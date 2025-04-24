STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telia Company AB (TLSNY, TELIA.ST), a Swedish telecommunications company, on Thursday announced that total net income declined in the first quarter, while net income from continuing operations increased compared to the previous year.Looking ahead, the company continues to expect fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA growth of at least 5% and service revenue growth by around 2%, both on like-for-like basis.For the first quarter, total net income decreased to SEK 692 million from SEK 757 million in the last year.Earnings per share were SEK 0.13 versus SEK 0.15 in the previous year.However, on a continuing operations basis, net income increased to SEK 2.28 billion or SEK 0.53 per share from SEK 1.11 billion or SEK 0.24 per share in the previous year.Operating income surged to SEK 3.60 billion from SEK 2.64 billion in last year's quarter.Adjusted operating income climbed to SEK 3.46 billion from SEK 3.03 billion in the prior year.Adjusted EBITDA also increased by 6.7% to SEK 7.80 billion from SEK 7.31 billion in the previous year.Revenue increased by 3.5% to SEK 20.04 billion from SEK 19.36 billion last year. On a like for like basis, revenues grew 3.3 percent.Service revenue grew 1.9% to SEK 17.03 billion from SEK 16.72 billion last year.Wednesday, Telia had closed 2.06% lesser at SEK 35.21 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX