Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24
24 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 89,319 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 782.680p. The highest price paid per share was 786.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 778.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0115% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,430,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,809,761. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
19
780.800
15:44:57
487
780.800
15:44:08
213
781.200
15:40:19
668
781.200
15:40:19
778
782.000
15:37:00
9
782.000
15:37:00
542
782.200
15:36:52
372
782.200
15:36:52
781
782.400
15:36:52
102
782.000
15:31:56
672
782.000
15:31:56
804
781.600
15:29:42
719
781.800
15:28:56
141
781.800
15:28:56
46
781.800
15:28:56
232
781.600
15:27:49
571
781.600
15:27:49
303
781.400
15:26:41
895
780.600
15:23:37
816
779.600
15:16:42
217
780.000
15:15:09
560
780.000
15:15:09
309
780.200
15:15:09
468
780.200
15:15:09
911
779.600
15:07:05
260
779.600
15:02:28
186
779.600
15:02:28
424
779.600
15:02:28
499
779.400
15:02:28
185
778.800
14:59:22
665
778.800
14:59:22
509
779.200
14:59:03
350
779.200
14:59:03
568
779.200
14:57:03
507
779.200
14:57:03
15
779.200
14:56:35
351
779.400
14:56:11
591
779.400
14:56:11
825
779.200
14:52:11
651
779.600
14:49:46
238
779.600
14:49:46
883
779.800
14:49:27
838
780.000
14:44:55
649
780.200
14:43:34
245
780.200
14:43:34
205
780.200
14:40:07
656
780.200
14:40:07
878
780.800
14:38:27
603
781.800
14:36:05
284
781.800
14:36:05
835
781.800
14:33:24
563
782.400
14:32:05
218
782.400
14:32:05
767
783.000
14:30:12
224
783.200
14:29:20
563
783.200
14:29:20
573
783.400
14:21:56
333
783.400
14:21:56
903
783.600
14:20:32
367
784.400
14:08:58
563
784.400
14:08:58
1151
784.600
14:08:55
47
785.000
14:08:52
865
785.000
14:08:52
274
785.000
14:07:26
925
785.000
14:07:26
661
785.000
14:07:26
809
785.000
14:03:29
473
785.200
14:01:53
470
785.200
14:01:53
799
785.200
14:01:53
793
785.000
13:54:36
328
785.200
13:54:08
597
785.200
13:54:08
813
785.600
13:49:00
793
784.800
13:43:10
902
784.800
13:43:10
772
784.800
13:41:26
809
784.400
13:38:06
908
786.000
13:30:03
802
786.000
13:30:03
802
786.200
13:26:23
257
786.000
13:15:31
550
786.000
13:15:31
796
786.000
13:15:31
853
785.800
13:12:51
707
785.800
13:07:12
71
785.800
13:07:12
822
784.800
12:56:07
92
784.800
12:56:07
385
785.200
12:50:03
456
785.200
12:50:03
880
785.000
12:48:59
852
784.800
12:34:23
839
784.400
12:19:02
890
785.000
12:13:29
861
785.000
12:02:08
854
785.400
12:02:06
733
784.400
11:53:20
91
784.400
11:53:20
926
783.400
11:46:02
429
783.200
11:35:31
383
783.200
11:35:31
926
783.200
11:35:31
833
782.600
11:25:51
817
782.800
11:21:57
849
782.600
11:10:31
766
783.200
11:03:25
866
783.000
10:57:10
849
782.600
10:43:19
844
782.800
10:36:30
10
783.000
10:29:20
887
783.000
10:29:20
902
781.400
10:13:37
757
781.600
10:10:59
757
781.600
10:05:25
868
780.000
09:57:16
228
780.800
09:55:51
10
780.800
09:55:51
544
780.800
09:55:51
733
780.800
09:46:55
55
780.800
09:46:51
520
781.000
09:46:51
922
781.000
09:46:51
345
781.000
09:46:51
586
781.200
09:46:50
513
781.200
09:46:50
305
781.200
09:46:49
913
781.600
09:42:04
878
781.400
09:37:20
935
781.000
09:35:36
647
781.000
09:28:19
227
781.000
09:28:19
49
781.800
09:14:51
775
781.800
09:14:51
928
781.800
09:07:04
872
784.600
09:01:50
763
785.000
09:01:39
909
783.000
08:52:59
797
784.200
08:47:45
918
784.200
08:40:55
795
783.800
08:30:28
860
784.200
08:29:20
901
782.800
08:19:41
931
782.800
08:16:44
845
782.800
08:15:53
832
779.600
08:08:46
794
780.400
08:05:37
929
781.200
08:05:37