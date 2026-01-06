Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
WKN: A1J5GZ | ISIN: SE0004840718
München
06.01.26 | 08:01
16,580 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
06.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO's CEO to present at J.P. Morgan's 44th Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) - Today, XVIVO announced its participation in the 44th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, US, on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, was invited to deliver a formal presentation and participate in a Q&A session beginning at 4:30 p.m. PST.

Rosenblad's presentation will focus on the future of the organ transplant industry and how new technologies are expanding access to donated organs and increasing overall organ utilization. He will specifically discuss the evolving paradigm of heart preservation, using the XVIVO Heart Assist Transport, which is currently undergoing clinical trials in the United States, as an example.

Rosenblad's remarks will be webcast simultaneously here:
https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare26/sessions/317413-xvivo-perfusion-ab/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

A replay of the webcast will be archived on XVIVO's website for 30 days following the presentation.

Molndal, Sweden
January 6, 2026
XVIVO

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

XVIVO's CEO to present at J.P. Morgan's 44th Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/xvivos-ceo-to-present-at-j.p.-morgans-44th-annual-healthcare-conferen-1124416

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
