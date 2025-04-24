Magnasense AB: Overview of the Rights Issue in Magnasense AB

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, JAPAN, RUSSIA, BELARUS OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE REGULATIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR SIMILAR MEASURES. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Invitation to subscribe for Units to Fund Magnasense's Saliva-Based Diagnostics

Existing and new shareholders are invited to subscribe for units in Magnasense under the Rights Issue that is open between 24 April 2025 and 8 May 2025. This presents an opportunity to invest in saliva-based disease testing as an alternative to blood testing. Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will be diluted. The funds raised are essential for Magnasense's continued operations and advancing of the initial phase of the oral health project. If the company is unable to secure new capital, it could significantly impact its ability to continue operations.

Prospects for the future are exciting as proving that saliva-based testing is a viable alternative to blood testing will allow Magnasense to use its technology, knowledge and experience to test for other diseases and in doing so establish a significant revenue stream from licensing its technology and providing bespoke test reports.

Historical Research and Product Development

Since its formation in 2019, Magnasense has established a number of subsidiary companies in Sweden, the US, Finland and the UK to conduct research into the testing for various diseases, including Covid-19. The aim has been to develop products for licence to third-party manufacturers, distributors, and users to generate royalty-based income. A recent challenge has been funding the various areas of research undertaken by different subsidiaries.

Historical Fundraising

To date, Magnasense has funded its research through a combination of rights issues, loans, corporate research grants, and government support. Recently, financing has been provided by Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC, through a secured convertible bond and loan facility that allows for the conversion of debt into equity. This financing has played an important role in funding ongoing research, and the executed addendum strengthens the company's capital structure and facilitates broader financing efforts.

Background to the Rights Issue

The priorities of this Rights Issue have been to restructure the agreements with Atlas, restore shareholder confidence, and secure sufficient funding for ongoing research and product development - eliminating the need for additional capital raising, provided the rights issue is fully subscribed and the subsequent exercise of warrants is successful.

Focus on Saliva-Based Testing and its Future Revenue Prospects

The UK subsidiary of Magnasense, Aegirbio UK has become a leading developer of saliva-based testing for disease as an alternative to blood testing. This offers a non-invasive, cost-effective, and highly convenient way to detect and monitor a wide range of health conditions, from diseases to systemic issues like diabetes, neurological -and heart disease. The test results will be used to provide bespoke reports and will be held in a central database of anonymised data that can be used for identifying other diseases and recommending treatment plans. Magnasense believes Aegirbio UK offers the best prospects for early revenue as well as significant potential for future revenue streams.

While further work is needed to refine the saliva collection device, reader, and test-along with developing the Cloud solution required for generating reports and building a central database for potential AI applications-the first solution will be targeted at the professional market, including general practitioners, dentists, dental hygienists, and pharmacy-based testing. The second goal is to create a device suitable for home use, empowering individuals to take control of their own health.

The initial focus will be on testing for Periodontitis, with plans to engage major manufacturers and distributors as third-party partners. Collaborating with these partners will help reduce costs and risks, while also offering potential for early revenue through three main channels: licensing the technology, leveraging the data, and providing test reports.

The information memorandum with full details of the rights issue and subscription forms are available online via: www.magnasense.com and via: www.eminova.se.

For more information contact:

Marco Witteveen, CEO

E-mail: ir@magnasense.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se

About Magnasense

Magnasense is a Swedish diagnostics company founded in 2019 to offer tests to monitor and optimize the dosage of biological drugs via its unique patented technology platform. In June 2020, Magnasense was listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's ambition is, in addition to bringing innovative diagnostic technology to the market, to make diagnostics more accessible, easier to use and to provide accurate and easily transferable results. For more information, see Magnasense's website www.magnasense.com.