WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pool Corp. (POOL) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $53.55 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $78.89 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.Excluding items, Pool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $1.071 billion from $1.120 billion last year.Pool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $53.55 Mln. vs. $78.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $1.071 Bln vs. $1.120 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $11.10 - $11.60Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX