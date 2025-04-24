WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $386 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.Excluding items, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.41 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $5.132 billion from $5.211 billion last year.L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $386 Mln. vs. $283 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.04 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $5.132 Bln vs. $5.211 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $10.30-$10.50 Full year revenue guidance: $21.4-$21.7 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX