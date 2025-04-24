Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HYPE) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "HyperBit") is pleased to announce it has begun the development of a proprietary crypto-themed game designed to be hosted directly on the Company's website - www.hyperbit.ca.

The game offers users an immersive and competitive experience within a blockchain-inspired digital world, where players compete for leaderboard rankings and earn rewards based on their performance. Featuring arcade-style mechanics with real-time scoring, the game will integrate familiar themes from the cryptocurrency space and is aimed at building community engagement and the Company's digital presence. The Company anticipates launching the game within the next 30 days and encourages potential players to sign up for updates at www.hyperbit.ca.

Mr. Goodwin, COO of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. stated: "The development of our first game represents an important step in HyperBit's broader vision. As we grow into a multi-dimensional digital asset company, we're focused on building a connected ecosystem that supports the next wave of decentralized technology. With Bitcoin once again hitting over USD $93,000, we believe it's never been a better time to be building a diversified crypto currency company with a mining focus at its core."

The upcoming release is part of HyperBit's strategy to combine crypto mining, entertainment, and innovation within the digital asset space. Players who rank among the top on the leaderboard will be eligible for exclusive prizes, including digital collectibles, branded merchandise, and crypto-based rewards.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-HyperBit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Associates of Canada a Not-For-Profit Incorporated Association registered in Vancouver, Canada. The goal of the Association is to grow and enhance the Canadian Blockchain community and to further enhance the ecosystem. Learn more about the Association at The Blockchain Association of Canada: a club of crypto enthusiasts.

