased by 50 percent to SEK 29.8 million (19.9).

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to SEK 43.0 million (36.0), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 20 percent (19). Adjusted EBITDA increased to SEK 46.2 million (36.9), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21 percent (20).

Net profit amounted to SEK -12.4 million (22.8), impacted by currency effects in cash and cash equivalents of SEK -22.5 million (8.3). Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.39 (0.72).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -15.3 million (1.6). The quarter was impacted by increased working capital tied up due to higher sales, as well as the annual payout of employee-related liabilities. Total cash flow amounted to SEK -77.2 million (-43.3), primarily impacted by investments in R&D projects of SEK -40.1 million.

Significant events in the quarter

Rapid FDA approval of the IDE application for the DELIVER study using Liver Assist

FDA approval for continued use of XVIVO's heart technology through the PRESERVE CAP study

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-24 07:30 CEST.

