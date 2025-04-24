Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Herbal Oasis, a rising star in the alternative hemp beverage space, has earned national acclaim with a Gold Medal for Mango Bliss, Silver Medal for both Lemon Lift and Tropical Twist and a Bronze Medal for Berry Fusion at the 2025 High Spirits Awards, a leading showcase of excellence in cannabinoid-infused drinks hosted by the L.A. Spirits Awards in California.





Herbal Oasis Social Tonic was awarded in the "Other Infused Beverage Products" category, a distinction that highlights unique formats pushing the edge of THC beverage innovation. The recognition comes just four months after the brand's national launch, marking a fast ascent for a beverage positioned as a stylish, non-alcoholic alternative for social settings.

"We created Herbal Oasis for people looking for a better way to connect-as an alternative to alcohol," said Ronan Kelly, CEO of cbdM. "Winning this award validates what our community has been telling us: it tastes great, it feels great, and it fits the vibe."

Launched at the end of 2024, Herbal Oasis was inspired by the growing movement toward low-dose, social THC consumption, especially among health-conscious adults looking for alternatives to traditional cocktails or beer. Hemp-derived THC beverages are one of the fastest growing consumer beverage categories. Euromonitor International estimates sales of hemp-derived THC beverages more than doubled in 2024 and are projected to balloon to $4.1 billion by 2028.

Each can of Oasis combines hemp-derived THC, CBG, and functional mushrooms to create a vibrant, elevated experience-without regret. Oasis began hitting shelves in Alabama, Florida, and North Carolina in late March, with additional locations launching throughout spring and summer. Oasis is also available for nationwide delivery from www.herbaloasis.com.

The High Spirits Awards, founded by the creators of the L.A. Spirits Awards, evaluates products across 11 infused beverage categories. Winners are selected by a panel of experienced beverage professionals based on flavor, balance, packaging, and overall drinking experience. Medal designations range from Platinum to Bronze, with Best-in-Show honors reserved for the top of each category.

About Herbal Oasis

Herbal Oasis is a premium THC-infused social seltzer that blends cannabinoids and nootropic mushrooms to deliver a fast-acting, functional beverage made for presence and connection. With an alcohol-free formula and wellness-forward ingredients, Oasis invites a better way to drink-one rooted in clarity, balance, and joy. More information can be found at www.herbaloasis.com. Oasis is a subsidiary of cbdMD, Inc.

To learn more or find a retailer near you, visit: www.herbaloasis.com

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products, and our ATRx brand of natural functional mushroom support. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, or ATRxlabs.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

