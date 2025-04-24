Major advancements in video, including new Clip Maker and custom b-roll and background generation, make editing footage fast and simple while Dynamic Animation easily brings lifelike motion to static images

Adobe Express empowers business professionals to easily create extraordinary on-brand assets with brand kits, locked templates and new Generate Similar to produce cohesive asset collections in seconds that are safe for commercial use

Directly integrated with flagship Creative Cloud apps like Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom and Acrobat, Adobe Express makes it seamless for creative professionals to take their work further, add animation, repurpose assets and edit and publish content faster than ever

Today, at its MAX London creativity conference, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced all-new capabilities in Adobe Express for editing and generating video footage, transforming static designs and images into expressive animations and quickly creating on-brand, empowering customers to extend the reach and impact of their content. With new features like Clip Maker, Dynamic Animation and Generate Similar, creative professionals can make flat designs pop with lifelike motion and generate commercially safe video for custom background footage. Additional new AI features empower solopreneurs to quickly turn their podcasts into social clips; enable sales professionals to add personalized video messages to client presentations; and provide marketers with easy-to-use tools for creating on-brand content collections that can be shared with their extended teams all without missing a beat.

Adobe Express empowers everyone from creative professionals to business professionals, solopreneurs and small businesses to easily create and publish content that stands out and helps them promote their passions, grow their business and communicate with impact. Creative professionals say they love how it enables them to take their work further, for example by turning their still images into videos, and easily deliver it to clients and colleagues. Business professionals like marketers, sales teams and internal communicators are using it to create on-brand content from templates created by their creative teams and localize it in different languages and styles for different markets at scale. Solopreneurs and small business teams say that its tools for easily creating and publishing content to social channels help them break through, reach new audiences and ultimately grow their business.

From a social post that goes viral to a presentation that helps land a promotion to a localized marketing campaign that reaches a new audience, millions of customers turn to Adobe Express to turn their ideas into powerful outcomes," said Govind Balakrishnan, SVP and General Manager, Adobe Express. "We're excited to introduce new AI-powered video and animation capabilities to make it even easier for people to stand out and break through with their brands."

New Capabilities Make Standing Out and Staying On-Brand Easier and Faster

Video: Editing video can be complicated and time-consuming. Groundbreaking new video features in Adobe Express take the tedium out of the process and make it easy to create standout video content for every channel:

Clip Maker uses AI to turn longer-form video footage like podcasts, interviews and demos into shareable clips optimized for different channels by identifying key moments, adding captions and reframing clips.

uses AI to turn longer-form video footage like podcasts, interviews and demos into shareable clips optimized for different channels by identifying key moments, adding captions and reframing clips. Generate Video, powered by the Firefly Video Model, uses text and image prompts to generate custom, commercially safe b-roll and background footage.

powered by the Firefly Video Model, uses text and image prompts to generate custom, commercially safe b-roll and background footage. Enhance Speech removes distracting background noise for polished, professional-quality sound in just a tap.

removes distracting background noise for polished, professional-quality sound in just a tap. Video Self-Record allows users to record themselves directly in Adobe Express and add a personal touch to tutorials, video podcasts, reels more.

allows users to record themselves directly in Adobe Express and add a personal touch to tutorials, video podcasts, reels more. Drop Zone compiles clips into seamless sequences and Scene View makes it easy to rearrange and batch-edit video clips for quicker video editing.

compiles clips into seamless sequences and makes it easy to rearrange and batch-edit video clips for quicker video editing. Vimeo add-on fast-tracks sharing with direct exporting and publishing to the platform.

Animation: New Dynamic Animation in Adobe Express adds playful, natural motion like Wobble and Wind through advanced physics simulation.

On-brand creation: New features in Adobe Express make it even faster and easier to create and stay on-brand:

Generate Similar expands on-brand creation capabilities in Adobe Express, giving customers the ability to go from a single on-brand image to a cohesive collection in seconds powered by commercially safe Firefly models.

expands on-brand creation capabilities in Adobe Express, giving customers the ability to go from a single on-brand image to a cohesive collection in seconds powered by commercially safe Firefly models. 30+ new filters powered by Photoshop's industry-leading imaging technology provide professional polish and help customers get their look just right now available right in Adobe Express.

Innovation and Business Momentum

Adobe Express is achieving significant momentum:

Express business customers grew 50% quarter-over-quarter.

Adoption of Adobe Express premium among students grew 85% year-over-year.

Partnerships expanded to include the National Football League, EA Sports, Real Madrid, National Women's Soccer League, ChatGPT, Slack, Box, Miro, Google, HubSpot and more expanding Express's reach to millions of additional consumers and business professionals.

Capabilities expanded with more than 250+ add-ons.

Adobe Express recently revealed its vision for accelerating creativity and productivity with agentic AI to reimagine the content creation process to be more intuitive and efficient.

Pricing and Availability

Anyone can start using Adobe Express for free. Adobe Express is also a companion app to Adobe Creative Cloud, available to subscribers on web and mobile at no extra cost.

The new Clip Maker, Drop Zone, Generate Video features and Vimeo add-on are available today on Adobe Express web. Scene View, Enhance Speech, Dynamic Animation, Generate Similar, Video Self-Record and the 30+ new image filters powered by Photoshop can be accessed on both Adobe Express web and mobile.

