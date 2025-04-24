100+ Creative Cloud innovations and productivity upgrades equip creative professionals to work faster, with more control and precision over the finest details

Firefly-powered innovations in Photoshop, Illustrator, Express and Premiere Pro bring creative professionals powerful, streamlined workflows to generate and edit graphics, extend video footage and animate images

Creative pros can explore and ideate with the new Firefly app including the new Firefly Boards for AI-first moodboarding with Adobe's commercially safe Firefly models and choice in partner models to explore concepts and create images, vectors, audio and video

Today, at its MAX London creativity conference, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) unveiled over one hundred all-new innovations across its Creative Cloud apps which empower creative professionals to work faster, with greater precision and control. This release further advances the world's largest creative platform, with performance upgrades that work as much as 5x faster, and new innovations that span from creative exploration to execution. Creators can easily jumpstart their designs with Text to Pattern in Illustrator, instantly sift through terabytes of video footage with Media Intelligence in Premiere Pro, quickly edit with supercharged Remove Background in Photoshop and streamline font selection with more than 1,500 new popular fonts like Helvetica and Gotham. New Firefly-powered generative AI capabilities across Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Adobe Express, Illustrator and InDesign provide creators with superpowers for quickly generating images, videos, graphics and patterns, animating still images and turning long video footage into social-size clips.

Adobe also announced the new Firefly app, which brings creative professionals an all-in-one home for AI-assisted content ideation, creation and production. Firefly incorporates Adobe's commercially safe creative AI models including the new ultra-realistic Firefly Image Model 4 and new Firefly Video Model and now gives creators the choice to explore in different aesthetic styles with models from partners including Google and OpenAI. New Firefly Boards, now in public beta in the Firefly app, offers an AI-first workspace for moodboarding, rapid concept exploration and collaborative ideation. Firefly's latest innovations empower creators to move from concept to delivery faster, with greater flexibility and precision.

"Adobe is laser focused on empowering creative professionals with the best tools to do their best work, which means bringing them more speed, precision, control, flexibility and, of course, amazing creative superpowers," said Deepa Subramaniam, Vice President, Product Marketing, Creative Cloud at Adobe. "Today, we're bringing creative professionals major advancements in app performance, highly requested productivity features and all-new AI features powered by Firefly to give creators everything they need to bring their creativity to the world."

Empowering Creative Professionals with New Tools and Productivity Upgrades in Creative Cloud

Creative professionals around the globe from photographers to designers, illustrators, video editors and beyond trust Adobe's flagship Creative Cloud tools to tell their stories and do their best and most important work. Adobe is announcing powerful new AI innovations across Creative Cloud apps to empower creative pros with tools that deliver unprecedented speed, control and precision:

Photoshop upgrades deliver a combination of greater speed, smarter suggestions and tools for working with precise details. They include Firefly-powered AI features like Composition Reference in Text to Image, which unlocks powerful creative controls for ideating by generating assets with the same structure and visual arrangement as a reference image; Select Details , which make it faster and more intuitive to select things like hair, facial features and clothing; Adjust Colors , which simplifies the process of adjusting color hue, saturation and lightness in images for seamless, instant color adjustments; and a reimagined Actions panel (beta), which delivers smarter workflow suggestions.

In addition, Adobe added more than 1500 of the most popular fonts to Creative Cloud applications through the Adobe Fonts library, including Arial, Gotham, Helvetica and Times New Roman.

AI Agents in Creative Cloud

Adobe believes AI agents will be powerful and productive tools for creative professionals similar to how generative AI assists them today. The company recently shared its vision for agentic AI and is working to bring creative professionals tools that can use natural language to access more than 1,000 one-click actions in Photoshop, help them learn new features and handle repetitive tasks with the creator in control and in the driver's seat.

Photoshop's new reimagined Actions panel (beta) offers smart suggestions to creators that can inspire them to try out various creative directions and help them choose a series of multi-step edits to undertake. The Actions panel enables them to enact these edits with a single click. It is the foundation of what will become Photoshop's first creative AI agent.

Adobe has also laid the foundation for agentic professional video workflows in Premiere Pro with Media Intelligence, which understands the content clips, automatically recognizing objects and the visual composition of shots in every frame. Adobe is also planning to bring agentic AI to Adobe Express, transforming it into a creative partner that helps users of all skill levels quickly and intuitively create standout visual content and bring ideas to life with ease.

Supporting the Creative Community

As it showcased its latest innovations, Adobe invited the creative community to participate in a new Creative Apprenticeship initiative, aimed at helping the next generation of creators establish themselves in their careers. Adobe has recruited hundreds of mentors and employers to the initiative, which provides participants with hands-on learning opportunities, mentorship and real-world experience.

Adobe also announced new protections for creators to help ensure they receive credit for their work and to protect it from misuse and misrepresentation. The launch of the Adobe Content Authenticity app, now in public beta, offers a free tool to let creators choose which information is attached to their work via Content Credentials. It includes verified identity (powered by Verified on LinkedIn and social media accounts. Creators can include a tag in their Content Credentials to state they don't want generative AI models to train on their work.

Adobe takes the most creator-friendly approach to AI in the industry. It views AI as a tool for, not a replacement of, human creativity and believes that generative AI can be developed responsibly, starting with respect for creators' rights. For information on our approach to generative AI, visit: https://www.adobe.com/ai/overview/firefly/gen-ai-approach.html

