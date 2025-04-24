Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 23 April 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 23 April 2025 750.42 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 742.52 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

24 April 2025