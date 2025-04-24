Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24
24 April 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 733.601p. The highest price paid per share was 740.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 728.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0225% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 529,417,246 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 778,819,218. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
303
730.200
16:13:14
224
730.200
16:13:09
49
730.200
16:13:09
298
730.200
16:13:09
189
730.200
16:13:09
487
730.200
16:13:09
57
730.200
16:11:46
100
730.200
16:11:46
218
730.200
16:11:46
372
730.200
16:11:46
108
730.000
16:10:46
320
730.000
16:10:46
9
730.000
16:10:03
448
730.000
16:10:03
226
730.000
16:10:03
384
730.200
16:09:21
9
730.400
16:08:54
213
730.400
16:08:54
92
730.400
16:08:54
414
730.400
16:08:54
654
730.200
16:08:05
29
730.600
16:06:59
343
730.600
16:06:59
76
730.600
16:06:59
152
730.600
16:06:59
345
730.600
16:06:59
720
730.400
16:06:33
751
729.600
16:05:12
749
729.600
16:04:08
659
730.000
16:02:08
63
730.200
16:02:07
287
730.200
16:02:07
82
730.200
16:02:07
26
730.400
16:02:01
37
730.400
16:02:01
395
730.400
16:02:01
251
730.400
16:01:01
54
730.400
16:01:01
195
730.400
16:01:01
68
730.400
16:01:01
100
730.400
16:01:01
39
730.400
15:58:32
97
730.400
15:58:32
550
730.400
15:58:32
652
730.600
15:57:48
34
731.000
15:57:03
207
731.000
15:57:03
46
731.000
15:57:03
207
731.000
15:57:03
25
731.000
15:57:03
747
731.000
15:55:46
334
731.200
15:54:40
337
731.200
15:54:40
248
731.200
15:53:26
491
731.200
15:53:26
73
731.400
15:52:33
332
731.400
15:52:33
54
731.400
15:52:33
674
731.000
15:52:10
651
730.200
15:49:47
357
730.400
15:49:23
47
730.400
15:49:23
69
730.400
15:49:23
83
730.400
15:49:15
69
730.400
15:49:15
357
730.400
15:49:15
259
730.400
15:49:11
208
730.400
15:46:18
391
730.400
15:46:18
208
730.400
15:46:18
550
730.400
15:46:18
737
730.400
15:46:18
726
730.400
15:44:56
952
730.400
15:43:45
1047
730.600
15:43:13
258
730.600
15:41:44
195
730.600
15:41:44
361
729.800
15:40:27
386
729.800
15:40:22
741
730.200
15:39:43
201
730.200
15:39:43
252
730.200
15:38:43
252
730.200
15:38:43
197
730.200
15:38:43
214
730.200
15:37:43
217
730.200
15:37:43
67
730.000
15:36:27
550
730.000
15:36:27
632
730.400
15:36:27
775
730.400
15:36:27
216
730.400
15:36:07
253
729.800
15:32:40
400
729.800
15:32:40
758
730.200
15:32:14
670
730.400
15:32:14
665
729.800
15:29:03
762
729.600
15:28:37
515
729.400
15:25:50
131
729.400
15:25:50
748
729.200
15:25:09
644
729.400
15:24:54
750
729.400
15:21:53
636
729.200
15:21:27
743
729.400
15:21:27
686
729.400
15:18:15
96
729.400
15:18:15
423
728.800
15:16:56
716
729.400
15:15:55
499
728.400
15:13:24
179
728.400
15:13:24
415
728.600
15:12:44
258
728.600
15:12:44
758
729.000
15:12:29
675
729.200
15:10:44
212
729.600
15:08:40
498
729.600
15:08:40
653
730.000
15:08:40
648
730.000
15:08:40
182
729.600
15:06:10
716
729.800
15:05:30
669
730.000
15:05:10
968
729.800
15:02:52
216
730.000
15:00:54
510
730.000
15:00:54
144
730.400
14:59:43
400
730.400
14:59:43
332
730.200
14:58:51
570
730.200
14:58:51
795
729.800
14:57:23
401
730.000
14:57:22
195
730.400
14:57:22
136
730.400
14:57:22
776
730.000
14:57:22
399
729.400
14:54:16
447
729.400
14:54:16
42
729.600
14:53:19
210
729.400
14:52:19
508
729.400
14:52:19
734
729.400
14:51:09
360
729.000
14:47:45
282
729.000
14:47:45
196
729.200
14:47:08
540
729.200
14:46:20
677
729.600
14:46:19
709
729.800
14:44:15
770
731.000
14:43:14
87
730.400
14:42:43
58
730.400
14:42:43
1
730.400
14:42:43
352
730.600
14:42:42
73
730.600
14:42:42
327
730.600
14:42:42
781
731.000
14:41:48
650
731.200
14:41:48
676
730.600
14:39:18
224
731.000
14:37:39
524
731.000
14:36:00
719
731.200
14:36:00
713
731.400
14:35:18
739
732.000
14:33:51
666
732.200
14:32:41
201
732.200
14:32:22
151
732.200
14:32:22
266
732.200
14:32:22
626
732.000
14:31:17
111
732.000
14:31:16
731
731.400
14:30:04
670
732.000
14:27:07
677
732.400
14:26:29
693
732.600
14:24:16
463
732.400
14:24:16
246
732.400
14:24:16
679
732.400
14:24:16
892
732.600
14:22:47
768
731.600
14:16:51
653
731.200
14:12:00
651
731.200
14:09:47
731
731.800
14:08:18
765
732.000
14:08:16
690
731.800
14:04:25
623
732.000
14:04:16
352
732.200
13:59:08
272
732.200
13:59:08
642
732.400
13:57:30
720
733.000
13:57:27
664
733.400
13:54:35
182
733.400
13:54:16
441
733.400
13:54:16
240
733.800
13:52:43
14
733.800
13:52:43
53
733.800
13:52:43
30
733.800
13:52:43
126
733.800
13:52:43
702
734.000
13:52:05
659
734.400
13:50:40
22
734.400
13:50:40
33
734.200
13:46:07
600
734.200
13:46:07
871
734.000
13:46:07
91
734.400
13:45:07
958
734.400
13:45:07
639
733.600
13:41:18
668
733.600
13:41:18
624
733.600
13:39:06
727
733.800
13:36:50
738
733.800
13:34:55
2771
733.800
13:34:55
25
733.800
13:34:55
1
733.800
13:34:55
30
733.800
13:34:55
28
733.800
13:34:55
93
733.600
13:33:13
705
733.000
13:28:48
754
733.400
13:24:46
248
733.800
13:23:55
513
733.800
13:23:54
669
734.000
13:23:54
187
733.600
13:17:06
453
733.600
13:17:06
696
734.000
13:17:00
693
734.200
13:16:31
2
734.400
13:09:53
275
734.400
13:08:23
654
734.400
13:08:03
743
734.400
13:06:25
646
734.000
13:02:23
703
734.800
12:58:04
696
734.600
12:56:13
706
735.000
12:53:00
932
735.400
12:51:25
69
736.200
12:51:23
73
736.200
12:51:23
724
735.800
12:51:23
33
736.200
12:51:23
158
736.200
12:51:23
661
736.200
12:39:45
733
736.200
12:39:45
736
736.400
12:39:45
550
736.800
12:39:31
75
735.000
12:37:52
444
735.000
12:37:19
831
735.000
12:37:19
706
734.800
12:34:24
729
735.400
12:27:23
701
735.600
12:20:47
363
735.600
12:17:04
306
735.600
12:17:04
664
735.800
12:17:03
44
735.800
12:15:00
37
735.800
12:15:00
354
735.800
12:15:00
200
735.800
12:15:00
512
735.800
12:15:00
345
735.800
12:15:00
139
736.600
12:06:03
141
736.600
12:06:03
325
736.600
12:06:03
728
736.400
12:06:03
625
736.400
12:04:03
751
736.400
12:03:45
742
736.400
12:01:57
877
736.200
11:58:24
664
736.600
11:58:13
722
735.800
11:49:39
678
735.600
11:46:37
861
735.800
11:45:31
11
736.800
11:35:08
650
736.800
11:35:08
745
736.800
11:35:08
745
736.800
11:28:57
671
737.000
11:24:44
51
737.000
11:24:44
70
737.600
11:21:59
318
737.600
11:21:59
58
737.600
11:21:59
630
737.400
11:21:23
237
738.200
11:19:23
237
738.200
11:18:23
237
738.200
11:18:23
40
738.200
11:18:23
217
738.000
11:17:38
437
738.000
11:17:38
271
738.200
11:16:31
232
738.200
11:14:33
241
738.200
11:14:33
289
738.200
11:14:30
722
738.200
11:11:13
591
738.800
11:08:54
125
738.800
11:08:54
667
739.000
11:05:39
680
739.600
11:04:02
771
739.600
11:02:01
752
739.800
11:01:10
188
740.000
11:00:09
342
739.800
11:00:09
679
739.200
10:49:22
959
739.400
10:47:32
1121
739.200
10:45:41
713
739.200
10:45:41
656
737.200
10:35:01
358
737.400
10:30:22
381
737.400
10:30:22
715
737.600
10:28:09
726
738.000
10:18:54
98
738.200
10:15:44
600
738.200
10:15:44
766
738.600
10:15:44
627
738.800
10:15:40
725
739.000
10:14:29
763
739.600
10:14:29
758
739.800
10:14:29
710
739.600
10:11:00
663
737.200
10:05:02
542
737.400
10:02:56
81
737.400
10:02:56
142
737.400
10:02:17
854
737.400
10:02:17
653
737.600
10:02:17
712
737.200
09:54:15
39
737.200
09:50:48
633
737.200
09:50:48
710
736.600
09:47:52
127
737.200
09:46:11
624
737.200
09:46:11
48
735.800
09:43:30
689
735.800
09:43:30
99
734.400
09:41:06
771
734.400
09:41:06
695
734.400
09:40:17
666
733.200
09:35:29
666
733.800
09:34:06
9
734.000
09:34:05
692
734.000
09:34:05
586
734.200
09:33:35
46
734.200
09:33:35
722
734.000
09:28:58
694
734.400
09:28:22
424
734.600
09:26:13
333
734.600
09:26:13
746
734.400
09:19:57
745
734.800
09:17:29
674
735.000
09:15:57
723
734.000
09:10:08
664
734.600
09:06:43
758
734.800
09:06:21
637
734.000
08:59:34
658
734.400
08:54:25
748
734.800
08:49:29
706
735.200
08:49:17
240
735.400
08:47:52
158
735.400
08:47:52
766
735.400
08:47:44
704
735.800
08:47:29
323
736.400
08:34:43
350
736.400
08:34:43
652
736.400
08:34:43
674
736.200
08:31:49
740
735.000
08:30:14
36
735.600
08:23:57
350
735.600
08:23:57
302
735.600
08:23:57
703
735.600
08:23:57
63
736.600
08:20:15
707
736.600
08:20:15
679
736.800
08:20:04
763
737.200
08:16:44
754
736.800
08:15:21
683
736.800
08:14:35
664
737.200
08:13:37
753
735.000
08:10:31
757
733.800
08:09:35
775
734.400
08:08:40
757
734.200
08:05:02
739
734.400
08:05:02
770
734.200
08:05:02
735
735.200
08:01:41
753
737.400
08:01:40
689
738.000
08:01:23
730
738.400
08:01:23