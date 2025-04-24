MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dow Inc. (DOW):Earnings: -$307 million in Q1 vs. $516 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.44 in Q1 vs. $0.73 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17 million or $0.02 per share for the period.Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $10.431 billion in Q1 vs. $10.765 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX