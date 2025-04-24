Klondike Gold Corp.: Klondike Gold Commences 2025 Exploration and Drilling

Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTCQB:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the commencement of 2025 exploration and drilling on the Company's 100% owned a Klondike District Property (the "Property") spanning 727 square kilometer bedrock gold of advanced exploration (see Figure 1).

Peter Tallman, President and CEO of Klondike states "2025 drilling is anticipated to commence on or before April 28 which begins a multiphase campaign to expand the extents of gold mineralization in the Eldorado Creek corridor. The overall drill plan will target significant lateral and deep vertical extensions to high grade gold vein zones and includes provision for the first time to drill up to 750m hole length to test for significant extension of mineralization to depth".

The 2025 drilling program is based around positive new insights stemming from recent evaluation work which have significantly updated our gold mineralization models. The Klondike exploration team have recast and remapped outdated geology units in use since the 1980's, compiled and mapped multiple individual thrust planes within the composite Eldorado Fault thrust zone. In addition, using measurements from oriented drill core and new surface structural mapping have constructed 3-D structural, vein, and gold mineralization models along the 'Eldorado Creek corridor'.

Importantly the Company has documented high grade orogenic style gold veining (>30 g/t Au) outcropping within 500 meters of vertical elevation from the level of Eldorado Creek at the bottom to the tops of hills above. Our new 3-D mineralization/structural models consistently link many 'Undrilled Au Showings' (see Figure 2) together along multiple parallel, stacked mineralized faults.

These lengthy linear zones containing gold-bearing mineralization will be the focus of 2025 exploration drilling with the goal to outline a substantial area of gold mineralization extending to depth from our existing at-surface mineral resource estimate1 containing 581k oz Au calculated at $1700 USD gold price.

Figure 1: Location of Klondike Gold's bedrock gold 727 square kilometer "Klondike District Project" and the Montana Creek Placer lease operation.

Figure 2: Vertical longitudinal view of gold mineralization along Eldorado Creek with drill target area and existing mineral resource areas outlined.

Figure 3: Plan view of gold mineralization along Eldorado Creek with drill target area and existing mineral resource areas outlined.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project located at Dawson City, Yukon, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-kilometer length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. Multi-kilometer gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The Company has identified a pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate of 469,000 Indicated and 112,000 Inferred gold ounces[1], a milestone first for the Klondike District. The Company retains a 10% production royalty on the active Montana Creek placer property with payments capped at $9.5M total over 6 years. The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 729 square kilometer property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, Yukon, within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

[1]The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Klondike District Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Klondike District Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada" has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca effective November 10, 2022. Refer to news release of December 16, 2022.

