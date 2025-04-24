Höegh Evi, Wärtsilä and partners successfully complete development of the world's first floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker

STORD, Norway, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh Evi, a global leader in marine energy infrastructure, and Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, have successfully completed development of the world's first floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker. This breakthrough technology enables floating import terminals to produce hydrogen at industrial-scale volumes from transported ammonia, marking a major step in the energy transition. The project was announced in April 2023 and is part of Norway's green platform programme.

Scalable technology for a secure energy transition

The industrial-scale ammonia cracker has a modular design that allows integration into both hybrid Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs) and dedicated Floating Hydrogen Terminals. The technology is highly scalable with a sendout capacity of up to 210,000 tonnes of hydrogen annually. Ammonia storage can range from 10,000m³ to 120,000m³.

"The floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker developed by Höegh Evi, Wärtsilä and partners is a game-changer for the hydrogen economy and the energy transition in Europe. Our floating terminals and cracking technology can unlock the full potential of global value chains for green hydrogen, providing European industry with a reliable supply of clean energy within this decade," said Erik Nyheim, CEO of Höegh Evi.

"This pioneering development of the floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker represents a significant leap forward in our quest for sustainable energy solutions. Together with Höegh Evi and our partners, we are not only addressing the challenges of hydrogen storage and transportation but also paving the way for a more resilient and flexible energy infrastructure," said Walter Reggente, Vice President of Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

Building on Norway's history as marine energy pioneers

The project has received approximately EUR 5.9 million in funding from the Norwegian Government's green platform programme, representing approximately 50% of the total budget. The ammonia cracker was constructed at Sustainable Energy's Norwegian Catapult Center in Stord, Norway. Additional partners in the project include the Institute for Energy Technology (IFE), University of South-East Norway, Sustainable Energy and BASF SE.

"The future of energy must be green, and it's our job to be part of the technological development necessary to achieve this goal. We are very happy for this project," said Håkon Haugli, CEO of Innovation Norway.

Innovation Norway is the Norwegian trade promotion organization and is partly responsible for the allocation of funds within the Green Platform program.

Meeting Europe's 2030 hydrogen import targets

According to the EU's REPower strategy, Europe plans to import 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year by 2030. As the development of the hydrogen grid progresses, floating infrastructure with ammonia cracking technology can unlock large-scale imports, supplying hard-to-abate industries with a stable baseload energy source and balance within the energy system. To meet this demand, Höegh Evi is developing several hydrogen terminal projects in Europe, with targeted start of operations before 2030.

About ammonia cracking and clean hydrogen

Hydrogen is emerging as a viable future fuel in the move away from fossil fuels, and can be produced at a relatively low cost in countries where there is ample access to renewable power. However, it is difficult to store and transport hydrogen, due to its low volumetric energy density and with potentially large vaporisation losses. Ammonia is significantly better suited than hydrogen for this purpose. It can be stored in liquid form at moderate pressures and temperatures, and transported over long distances by ship. When it arrives at the receiving destination, the ammonia cracker will convert the ammonia back to hydrogen for distribution into the core energy grid.

About Höegh Evi:

Höegh Evi is the vital link to secure transition-delivering fast, adaptable, and secure solutions that respond to countries' evolving energy needs. For 50 years, Höegh Evi has been a pioneer and global leader in floating energy infrastructure, with one of the world's largest fleets of FSRUs (floating storage and regasification units) for importing natural gas.

Today, Höegh Evi is building the infrastructure needed to make transition possible, with floating terminals for ammonia and hydrogen import, the world's first floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker, and services for carbon transport and permanent storage.

Höegh Evi is a global company with a highly skilled global team of 900 employees at sea and onshore. Learn more at hoeghevi.com

About Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 18,300 professionals in more than 230 locations in 77 countries is shaping the decarbonisation of our industries across the globe. In 2024, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 6.4 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.wartsila.com

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalisation.

