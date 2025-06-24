Anzeige
9,1509,25018:08
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 18:06 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

24 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 89,319 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 782.680p. The highest price paid per share was 786.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 778.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0115% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,430,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,809,761. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

19

780.800

15:44:57

487

780.800

15:44:08

213

781.200

15:40:19

668

781.200

15:40:19

778

782.000

15:37:00

9

782.000

15:37:00

542

782.200

15:36:52

372

782.200

15:36:52

781

782.400

15:36:52

102

782.000

15:31:56

672

782.000

15:31:56

804

781.600

15:29:42

719

781.800

15:28:56

141

781.800

15:28:56

46

781.800

15:28:56

232

781.600

15:27:49

571

781.600

15:27:49

303

781.400

15:26:41

895

780.600

15:23:37

816

779.600

15:16:42

217

780.000

15:15:09

560

780.000

15:15:09

309

780.200

15:15:09

468

780.200

15:15:09

911

779.600

15:07:05

260

779.600

15:02:28

186

779.600

15:02:28

424

779.600

15:02:28

499

779.400

15:02:28

185

778.800

14:59:22

665

778.800

14:59:22

509

779.200

14:59:03

350

779.200

14:59:03

568

779.200

14:57:03

507

779.200

14:57:03

15

779.200

14:56:35

351

779.400

14:56:11

591

779.400

14:56:11

825

779.200

14:52:11

651

779.600

14:49:46

238

779.600

14:49:46

883

779.800

14:49:27

838

780.000

14:44:55

649

780.200

14:43:34

245

780.200

14:43:34

205

780.200

14:40:07

656

780.200

14:40:07

878

780.800

14:38:27

603

781.800

14:36:05

284

781.800

14:36:05

835

781.800

14:33:24

563

782.400

14:32:05

218

782.400

14:32:05

767

783.000

14:30:12

224

783.200

14:29:20

563

783.200

14:29:20

573

783.400

14:21:56

333

783.400

14:21:56

903

783.600

14:20:32

367

784.400

14:08:58

563

784.400

14:08:58

1151

784.600

14:08:55

47

785.000

14:08:52

865

785.000

14:08:52

274

785.000

14:07:26

925

785.000

14:07:26

661

785.000

14:07:26

809

785.000

14:03:29

473

785.200

14:01:53

470

785.200

14:01:53

799

785.200

14:01:53

793

785.000

13:54:36

328

785.200

13:54:08

597

785.200

13:54:08

813

785.600

13:49:00

793

784.800

13:43:10

902

784.800

13:43:10

772

784.800

13:41:26

809

784.400

13:38:06

908

786.000

13:30:03

802

786.000

13:30:03

802

786.200

13:26:23

257

786.000

13:15:31

550

786.000

13:15:31

796

786.000

13:15:31

853

785.800

13:12:51

707

785.800

13:07:12

71

785.800

13:07:12

822

784.800

12:56:07

92

784.800

12:56:07

385

785.200

12:50:03

456

785.200

12:50:03

880

785.000

12:48:59

852

784.800

12:34:23

839

784.400

12:19:02

890

785.000

12:13:29

861

785.000

12:02:08

854

785.400

12:02:06

733

784.400

11:53:20

91

784.400

11:53:20

926

783.400

11:46:02

429

783.200

11:35:31

383

783.200

11:35:31

926

783.200

11:35:31

833

782.600

11:25:51

817

782.800

11:21:57

849

782.600

11:10:31

766

783.200

11:03:25

866

783.000

10:57:10

849

782.600

10:43:19

844

782.800

10:36:30

10

783.000

10:29:20

887

783.000

10:29:20

902

781.400

10:13:37

757

781.600

10:10:59

757

781.600

10:05:25

868

780.000

09:57:16

228

780.800

09:55:51

10

780.800

09:55:51

544

780.800

09:55:51

733

780.800

09:46:55

55

780.800

09:46:51

520

781.000

09:46:51

922

781.000

09:46:51

345

781.000

09:46:51

586

781.200

09:46:50

513

781.200

09:46:50

305

781.200

09:46:49

913

781.600

09:42:04

878

781.400

09:37:20

935

781.000

09:35:36

647

781.000

09:28:19

227

781.000

09:28:19

49

781.800

09:14:51

775

781.800

09:14:51

928

781.800

09:07:04

872

784.600

09:01:50

763

785.000

09:01:39

909

783.000

08:52:59

797

784.200

08:47:45

918

784.200

08:40:55

795

783.800

08:30:28

860

784.200

08:29:20

901

782.800

08:19:41

931

782.800

08:16:44

845

782.800

08:15:53

832

779.600

08:08:46

794

780.400

08:05:37

929

781.200

08:05:37


