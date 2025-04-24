LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American Plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L), a British miner, reported that its copper production for the first quarter ended 31 March 2025 was 168,900 tonnes, reflecting higher production from Peru as a result of higher grades, offset by planned lower production in Chile, which resulted in a 15% decrease year-on-year.Copper production guidance for 2025 is unchanged at 690,000-750,000 tonnes.Iron ore production for the first quarter ended 31 March 2025 increased by 2% to 15.4 million tonnes from last year, primarily driven by a strong first quarter performance from Minas-Rio. Iron ore Production guidance for 2025 is unchanged at 57-61 million tonnes.Manganese ore production for the first quarter decreased by 60% to 317,000 tonnes, primarily due to the ongoing temporary suspension of the Australian operations following the damage caused by a tropical cyclone in March 2024. Export sales are expected to resume in the June 2025 quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX