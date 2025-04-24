Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Josh Weinstein

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A Details of the transaction: 1

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of time-based restricted stock units ("TBS RSUs") granted April 8, 2024.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) $0.00 Volume(s) 56,039

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 56,039 $0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-22

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4B Details of the transaction: 2

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with TBS RSUs granted April 8, 2024.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) $17.6205 Volume(s) 22,052

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 22,052 $17.6205

e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-22