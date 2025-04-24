Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Record Resources Inc. (TSXV: REC) reports it has acquired more hydrogen claims in the Lake Temiskaming hydrogen camp.

The company has acquired the Lorrain hydrogen property which is strategically located between its recently acquired Lorrain-Bucke property and its Paradis Bay hydrogen property. The news follows on the recent discovery of hydrogen in lake samples on its Lorrain-Bucke property (Record Resources news release, April 7, 2025).

Also, on April 10, 2024, partner and neighbour, Quebec Innovative Materials Corp (QIMC), Laval, Quebec reported "new high hydrogen concentrations of 21,882 PPM (2.19%) and 21,055 PPM (2.11%) on its Lake Temiskaming property.

The Lorrain property on its northern boundary is contiguous to Record Resources' Paradis Bay property. The northern boundary of Paradis Bay is contiguous to the Lorrain-Bucke properties completing a chain of properties stretching 30 kilometres along the eastward-dipping Lake Timiskaming West Shore Fault system. See Figure 1 below.

In this area, the sedimentary and volcanic formations dip westward and potentially create structural and hydrological conditions that can trap the accumulation of gases that contain hydrogen as previously described in press releases (See Record Resources news releases of January 14, and March 18 2025).

The string of properties are strategically located, between major rift faults that are part of the Lake Temiskaming Graben structure, a tectonic feature recognized for its potential to host deep mantle-derived volatile-rich sources, including hydrogen.

As previously described Lake Timiskaming is located on the eastern boundary of a rift zone approximately 50 kilometres wide bounded by a series of northwest-southeast trending faults. This zone has been more recently tectonically reactivated during the Mesozoic Ottawa-St. Lawrence rifting episode. It is probable that temperatures at the base of the Timiskaming graben will be substantial enough to promote the production of hydrogen at the required rates.

The potential for natural hydrogen is further enhanced by shallow depths to the Precambrian basement that include tholeiitic basalts ultramafic rocks and granite exposed both in the area of the Lorrain property and on the northern and eastern portions of the Rift basin in neighbouring Quebec.

On the southern margins of the Lorrain property, the Cobalt Groups metasedimentary formations and the Nipissing diabase sill and dikes are seen to onlap toward the south over the Precambrian basement units. The northwardly dips and plunges of folds grading from exposures of basement rock can promote the infiltration of surface water into the deeper parts of the basement and promote serpentinization of the Archaean basalt and ultramafic units to produce free hydrogen.

Lorrain property consists of 110 claim cells. Record Resources will issue an aggregate of 2,400,000 common shares to a group of arm's length vendors, namely Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd., 1544230 Ontario Inc and 0761585 BC Ltd. and make a single cash payment of $24,000.

A 2% Gross Revenue Royalty (GRR) shall be granted from the sale of hydrogen or any other mineral product from the property. Record may purchase from the vendors, at its sole option, 50% of the GRR at any time for $2,000,000. The option agreement was signed on April 14, 2025. No finders fees were paid. The agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Figure 1: Map courtesy Perry English from OGS Map M236 and Quebec Innovative Material news releases in 2024.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1769/249652_86b917b794da08e6_001full.jpg

