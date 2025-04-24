Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

24 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 733.601p. The highest price paid per share was 740.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 728.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0225% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 529,417,246 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 778,819,218. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

303

730.200

16:13:14

224

730.200

16:13:09

49

730.200

16:13:09

298

730.200

16:13:09

189

730.200

16:13:09

487

730.200

16:13:09

57

730.200

16:11:46

100

730.200

16:11:46

218

730.200

16:11:46

372

730.200

16:11:46

108

730.000

16:10:46

320

730.000

16:10:46

9

730.000

16:10:03

448

730.000

16:10:03

226

730.000

16:10:03

384

730.200

16:09:21

9

730.400

16:08:54

213

730.400

16:08:54

92

730.400

16:08:54

414

730.400

16:08:54

654

730.200

16:08:05

29

730.600

16:06:59

343

730.600

16:06:59

76

730.600

16:06:59

152

730.600

16:06:59

345

730.600

16:06:59

720

730.400

16:06:33

751

729.600

16:05:12

749

729.600

16:04:08

659

730.000

16:02:08

63

730.200

16:02:07

287

730.200

16:02:07

82

730.200

16:02:07

26

730.400

16:02:01

37

730.400

16:02:01

395

730.400

16:02:01

251

730.400

16:01:01

54

730.400

16:01:01

195

730.400

16:01:01

68

730.400

16:01:01

100

730.400

16:01:01

39

730.400

15:58:32

97

730.400

15:58:32

550

730.400

15:58:32

652

730.600

15:57:48

34

731.000

15:57:03

207

731.000

15:57:03

46

731.000

15:57:03

207

731.000

15:57:03

25

731.000

15:57:03

747

731.000

15:55:46

334

731.200

15:54:40

337

731.200

15:54:40

248

731.200

15:53:26

491

731.200

15:53:26

73

731.400

15:52:33

332

731.400

15:52:33

54

731.400

15:52:33

674

731.000

15:52:10

651

730.200

15:49:47

357

730.400

15:49:23

47

730.400

15:49:23

69

730.400

15:49:23

83

730.400

15:49:15

69

730.400

15:49:15

357

730.400

15:49:15

259

730.400

15:49:11

208

730.400

15:46:18

391

730.400

15:46:18

208

730.400

15:46:18

550

730.400

15:46:18

737

730.400

15:46:18

726

730.400

15:44:56

952

730.400

15:43:45

1047

730.600

15:43:13

258

730.600

15:41:44

195

730.600

15:41:44

361

729.800

15:40:27

386

729.800

15:40:22

741

730.200

15:39:43

201

730.200

15:39:43

252

730.200

15:38:43

252

730.200

15:38:43

197

730.200

15:38:43

214

730.200

15:37:43

217

730.200

15:37:43

67

730.000

15:36:27

550

730.000

15:36:27

632

730.400

15:36:27

775

730.400

15:36:27

216

730.400

15:36:07

253

729.800

15:32:40

400

729.800

15:32:40

758

730.200

15:32:14

670

730.400

15:32:14

665

729.800

15:29:03

762

729.600

15:28:37

515

729.400

15:25:50

131

729.400

15:25:50

748

729.200

15:25:09

644

729.400

15:24:54

750

729.400

15:21:53

636

729.200

15:21:27

743

729.400

15:21:27

686

729.400

15:18:15

96

729.400

15:18:15

423

728.800

15:16:56

716

729.400

15:15:55

499

728.400

15:13:24

179

728.400

15:13:24

415

728.600

15:12:44

258

728.600

15:12:44

758

729.000

15:12:29

675

729.200

15:10:44

212

729.600

15:08:40

498

729.600

15:08:40

653

730.000

15:08:40

648

730.000

15:08:40

182

729.600

15:06:10

716

729.800

15:05:30

669

730.000

15:05:10

968

729.800

15:02:52

216

730.000

15:00:54

510

730.000

15:00:54

144

730.400

14:59:43

400

730.400

14:59:43

332

730.200

14:58:51

570

730.200

14:58:51

795

729.800

14:57:23

401

730.000

14:57:22

195

730.400

14:57:22

136

730.400

14:57:22

776

730.000

14:57:22

399

729.400

14:54:16

447

729.400

14:54:16

42

729.600

14:53:19

210

729.400

14:52:19

508

729.400

14:52:19

734

729.400

14:51:09

360

729.000

14:47:45

282

729.000

14:47:45

196

729.200

14:47:08

540

729.200

14:46:20

677

729.600

14:46:19

709

729.800

14:44:15

770

731.000

14:43:14

87

730.400

14:42:43

58

730.400

14:42:43

1

730.400

14:42:43

352

730.600

14:42:42

73

730.600

14:42:42

327

730.600

14:42:42

781

731.000

14:41:48

650

731.200

14:41:48

676

730.600

14:39:18

224

731.000

14:37:39

524

731.000

14:36:00

719

731.200

14:36:00

713

731.400

14:35:18

739

732.000

14:33:51

666

732.200

14:32:41

201

732.200

14:32:22

151

732.200

14:32:22

266

732.200

14:32:22

626

732.000

14:31:17

111

732.000

14:31:16

731

731.400

14:30:04

670

732.000

14:27:07

677

732.400

14:26:29

693

732.600

14:24:16

463

732.400

14:24:16

246

732.400

14:24:16

679

732.400

14:24:16

892

732.600

14:22:47

768

731.600

14:16:51

653

731.200

14:12:00

651

731.200

14:09:47

731

731.800

14:08:18

765

732.000

14:08:16

690

731.800

14:04:25

623

732.000

14:04:16

352

732.200

13:59:08

272

732.200

13:59:08

642

732.400

13:57:30

720

733.000

13:57:27

664

733.400

13:54:35

182

733.400

13:54:16

441

733.400

13:54:16

240

733.800

13:52:43

14

733.800

13:52:43

53

733.800

13:52:43

30

733.800

13:52:43

126

733.800

13:52:43

702

734.000

13:52:05

659

734.400

13:50:40

22

734.400

13:50:40

33

734.200

13:46:07

600

734.200

13:46:07

871

734.000

13:46:07

91

734.400

13:45:07

958

734.400

13:45:07

639

733.600

13:41:18

668

733.600

13:41:18

624

733.600

13:39:06

727

733.800

13:36:50

738

733.800

13:34:55

2771

733.800

13:34:55

25

733.800

13:34:55

1

733.800

13:34:55

30

733.800

13:34:55

28

733.800

13:34:55

93

733.600

13:33:13

705

733.000

13:28:48

754

733.400

13:24:46

248

733.800

13:23:55

513

733.800

13:23:54

669

734.000

13:23:54

187

733.600

13:17:06

453

733.600

13:17:06

696

734.000

13:17:00

693

734.200

13:16:31

2

734.400

13:09:53

275

734.400

13:08:23

654

734.400

13:08:03

743

734.400

13:06:25

646

734.000

13:02:23

703

734.800

12:58:04

696

734.600

12:56:13

706

735.000

12:53:00

932

735.400

12:51:25

69

736.200

12:51:23

73

736.200

12:51:23

724

735.800

12:51:23

33

736.200

12:51:23

158

736.200

12:51:23

661

736.200

12:39:45

733

736.200

12:39:45

736

736.400

12:39:45

550

736.800

12:39:31

75

735.000

12:37:52

444

735.000

12:37:19

831

735.000

12:37:19

706

734.800

12:34:24

729

735.400

12:27:23

701

735.600

12:20:47

363

735.600

12:17:04

306

735.600

12:17:04

664

735.800

12:17:03

44

735.800

12:15:00

37

735.800

12:15:00

354

735.800

12:15:00

200

735.800

12:15:00

512

735.800

12:15:00

345

735.800

12:15:00

139

736.600

12:06:03

141

736.600

12:06:03

325

736.600

12:06:03

728

736.400

12:06:03

625

736.400

12:04:03

751

736.400

12:03:45

742

736.400

12:01:57

877

736.200

11:58:24

664

736.600

11:58:13

722

735.800

11:49:39

678

735.600

11:46:37

861

735.800

11:45:31

11

736.800

11:35:08

650

736.800

11:35:08

745

736.800

11:35:08

745

736.800

11:28:57

671

737.000

11:24:44

51

737.000

11:24:44

70

737.600

11:21:59

318

737.600

11:21:59

58

737.600

11:21:59

630

737.400

11:21:23

237

738.200

11:19:23

237

738.200

11:18:23

237

738.200

11:18:23

40

738.200

11:18:23

217

738.000

11:17:38

437

738.000

11:17:38

271

738.200

11:16:31

232

738.200

11:14:33

241

738.200

11:14:33

289

738.200

11:14:30

722

738.200

11:11:13

591

738.800

11:08:54

125

738.800

11:08:54

667

739.000

11:05:39

680

739.600

11:04:02

771

739.600

11:02:01

752

739.800

11:01:10

188

740.000

11:00:09

342

739.800

11:00:09

679

739.200

10:49:22

959

739.400

10:47:32

1121

739.200

10:45:41

713

739.200

10:45:41

656

737.200

10:35:01

358

737.400

10:30:22

381

737.400

10:30:22

715

737.600

10:28:09

726

738.000

10:18:54

98

738.200

10:15:44

600

738.200

10:15:44

766

738.600

10:15:44

627

738.800

10:15:40

725

739.000

10:14:29

763

739.600

10:14:29

758

739.800

10:14:29

710

739.600

10:11:00

663

737.200

10:05:02

542

737.400

10:02:56

81

737.400

10:02:56

142

737.400

10:02:17

854

737.400

10:02:17

653

737.600

10:02:17

712

737.200

09:54:15

39

737.200

09:50:48

633

737.200

09:50:48

710

736.600

09:47:52

127

737.200

09:46:11

624

737.200

09:46:11

48

735.800

09:43:30

689

735.800

09:43:30

99

734.400

09:41:06

771

734.400

09:41:06

695

734.400

09:40:17

666

733.200

09:35:29

666

733.800

09:34:06

9

734.000

09:34:05

692

734.000

09:34:05

586

734.200

09:33:35

46

734.200

09:33:35

722

734.000

09:28:58

694

734.400

09:28:22

424

734.600

09:26:13

333

734.600

09:26:13

746

734.400

09:19:57

745

734.800

09:17:29

674

735.000

09:15:57

723

734.000

09:10:08

664

734.600

09:06:43

758

734.800

09:06:21

637

734.000

08:59:34

658

734.400

08:54:25

748

734.800

08:49:29

706

735.200

08:49:17

240

735.400

08:47:52

158

735.400

08:47:52

766

735.400

08:47:44

704

735.800

08:47:29

323

736.400

08:34:43

350

736.400

08:34:43

652

736.400

08:34:43

674

736.200

08:31:49

740

735.000

08:30:14

36

735.600

08:23:57

350

735.600

08:23:57

302

735.600

08:23:57

703

735.600

08:23:57

63

736.600

08:20:15

707

736.600

08:20:15

679

736.800

08:20:04

763

737.200

08:16:44

754

736.800

08:15:21

683

736.800

08:14:35

664

737.200

08:13:37

753

735.000

08:10:31

757

733.800

08:09:35

775

734.400

08:08:40

757

734.200

08:05:02

739

734.400

08:05:02

770

734.200

08:05:02

735

735.200

08:01:41

753

737.400

08:01:40

689

738.000

08:01:23

730

738.400

08:01:23


