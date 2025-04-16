Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
16.04.25
16:38 Uhr
8,700 Euro
-0,100
-1,14 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5008,70019:02
8,5508,65018:50
PR Newswire
16.04.2025 18:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

16 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 195,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 738.463p. The highest price paid per share was 744.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 734.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0250% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 529,047,246 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 779,186,651. Rightmove holds 10,820,183 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

388

734.600

16:08:28

1150

734.600

16:08:13

908

734.600

16:07:28

687

734.600

16:06:28

612

735.000

16:05:19

874

735.200

16:05:18

254

735.200

16:04:18

858

735.200

16:04:18

116

735.000

16:03:17

390

735.000

16:03:17

199

735.000

16:03:17

581

734.800

16:01:50

198

735.400

16:00:50

97

735.400

16:00:50

341

735.400

16:00:50

490

735.800

16:00:05

101

735.800

16:00:05

108

736.000

16:00:05

104

736.000

16:00:05

67

736.000

16:00:05

44

736.000

16:00:05

198

736.000

16:00:05

725

735.800

15:58:38

25

735.600

15:58:26

22

735.600

15:58:26

624

735.200

15:58:00

56

735.200

15:57:56

34

735.200

15:57:56

35

735.200

15:57:56

34

735.200

15:57:56

552

735.000

15:57:00

605

735.000

15:55:00

714

735.000

15:53:15

62

735.200

15:52:58

112

735.200

15:52:58

116

735.200

15:52:58

73

735.200

15:52:58

335

735.200

15:52:58

103

735.200

15:52:44

101

735.200

15:52:44

600

734.800

15:51:50

67

734.800

15:51:50

380

734.800

15:50:42

91

734.800

15:50:42

19

734.800

15:50:42

204

734.800

15:50:42

649

734.600

15:49:08

110

734.600

15:47:56

167

734.600

15:47:56

332

734.400

15:47:48

740

734.400

15:46:09

276

734.400

15:43:07

420

734.400

15:43:07

676

734.400

15:43:07

659

734.800

15:42:30

706

734.400

15:39:08

452

734.600

15:39:08

279

734.600

15:39:08

320

734.600

15:38:08

190

734.600

15:38:08

162

734.200

15:37:38

513

734.200

15:37:38

655

734.000

15:36:27

1561

734.400

15:35:27

623

734.400

15:33:27

722

734.600

15:33:17

690

734.400

15:31:00

108

734.600

15:30:58

427

734.600

15:30:58

47

734.400

15:27:20

89

734.400

15:27:20

489

734.400

15:27:20

641

734.400

15:27:20

438

734.600

15:24:25

272

734.600

15:24:25

688

735.000

15:24:24

99

734.800

15:24:10

104

734.800

15:24:10

58

734.800

15:24:10

107

734.800

15:24:10

66

734.800

15:24:10

102

734.800

15:24:10

376

734.800

15:23:10

109

734.800

15:23:10

686

734.200

15:20:07

11

734.400

15:19:58

1047

734.400

15:19:58

651

734.200

15:16:11

632

734.600

15:16:11

10

734.600

15:16:11

493

735.000

15:15:38

111

735.000

15:15:38

35

735.000

15:15:38

95

735.000

15:15:38

135

735.000

15:14:28

493

735.000

15:14:28

713

735.000

15:13:18

239

734.800

15:10:28

513

734.800

15:10:28

436

735.200

15:10:25

109

735.200

15:10:25

207

735.200

15:10:25

346

735.200

15:09:19

715

735.000

15:08:41

709

735.200

15:06:28

89

735.200

15:06:08

94

735.200

15:06:08

46

735.200

15:06:08

336

735.200

15:05:58

612

735.200

15:04:22

641

735.000

15:03:32

730

735.200

15:01:44

416

735.200

15:01:44

222

735.200

15:01:44

693

735.200

14:59:03

232

735.400

14:58:29

432

735.400

14:58:29

271

735.600

14:58:01

102

735.600

14:58:01

26

735.600

14:58:01

740

734.800

14:55:23

33

735.000

14:55:23

702

734.800

14:54:11

49

734.800

14:54:11

665

735.200

14:51:59

717

735.400

14:51:11

708

735.600

14:50:47

636

735.200

14:49:48

639

735.400

14:49:48

1

735.400

14:49:48

9

735.400

14:49:48

665

734.000

14:47:00

760

734.200

14:46:51

152

734.200

14:46:51

619

734.200

14:46:51

727

734.200

14:43:20

730

734.600

14:43:12

665

734.400

14:42:03

682

734.200

14:39:00

665

734.600

14:37:04

726

734.600

14:35:50

195

735.000

14:35:40

889

735.000

14:35:40

647

735.400

14:35:17

640

734.600

14:31:01

441

735.400

14:30:00

108

735.400

14:30:00

108

735.400

14:30:00

157

735.400

14:30:00

556

735.400

14:30:00

699

735.600

14:30:00

35

735.600

14:30:00

304

735.600

14:29:31

299

735.600

14:29:31

99

735.600

14:29:31

727

735.200

14:23:05

711

735.400

14:23:05

13

735.600

14:22:01

663

735.600

14:22:01

603

735.200

14:20:46

683

735.400

14:18:21

43

735.400

14:18:17

836

735.400

14:16:11

677

735.200

14:12:00

700

735.400

14:10:50

23

735.400

14:10:50

628

735.600

14:06:35

640

735.600

14:06:35

114

736.000

14:02:34

584

736.000

14:02:34

608

736.600

14:01:19

422

736.800

13:59:45

639

736.400

13:53:48

700

736.600

13:51:06

45

737.200

13:49:28

394

737.200

13:49:28

752

737.200

13:49:17

749

737.400

13:49:17

710

737.400

13:47:17

657

737.200

13:45:00

167

737.400

13:42:27

401

737.600

13:42:07

731

738.000

13:39:00

52

738.200

13:38:28

650

738.200

13:38:28

787

738.200

13:38:28

204

738.600

13:37:03

99

738.600

13:37:03

1706

738.600

13:37:03

101

738.600

13:37:03

357

738.200

13:32:17

266

738.200

13:32:17

89

738.400

13:32:17

120

738.400

13:32:17

105

738.400

13:32:17

208

738.400

13:32:17

631

738.400

13:32:17

202

738.400

13:32:17

608

738.400

13:32:17

623

738.400

13:31:05

130

738.600

13:31:05

92

738.600

13:31:05

91

738.600

13:31:05

21

738.200

13:29:22

89

738.200

13:29:22

615

738.200

13:29:22

10

738.200

13:29:22

43

738.200

13:27:56

684

738.200

13:27:50

54

738.000

13:25:27

115

738.000

13:25:03

330

738.000

13:25:03

255

738.000

13:25:03

53

738.000

13:25:03

641

738.000

13:25:03

387

738.200

13:19:36

682

738.200

13:19:36

830

738.600

13:19:34

209

739.000

12:54:29

489

739.000

12:54:29

722

739.400

12:54:18

729

739.800

12:50:29

720

740.800

12:50:12

707

741.200

12:46:30

697

740.200

12:43:40

704

740.200

12:43:40

673

740.600

12:43:39

683

738.800

12:39:09

730

739.000

12:36:10

650

739.600

12:36:04

10

739.600

12:36:04

628

740.200

12:33:11

371

740.400

12:29:24

254

740.400

12:29:24

690

739.600

12:20:31

608

739.800

12:17:31

725

739.800

12:15:15

742

739.800

12:15:15

701

740.200

12:10:45

687

740.400

12:10:30

703

740.400

12:02:08

682

740.800

12:02:08

670

741.600

11:56:49

623

742.000

11:54:33

182

742.000

11:51:39

550

742.000

11:51:39

732

742.200

11:50:13

15

742.200

11:50:13

158

742.200

11:50:13

654

742.000

11:48:39

19

742.000

11:48:39

613

738.800

11:38:23

403

738.800

11:38:23

627

738.800

11:38:23

688

738.800

11:38:23

305

738.800

11:38:23

25

738.800

11:35:53

263

738.800

11:34:48

112

738.800

11:34:48

631

738.800

11:30:37

871

738.800

11:30:37

438

738.200

11:25:54

731

738.400

11:24:43

333

740.000

11:10:46

360

740.000

11:10:46

732

739.800

11:08:34

647

740.000

11:07:24

550

739.600

10:59:19

172

739.600

10:59:19

208

739.600

10:59:19

171

739.400

10:59:19

740

739.400

10:59:19

724

740.000

10:54:25

665

739.800

10:47:00

704

740.000

10:45:24

313

740.400

10:45:03

96

740.400

10:45:03

86

740.400

10:45:03

258

740.400

10:45:03

333

740.400

10:45:03

256

740.400

10:45:03

89

740.400

10:45:03

98

740.600

10:44:18

187

740.600

10:44:18

171

740.800

10:40:53

550

740.800

10:39:59

669

740.800

10:39:59

633

740.600

10:37:03

626

740.800

10:31:06

667

741.000

10:30:57

622

741.000

10:30:57

313

741.400

10:30:05

88

741.400

10:30:05

4

741.400

10:30:00

186

741.400

10:28:45

310

741.400

10:28:45

193

741.400

10:28:45

107

741.400

10:28:45

88

741.400

10:27:04

84

741.400

10:27:04

713

741.400

10:27:03

58

738.600

10:24:41

102

738.600

10:24:41

36

738.600

10:24:41

136

738.600

10:24:41

599

738.200

10:23:35

55

738.200

10:23:33

40

738.200

10:23:24

107

738.200

10:23:24

53

738.200

10:23:24

262

738.200

10:21:58

429

738.200

10:21:58

838

738.000

10:20:31

1071

738.000

10:20:31

491

738.000

10:18:49

158

738.000

10:18:49

636

737.200

10:15:02

607

737.800

10:07:45

715

738.200

10:04:36

670

737.200

10:02:03

725

737.400

09:54:06

679

740.000

09:49:34

606

739.000

09:42:13

695

739.000

09:42:13

703

739.000

09:42:13

691

734.800

09:40:41

636

735.200

09:40:26

883

735.800

09:40:25

162

736.200

09:40:15

908

736.200

09:40:15

634

736.600

09:39:42

610

738.200

09:39:28

544

738.600

09:39:28

276

738.600

09:39:28

690

739.200

09:39:28

626

739.400

09:34:43

677

739.400

09:33:01

372

739.400

09:31:03

250

739.400

09:31:03

61

740.800

09:29:34

650

740.800

09:29:34

652

740.800

09:29:34

264

741.000

09:28:56

359

741.000

09:28:56

740

741.000

09:28:56

638

740.200

09:25:55

172

740.600

09:25:03

113

740.600

09:25:03

140

740.600

09:25:03

737

740.400

09:20:55

725

742.000

09:18:47

670

741.600

09:13:52

678

743.400

09:09:34

647

743.000

09:08:06

847

743.400

09:07:27

644

743.600

09:07:03

68

743.600

09:07:03

674

743.800

09:07:03

20

743.000

09:06:18

1363

743.000

09:06:18

239

742.800

09:05:23

518

742.800

09:05:23

1236

743.000

09:05:19

16

743.000

09:05:19

813

743.000

09:05:10

1100

743.400

09:03:59

250

743.400

09:03:59

720

742.400

09:03:33

705

742.000

09:02:57

659

742.000

09:02:31

165

742.000

09:02:01

93

742.000

09:02:01

720

742.000

09:01:52

619

742.000

09:01:50

624

742.000

09:01:49

650

742.000

09:01:48

713

742.000

09:01:47

646

742.000

09:01:45

669

742.000

09:01:27

696

742.200

09:01:19

768

742.600

09:01:17

283

742.800

09:01:17

202

742.800

09:01:17

211

742.800

09:01:17

227

742.000

09:01:10

654

741.400

09:00:59

751

741.800

08:57:48

740

742.000

08:56:44

707

741.800

08:54:40

646

741.800

08:54:40

1535

742.200

08:54:13

575

742.400

08:54:12

163

742.400

08:54:03

740

742.400

08:54:01

81

742.000

08:54:01

1400

742.000

08:54:01

654

742.000

08:54:00

666

742.000

08:46:50

95

742.200

08:46:30

543

742.200

08:46:30

743

742.600

08:45:43

610

743.200

08:45:32

622

743.400

08:42:10

646

743.800

08:41:01

662

744.400

08:37:04

646

741.800

08:29:45

10

741.800

08:29:45

665

741.800

08:28:17

716

741.000

08:25:18

718

739.600

08:23:14

816

740.400

08:21:49

707

740.800

08:21:37

619

740.800

08:21:37

1061

741.000

08:21:26

2029

741.000

08:21:26

628

741.800

08:17:03

649

742.200

08:16:16

608

744.000

08:12:15

617

742.000

08:09:35

659

742.400

08:09:04

46

742.400

08:09:04

684

742.600

08:08:59

359

743.000

08:08:29

258

743.000

08:08:29

453

742.000

08:03:31

177

742.000

08:03:30

901

742.800

08:03:21

713

743.600

08:03:10

703

743.800

08:03:10


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.