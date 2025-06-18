Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
17.06.25 | 13:23
9,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9509,20018:42
9,0509,15018:18
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 18:06 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 771.015p. The highest price paid per share was 776.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 766.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,040,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,199,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

684

772.200

16:07:31

882

772.400

16:06:35

752

772.600

16:04:44

48

772.400

16:03:07

547

772.400

16:03:07

206

772.400

16:03:07

780

772.600

16:01:23

657

772.600

16:00:14

230

772.600

16:00:14

644

772.800

15:58:40

286

772.800

15:58:40

810

772.800

15:55:34

880

772.800

15:55:34

772

771.800

15:49:16

809

772.200

15:49:00

875

770.200

15:44:21

925

769.200

15:43:07

813

769.400

15:36:31

884

769.400

15:33:12

878

768.600

15:30:32

774

768.800

15:30:22

481

769.000

15:30:05

453

769.000

15:30:05

536

769.000

15:27:05

269

769.000

15:27:05

876

768.200

15:21:03

923

767.800

15:19:02

854

768.000

15:19:00

933

768.000

15:19:00

825

767.600

15:13:45

777

767.000

15:09:06

815

767.200

15:09:04

875

768.000

15:05:50

893

766.800

15:03:12

856

766.600

15:01:01

853

767.200

14:58:07

764

766.800

14:54:30

822

767.000

14:51:51

85

767.000

14:51:51

753

767.600

14:50:37

786

767.800

14:49:56

189

767.800

14:49:56

855

768.000

14:49:21

430

768.000

14:48:39

786

767.800

14:43:28

421

767.800

14:40:56

392

767.800

14:40:56

803

768.200

14:39:45

750

768.400

14:39:13

132

768.400

14:39:13

856

768.800

14:36:47

202

769.000

14:36:08

724

769.000

14:36:08

197

769.200

14:32:07

550

769.200

14:32:07

10

769.200

14:32:07

122

769.200

14:32:07

922

769.200

14:32:07

808

769.200

14:30:07

854

768.600

14:25:29

71

768.600

14:25:29

901

769.000

14:22:22

923

769.200

14:22:20

816

768.800

14:16:01

754

769.000

14:13:03

859

769.000

14:07:25

809

769.000

14:07:25

871

768.400

13:56:13

899

768.600

13:54:40

859

768.200

13:46:57

835

768.400

13:39:12

56

768.600

13:34:12

694

768.600

13:34:12

96

768.600

13:34:08

596

768.800

13:33:13

390

768.800

13:33:12

811

769.000

13:33:12

1372

769.000

13:33:12

856

768.200

13:17:09

683

768.400

13:12:37

178

768.400

13:12:37

871

768.200

13:10:53

723

768.400

13:10:03

96

768.400

13:10:03

884

768.600

13:06:35

25

768.600

13:06:35

872

769.000

13:02:38

789

769.200

13:02:08

929

769.000

12:56:11

832

768.600

12:45:47

864

769.400

12:35:33

933

770.200

12:35:24

904

770.200

12:35:24

772

770.600

12:12:35

926

771.000

12:02:14

765

771.200

12:02:11

790

771.200

11:54:18

83

771.600

11:50:39

696

771.600

11:50:39

172

772.800

11:44:47

436

772.800

11:44:47

200

772.800

11:44:47

804

772.800

11:44:47

895

772.600

11:36:25

781

773.200

11:33:10

925

773.600

11:25:57

279

773.600

11:22:15

503

773.600

11:22:15

780

775.200

11:17:08

789

775.400

11:17:06

843

775.400

11:17:06

21

775.200

11:01:56

863

775.200

11:01:56

783

775.600

10:55:12

890

774.800

10:48:07

860

774.800

10:41:31

873

774.800

10:33:16

810

775.000

10:18:18

797

775.400

10:18:14

922

776.000

10:08:29

893

775.800

10:04:33

928

773.600

09:58:06

897

773.400

09:53:01

789

773.000

09:49:03

73

773.000

09:49:03

763

773.200

09:48:57

915

773.400

09:48:39

854

773.800

09:44:39

881

773.800

09:39:39

58

774.000

09:39:12

1259

774.000

09:39:12

809

773.800

09:38:34

910

774.000

09:30:30

901

774.600

09:27:18

848

774.800

09:24:18

784

774.000

09:17:55

838

775.400

08:53:55

807

775.600

08:53:55

758

775.200

08:43:54

975

775.600

08:43:01

821

775.400

08:12:57

814

774.800

08:09:35

851

775.200

08:09:06

782

775.000

08:06:38

915

775.000

08:04:03


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.