On August 26, 2024, the shares in Northgold AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position.

On April 11, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into an agreement to, subject to inter alia the approval of an extraordinary general meeting, dispose all shares in the Company's Finnish subsidiaries, after which the Company will no longer have any operational business (the "Transaction"). Following the Transaction, the Company intends to propose that its shareholders resolve that the Company shall enter into voluntary liquidation at a general meeting. The press release also stated that, provided that the general meeting resolves in accordance with the proposal on voluntary liquidation, the Company intends to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to enter into liquidation or delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market and if any other circumstance exists that results in a substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Northgold AB (NG, ISIN code SE0017131071, order book ID 251186).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.