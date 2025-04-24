Roche has posted robust first-quarter 2025 results, with overall revenues climbing 7% to 15.44 billion Swiss francs, driven primarily by its pharmaceutical division. The pharma segment showed impressive growth of 9%, reaching 11.95 billion francs, fueled by strong performance from newer medications. Particularly notable were the eye treatment Vabysmo, which now contributes 3.6 billion francs to revenue, and the breast cancer drug Phesgo. These newer products now represent nearly 60% of total sales, signaling a successful product transition strategy. Despite this positive performance, the market reaction was somewhat muted, with shares dipping slightly by 0.5% following the announcement. For the full year 2025, management maintains its optimistic outlook, projecting mid-single-digit revenue growth and high-single-digit growth in core earnings per share, with plans for further dividend increases.

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant announced plans to invest $50 billion in the United States by decade's end, potentially creating over 12,000 new jobs. This strategic move comes amid discussions with the US government regarding potential import tariffs, as Roche seeks exemptions by arguing that its US production and exports balance its imports. Management emphasized that this investment won't come at the expense of other global locations and that overall investment budgets won't increase. Meanwhile, the diagnostic division continues to face challenges, with revenues stagnating at 3.49 billion francs due primarily to healthcare pricing reforms in China, offsetting growth in other markets.

