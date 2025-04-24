WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $297 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $350 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $344 million or $0.53 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $297 Mln. vs. $350 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.55 last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $1.74 - $1.76Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX