BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $851 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $735 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.210 billion or $2.14 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $5.130 billion from $4.883 billion last year.Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $851 Mln. vs. $735 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue: $5.130 Bln vs. $4.883 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $10.10 to $10.30Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX