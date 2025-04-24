DJ SWEF: Dividend Declaration

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Dividend Declaration 24-Apr-2025 / 07:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Quarterly Dividend Declaration Confirms 1.375 pence dividend for Q1 as targeted; equating to a 6.5% annualised dividend yield This announcement contains price sensitive information. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") has declared a quarterly dividend in respect of the first quarter of 2025 of 1.375 pence per share as targeted, payable on 23 May 2025 to Shareholders on the register at 2 May 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 1 May 2025. The targeted full year dividend is 5.5 pence per share equating to an annualised dividend yield of 6.5% based on the closing share price on 23 April 2025. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Duke Le Prevost T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 E: Starwood@apexgroup.com Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00BTZJM644 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 384224 EQS News ID: 2122664 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2122664&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)