BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FI) said it continues to expect organic revenue growth of 10% to 12% and adjusted earnings per share of $10.10 to $10.30, representing growth of 15% to 17%, for 2025. The company maintained guidance for 2025, with anticipated acceleration in the back-half of the year reflecting the timing of key strategic initiatives.'We are off to a good start in 2025 with a series of large client wins, four strategic acquisitions, and a focus on execution and growth,' said Mike Lyons, President and incoming CEO of Fiserv.First quarter GAAP earnings per share was $1.51, an increase of 22% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings per share increased 14% to $2.14. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.First quarter GAAP revenue increased 5% to $5.13 billion compared to the prior year period, with 5% growth in the Merchant Solutions segment and 6% growth in the Financial Solutions segment. Adjusted revenue increased 5% to $4.79 billion. Organic revenue growth was 7% in the first quarter of 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX