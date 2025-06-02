Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

2 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 125,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 745.361p. The highest price paid per share was 751.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 741.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0161% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,599,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,640,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1761

747.400

16:13:09

347

746.800

16:10:15

380

746.800

16:10:15

767

746.800

16:09:15

282

746.800

16:06:28

445

746.800

16:06:28

674

747.000

16:06:28

287

747.000

16:06:28

736

746.800

16:03:53

403

746.800

16:02:35

284

746.800

16:02:35

95

747.000

16:02:22

722

747.000

16:02:22

110

746.800

16:01:03

544

746.400

16:00:06

147

746.400

16:00:06

768

745.800

15:57:33

445

746.000

15:57:33

26

746.000

15:57:33

139

746.000

15:57:33

691

745.200

15:55:48

732

745.400

15:53:18

732

745.600

15:53:18

54

745.600

15:53:01

65

745.600

15:53:01

152

745.600

15:53:01

723

744.600

15:49:14

685

744.400

15:46:06

834

744.200

15:44:16

724

744.400

15:43:15

445

744.000

15:38:52

91

744.000

15:38:52

189

744.000

15:38:52

830

744.000

15:38:52

780

744.600

15:35:12

505

744.800

15:34:59

317

744.800

15:34:59

608

745.000

15:34:59

771

745.000

15:34:59

832

744.200

15:30:37

171

744.200

15:28:43

450

744.200

15:28:43

81

744.200

15:27:43

654

744.200

15:27:43

715

743.400

15:24:26

827

743.400

15:24:26

67

743.200

15:22:22

772

743.200

15:22:22

696

742.200

15:19:46

693

742.600

15:14:50

722

742.800

15:14:26

607

742.800

15:14:26

200

742.800

15:14:26

703

742.800

15:10:38

16

742.800

15:10:38

170

742.800

15:06:50

330

742.800

15:06:50

335

742.800

15:06:50

275

742.800

15:06:50

600

742.800

15:06:50

760

742.800

15:06:50

898

742.400

15:04:30

498

741.800

15:00:31

300

741.800

15:00:31

624

742.600

15:00:00

98

742.600

14:59:19

773

743.600

14:58:05

685

743.800

14:57:04

1048

744.000

14:56:10

357

744.200

14:55:53

476

744.200

14:55:53

802

744.600

14:48:51

516

744.600

14:47:50

234

744.600

14:47:50

311

744.400

14:47:28

519

744.400

14:47:28

711

744.400

14:47:28

701

743.800

14:42:05

993

744.200

14:40:20

727

744.400

14:40:12

73

744.600

14:40:12

903

743.200

14:36:10

171

742.200

14:31:14

517

742.200

14:31:14

741

743.400

14:30:06

819

743.800

14:30:06

771

743.600

14:25:41

768

743.800

14:25:41

757

744.200

14:25:41

800

743.600

14:20:07

254

743.600

14:16:11

171

743.600

14:16:11

361

743.600

14:16:11

726

744.000

14:16:11

711

744.200

14:14:10

628

744.400

14:02:35

205

744.400

14:02:35

747

744.400

14:02:35

746

744.600

14:00:05

738

744.600

14:00:05

825

745.600

13:48:19

741

746.000

13:45:00

796

746.600

13:40:06

732

746.000

13:36:01

816

745.400

13:31:03

759

745.800

13:29:00

675

746.000

13:28:48

751

745.600

13:23:19

700

746.000

13:19:11

240

746.000

13:18:27

468

746.000

13:18:27

754

745.400

13:14:18

79

745.400

13:14:18

385

745.400

13:12:21

386

745.400

13:12:21

2

744.600

13:10:02

768

744.600

13:10:02

721

744.800

13:07:18

655

745.200

13:02:55

183

745.200

13:02:55

46

745.400

13:02:55

636

745.400

13:02:55

823

745.400

13:02:55

807

745.600

12:45:45

689

746.000

12:44:01

749

746.000

12:38:48

933

745.800

12:34:38

729

745.200

12:28:33

736

744.800

12:21:28

690

744.800

12:21:28

765

743.400

12:10:30

764

743.400

12:10:30

23

743.400

12:10:30

741

743.400

12:04:28

45

743.400

12:04:28

824

744.000

12:03:24

742

744.600

11:58:59

800

744.800

11:58:59

445

744.800

11:55:36

416

744.000

11:44:58

370

744.000

11:44:58

708

743.800

11:36:17

27

744.000

11:32:52

697

744.000

11:32:52

789

743.800

11:20:50

129

744.800

11:11:07

445

744.800

11:11:07

198

744.800

11:11:07

741

745.000

11:11:07

780

743.800

11:01:57

709

744.000

11:01:45

77

744.000

10:58:46

643

744.000

10:58:46

690

744.000

10:58:46

829

744.400

10:41:14

95

744.400

10:41:14

220

744.400

10:41:14

443

744.400

10:41:14

801

744.400

10:41:14

677

743.600

10:36:30

831

745.000

10:25:33

758

745.200

10:21:45

268

744.600

10:16:39

530

744.600

10:16:39

723

744.800

10:09:33

736

745.200

10:05:11

756

745.800

10:02:28

816

747.000

10:00:45

1071

747.200

10:00:00

782

747.400

09:59:26

737

747.400

09:59:26

300

747.200

09:49:52

22

747.200

09:49:52

435

747.200

09:49:52

820

747.200

09:37:29

698

747.800

09:37:20

38

747.800

09:37:20

213

748.200

09:35:43

487

748.200

09:35:43

488

748.200

09:35:43

473

748.200

09:35:43

684

746.400

09:23:24

68

746.400

09:23:24

679

746.200

09:13:58

675

747.000

09:11:16

60

749.200

09:08:07

202

749.200

09:08:07

515

749.200

09:08:07

795

749.000

09:03:39

814

748.600

09:01:05

731

747.400

09:00:03

724

747.400

08:57:26

771

747.600

08:57:26

836

747.000

08:55:25

777

747.000

08:55:25

685

746.400

08:48:30

865

747.000

08:47:48

698

744.800

08:41:13

829

744.600

08:31:55

800

744.600

08:31:55

796

743.800

08:29:28

745

744.200

08:27:19

686

745.600

08:25:55

697

746.400

08:23:15

829

746.800

08:20:33

716

747.200

08:19:47

1085

748.200

08:18:58

217

748.600

08:17:19

500

748.600

08:17:19

785

749.000

08:15:53

340

748.800

08:15:53

400

748.800

08:15:53

739

747.600

08:12:15

791

748.400

08:11:48

722

749.000

08:11:01

729

750.000

08:06:55

792

750.800

08:06:55

63

751.000

08:06:25

592

751.800

08:05:13

247

751.800

08:05:13

825

749.000

08:02:09

763

744.800

08:01:00


© 2025 PR Newswire
