Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma Reports First Quarter and Interim January-March 2025 Financial Results

Strong product sales and key progress in pipeline catalysts

LUND, Sweden, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" or the "Company" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), today announced its interim report for January-March 2025.

Peter Nicklin, Chairman of the Board, Hansa Biopharma said, "In Q1, the Company delivered strong growth with total revenue of 66.3 MSEK and products sales of 65.7 MSEK. This represents a 39 percent increase as compared to Q1 2024 (47.4 MSEK). While the organ allocation market remains unpredictable and directly impacts our quarterly sales, we remain confident in our ability to significantly increase revenue year on year. In Q1, we completed enrollment in the Post Authorization Efficacy and Safety (PAES) study, secured access and reimbursement in three additional European markets, and saw growing repeat utilization of IDEFIRIX® (imlifidase) in key centers across Europe. In the second half of 2025, we anticipate several key pipeline catalysts, including data readouts from Hansa's U.S. ConfIdeS Phase 3 pivotal trial in kidney transplantation and the anti-GBM Phase 3 pivotal trial."

"Also, of note, following the positive full results from the 15-HMedIdeS-09 single arm Phase 2 study in Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) shared in December 2024, the data is set to be presented at an upcoming medical congress. Finally, the development of the Company's next generation molecule for repeat dosing, HNSA-5487, remains on track. We recently had very positive interaction with BfArM confirming the clinical development plan for HNSA-5487 in myasthenia gravis (MG)."

The Company also announced Renée Aguiar-Lucander has been appointed Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Søren Tulstrup has stepped down from his position of CEO by mutual agreement after seven years of dedicated service to the Company.

Financial Performance

Q1 2025 product sales of IDEFIRIX® totaled 65.7 MSEK representing a 39 percent increase over Q1 2024 (47.4 MSEK). Revenue for the first quarter 2025 totaled 66.3 MSEK. The addition of new sites using IDEFIRIX combined with growing repeat utilization contributed to the performance. Hansa expects to see continued strong year-on-year product sales growth despite continued quarterly product sales fluctuation due to variations in European kidney allocation systems, which impacts the availability of organs for patients.

Pipeline Progress

During the first quarter of 2025, Hansa completed enrolment of the 20-HMedIdeS-19 Post Authorization Efficacy and Safety (PAES) study. The PAES study is part of the Company's obligation following conditional authorization by the European Commission for IDEFIRIX. The study is expected to read out in the second half of 2026 and is intended to support full marketing authorization in Europe. With completed enrollment, Hansa expects increased commercial utilization of imlifidase at key centers across Europe that participated in the PAES study.

Following positive data from the 15-HMedIdeS-09 Phase 2 trial and indirect treatment comparison to the International Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outcome Study (IGOS), the data has been accepted for oral presentation at an upcoming medical conference in 2025. The trial and indirect treatment comparison demonstrated imlifidase's potential to address significant unmet need in GBS.

The Phase 2 trial GNT-018-IDES in collaboration with Genethon in patients with Crigler Najjar syndrome with pre-existing antibodies against adeno-associated vectors (AAV) continues to progress with enrolment currently ongoing.

The 20-HMedIdeS-17 study (ConfIdeS) remains on track for a data readout in the second half of 2025. This pivotal Phase 3 trial is evaluating imlifidase as a potential desensitization therapy, compared to standard of care, to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients.

Financial Summary



MSEK, unless otherwise stated - unaudited Q1 2025 Q1 2024 FY 2024

Total Revenue 66.3 56.0 220.9

-thereof: Product sales 65.7 47.4 189.7

Provision1 - - (49.6)

Net revenue after provision 66.3 56.0 171.3

SG&A expenses (76.0) (91.3) (344.3)

R&D expenses (64.3) (103.0) (375.7)

Loss from operations (93.4) (159.4) (637.9)

Loss for the period (37.1) (218.6) (807.2)

Net cash used in operations (151.9) (189.1) (674.9)

Cash and short-term investments 250.2 541.5 405.3

EPS before and after dilution (SEK) (0.55) (4.15) (12.85)

Number of outstanding shares 67,814,241 52,671,796 67,814,241

Weighted average number of shares before and after dilution 67,814,241 52,671,796 62,834,848

No of employees at the end of the period 138 166 135

1 Actual product sales for the full year 2024 totaled 189.7 MSEK. Sales were offset by a provision totaling 49.6 MSEK associated with volume discounts and rebates. Including the provision, year to date product sales totaled 140.1 MSEK.

Conference Call Details

Hansa Biopharma will host a telephone conference today Thursday, 24 April, 2025, at 14:00 CEST / 8:00 am EDT.

The event will be hosted by Peter Nicklin, Chairman of the Board, Evan Ballantyne, CFO, and Hitto Kaufmann, CR&DO and Renée Aguiar-Lucander. The call will include a review of the interim results and a business and pipeline update. It will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under Events & Presentations and will also be made available online after the call.

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-833-821-3542

Participant International Dial In: 1-412-652-1248

*Please ask to be joined into the Hansa Biopharma call

Join the webcast here: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=gvTS9Iuw

For the full financial calendar and list of events in 2025 please visit https://www.hansabiopharma.com/investors/calendar/

Contacts for more information:

Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer

IR@hansabiopharma.com

Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs

media@hansabiopharma.com

Notes to editors

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The company has a rich and expanding research and development program based on its proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and transplantation. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and HNSA-5487, a next generation IgG cleaving molecule with redosing potential. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

©2025 Hansa Biopharma AB. Hansa Biopharma, the beacon logo, IDEFIRIX, and IDEFIRIX flower logo are trademarks of Hansa Biopharma AB, Lund, Sweden. All rights reserved.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-reports-first-quarter-and-interim-january-march-2025-financial-results,c4138498

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/4138498/3404893.pdf 20250423 HNSA - Q1 2025 Quarterly Report ENG

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-reports-first-quarter-and-interim-january-march-2025-financial-results-302436982.html