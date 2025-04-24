WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) reiterates its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024 in the range of $1.74 to $1.76 per share.On average, 18 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.75 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company further maintains its adjusted earnings per share growth target of the mid-to-high end of 6 to 8 percent annually thereafter through 2030.Further, the company increased its 10-year capital investment plan to $48.5 billion, a $1 billion increase through 2030.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX