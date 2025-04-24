Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Josh Weinstein
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4A
Details of the transaction: 1
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of time-based restricted stock units ("TBS RSUs") granted April 8, 2024.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
56,039
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
56,039
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-22
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
4B
Details of the transaction: 2
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with TBS RSUs granted April 8, 2024.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$17.6205
Volume(s)
22,052
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
22,052
$17.6205
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-22
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
Doreen S. Furnari
Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600