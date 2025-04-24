WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $163 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $126 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $8.910 billion from $7.935 billion last year.CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $163 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $8.910 Bln vs. $7.935 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX