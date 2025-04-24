Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025
Jetzt knallt's an der Börse! Diese Aktie hat das Zeug zum Überflieger!
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Josh Weinstein

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A

Details of the transaction: 1

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of time-based restricted stock units ("TBS RSUs") granted April 8, 2024.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

56,039

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

56,039

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-22

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

4B

Details of the transaction: 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with TBS RSUs granted April 8, 2024.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$17.6205

Volume(s)

22,052

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

22,052

$17.6205

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-22

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

Doreen S. Furnari

Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


