LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Ltd. (XPP.L), a developer and maker of critical power control components, on Thursday reported a decline in revenue for the first quarter.For the first quarter, the company registered revenue of 53.8 million pounds, lower than 64.6 million pounds, recorded for the same period last year. This expected reduction includes the impact of the previously announced exit from China's semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.Looking ahead, XP Power, said: 'We remain mindful of geopolitical uncertainty. It is too early to tell what impact, if any, tariffs will have on our markets in the short-term, albeit we do not believe they will impact our competitive position. The range of potential outcomes for 2025 remains wide.'