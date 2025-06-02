Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02
2 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 125,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 745.361p. The highest price paid per share was 751.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 741.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0161% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,599,968 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,640,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1761
747.400
16:13:09
347
746.800
16:10:15
380
746.800
16:10:15
767
746.800
16:09:15
282
746.800
16:06:28
445
746.800
16:06:28
674
747.000
16:06:28
287
747.000
16:06:28
736
746.800
16:03:53
403
746.800
16:02:35
284
746.800
16:02:35
95
747.000
16:02:22
722
747.000
16:02:22
110
746.800
16:01:03
544
746.400
16:00:06
147
746.400
16:00:06
768
745.800
15:57:33
445
746.000
15:57:33
26
746.000
15:57:33
139
746.000
15:57:33
691
745.200
15:55:48
732
745.400
15:53:18
732
745.600
15:53:18
54
745.600
15:53:01
65
745.600
15:53:01
152
745.600
15:53:01
723
744.600
15:49:14
685
744.400
15:46:06
834
744.200
15:44:16
724
744.400
15:43:15
445
744.000
15:38:52
91
744.000
15:38:52
189
744.000
15:38:52
830
744.000
15:38:52
780
744.600
15:35:12
505
744.800
15:34:59
317
744.800
15:34:59
608
745.000
15:34:59
771
745.000
15:34:59
832
744.200
15:30:37
171
744.200
15:28:43
450
744.200
15:28:43
81
744.200
15:27:43
654
744.200
15:27:43
715
743.400
15:24:26
827
743.400
15:24:26
67
743.200
15:22:22
772
743.200
15:22:22
696
742.200
15:19:46
693
742.600
15:14:50
722
742.800
15:14:26
607
742.800
15:14:26
200
742.800
15:14:26
703
742.800
15:10:38
16
742.800
15:10:38
170
742.800
15:06:50
330
742.800
15:06:50
335
742.800
15:06:50
275
742.800
15:06:50
600
742.800
15:06:50
760
742.800
15:06:50
898
742.400
15:04:30
498
741.800
15:00:31
300
741.800
15:00:31
624
742.600
15:00:00
98
742.600
14:59:19
773
743.600
14:58:05
685
743.800
14:57:04
1048
744.000
14:56:10
357
744.200
14:55:53
476
744.200
14:55:53
802
744.600
14:48:51
516
744.600
14:47:50
234
744.600
14:47:50
311
744.400
14:47:28
519
744.400
14:47:28
711
744.400
14:47:28
701
743.800
14:42:05
993
744.200
14:40:20
727
744.400
14:40:12
73
744.600
14:40:12
903
743.200
14:36:10
171
742.200
14:31:14
517
742.200
14:31:14
741
743.400
14:30:06
819
743.800
14:30:06
771
743.600
14:25:41
768
743.800
14:25:41
757
744.200
14:25:41
800
743.600
14:20:07
254
743.600
14:16:11
171
743.600
14:16:11
361
743.600
14:16:11
726
744.000
14:16:11
711
744.200
14:14:10
628
744.400
14:02:35
205
744.400
14:02:35
747
744.400
14:02:35
746
744.600
14:00:05
738
744.600
14:00:05
825
745.600
13:48:19
741
746.000
13:45:00
796
746.600
13:40:06
732
746.000
13:36:01
816
745.400
13:31:03
759
745.800
13:29:00
675
746.000
13:28:48
751
745.600
13:23:19
700
746.000
13:19:11
240
746.000
13:18:27
468
746.000
13:18:27
754
745.400
13:14:18
79
745.400
13:14:18
385
745.400
13:12:21
386
745.400
13:12:21
2
744.600
13:10:02
768
744.600
13:10:02
721
744.800
13:07:18
655
745.200
13:02:55
183
745.200
13:02:55
46
745.400
13:02:55
636
745.400
13:02:55
823
745.400
13:02:55
807
745.600
12:45:45
689
746.000
12:44:01
749
746.000
12:38:48
933
745.800
12:34:38
729
745.200
12:28:33
736
744.800
12:21:28
690
744.800
12:21:28
765
743.400
12:10:30
764
743.400
12:10:30
23
743.400
12:10:30
741
743.400
12:04:28
45
743.400
12:04:28
824
744.000
12:03:24
742
744.600
11:58:59
800
744.800
11:58:59
445
744.800
11:55:36
416
744.000
11:44:58
370
744.000
11:44:58
708
743.800
11:36:17
27
744.000
11:32:52
697
744.000
11:32:52
789
743.800
11:20:50
129
744.800
11:11:07
445
744.800
11:11:07
198
744.800
11:11:07
741
745.000
11:11:07
780
743.800
11:01:57
709
744.000
11:01:45
77
744.000
10:58:46
643
744.000
10:58:46
690
744.000
10:58:46
829
744.400
10:41:14
95
744.400
10:41:14
220
744.400
10:41:14
443
744.400
10:41:14
801
744.400
10:41:14
677
743.600
10:36:30
831
745.000
10:25:33
758
745.200
10:21:45
268
744.600
10:16:39
530
744.600
10:16:39
723
744.800
10:09:33
736
745.200
10:05:11
756
745.800
10:02:28
816
747.000
10:00:45
1071
747.200
10:00:00
782
747.400
09:59:26
737
747.400
09:59:26
300
747.200
09:49:52
22
747.200
09:49:52
435
747.200
09:49:52
820
747.200
09:37:29
698
747.800
09:37:20
38
747.800
09:37:20
213
748.200
09:35:43
487
748.200
09:35:43
488
748.200
09:35:43
473
748.200
09:35:43
684
746.400
09:23:24
68
746.400
09:23:24
679
746.200
09:13:58
675
747.000
09:11:16
60
749.200
09:08:07
|
202
749.200
09:08:07
515
749.200
09:08:07
795
749.000
09:03:39
814
748.600
09:01:05
731
747.400
09:00:03
724
747.400
08:57:26
771
747.600
08:57:26
836
747.000
08:55:25
777
747.000
08:55:25
685
746.400
08:48:30
865
747.000
08:47:48
698
744.800
08:41:13
829
744.600
08:31:55
800
744.600
08:31:55
796
743.800
08:29:28
745
744.200
08:27:19
686
745.600
08:25:55
697
746.400
08:23:15
829
746.800
08:20:33
716
747.200
08:19:47
1085
748.200
08:18:58
217
748.600
08:17:19
500
748.600
08:17:19
785
749.000
08:15:53
340
748.800
08:15:53
400
748.800
08:15:53
739
747.600
08:12:15
791
748.400
08:11:48
722
749.000
08:11:01
729
750.000
08:06:55
792
750.800
08:06:55
63
751.000
08:06:25
592
751.800
08:05:13
247
751.800
08:05:13
825
749.000
08:02:09
763
744.800
08:01:00