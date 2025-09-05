Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A1J5GZ | ISIN: SE0004840718 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XV
Stuttgart
05.09.25 | 07:40
14,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nomination Committee of XVIVO Perfusion AB

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / The following members have been appointed to XVIVO Perfusion's (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) nomination committee for the 2026 annual general meeting:

Henrik Blomquist, appointed by Bure Equity AB
Thomas Ehlin, appointed by The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
Martin Lewin, appointed by Eccenovo AB
Gösta Johannesson, chairman of the board of directors

The appointments have been made in accordance with the instructions regarding principles for the appointment of the company's nomination committee which were established by the annual general meeting of XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) on April 27, 2018. The shareholders that have appointed the members of the nomination committee represented in aggregate 29.00 percent of all shares in the company as of 31 August 2025.

The nomination committee shall prepare and submit proposals to the annual general meeting 2026 regarding (i) election of chairman of the meeting, (ii) resolution on number of board members, (iii) election of and resolution on remuneration to the chairman of the board and the board members, (iv) election of and resolution on remuneration to the auditor, and (v) resolution on new procedure for appointing the nomination committee if the nomination committee deems it to be necessary.

The annual general meeting of XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) will be held on April 27, 2026 in Gothenburg. Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee are welcome to do so in due time before the annual general meeting so that the nomination committee has time to consider the proposal. Proposals may be sent to XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ), Att: Nomination committee, Gemenskapens gata 9, SE-431 53 Mölndal, Sweden.

Molndal, September 5, 2025
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

Nomination Committee of XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nomination-committee-of-xvivo-perfusion-ab-publ-1069252

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
