WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Valero Energy Corp. (VLO):Earnings: -$595 million in Q1 vs. $1.245 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.90 in Q1 vs. $3.75 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $282 million or $0.89 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.41 per share Revenue: $30.258 billion in Q1 vs. $31.759 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX