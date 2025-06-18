Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18
18 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 771.015p. The highest price paid per share was 776.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 766.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,040,968 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,199,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
684
772.200
16:07:31
882
772.400
16:06:35
752
772.600
16:04:44
48
772.400
16:03:07
547
772.400
16:03:07
206
772.400
16:03:07
780
772.600
16:01:23
657
772.600
16:00:14
230
772.600
16:00:14
644
772.800
15:58:40
286
772.800
15:58:40
810
772.800
15:55:34
880
772.800
15:55:34
772
771.800
15:49:16
809
772.200
15:49:00
875
770.200
15:44:21
925
769.200
15:43:07
813
769.400
15:36:31
884
769.400
15:33:12
878
768.600
15:30:32
774
768.800
15:30:22
481
769.000
15:30:05
453
769.000
15:30:05
536
769.000
15:27:05
269
769.000
15:27:05
876
768.200
15:21:03
923
767.800
15:19:02
854
768.000
15:19:00
933
768.000
15:19:00
825
767.600
15:13:45
777
767.000
15:09:06
815
767.200
15:09:04
875
768.000
15:05:50
893
766.800
15:03:12
856
766.600
15:01:01
853
767.200
14:58:07
764
766.800
14:54:30
822
767.000
14:51:51
85
767.000
14:51:51
753
767.600
14:50:37
786
767.800
14:49:56
189
767.800
14:49:56
855
768.000
14:49:21
430
768.000
14:48:39
786
767.800
14:43:28
421
767.800
14:40:56
392
767.800
14:40:56
803
768.200
14:39:45
750
768.400
14:39:13
132
768.400
14:39:13
856
768.800
14:36:47
202
769.000
14:36:08
724
769.000
14:36:08
197
769.200
14:32:07
550
769.200
14:32:07
10
769.200
14:32:07
122
769.200
14:32:07
922
769.200
14:32:07
808
769.200
14:30:07
854
768.600
14:25:29
71
768.600
14:25:29
901
769.000
14:22:22
923
769.200
14:22:20
816
768.800
14:16:01
754
769.000
14:13:03
859
769.000
14:07:25
809
769.000
14:07:25
871
768.400
13:56:13
899
768.600
13:54:40
859
768.200
13:46:57
835
768.400
13:39:12
56
768.600
13:34:12
694
768.600
13:34:12
96
768.600
13:34:08
596
768.800
13:33:13
390
768.800
13:33:12
811
769.000
13:33:12
1372
769.000
13:33:12
856
768.200
13:17:09
683
768.400
13:12:37
178
768.400
13:12:37
871
768.200
13:10:53
723
768.400
13:10:03
96
768.400
13:10:03
884
768.600
13:06:35
25
768.600
13:06:35
872
769.000
13:02:38
789
769.200
13:02:08
929
769.000
12:56:11
832
768.600
12:45:47
864
769.400
12:35:33
933
770.200
12:35:24
904
770.200
12:35:24
772
770.600
12:12:35
926
771.000
12:02:14
765
771.200
12:02:11
790
771.200
11:54:18
83
771.600
11:50:39
696
771.600
11:50:39
172
772.800
11:44:47
436
772.800
11:44:47
200
772.800
11:44:47
804
772.800
11:44:47
895
772.600
11:36:25
781
773.200
11:33:10
925
773.600
11:25:57
279
773.600
11:22:15
503
773.600
11:22:15
780
775.200
11:17:08
789
775.400
11:17:06
843
775.400
11:17:06
21
775.200
11:01:56
863
775.200
11:01:56
783
775.600
10:55:12
890
774.800
10:48:07
860
774.800
10:41:31
873
774.800
10:33:16
810
775.000
10:18:18
797
775.400
10:18:14
922
776.000
10:08:29
893
775.800
10:04:33
928
773.600
09:58:06
897
773.400
09:53:01
789
773.000
09:49:03
73
773.000
09:49:03
763
773.200
09:48:57
915
773.400
09:48:39
854
773.800
09:44:39
881
773.800
09:39:39
58
774.000
09:39:12
1259
774.000
09:39:12
809
773.800
09:38:34
910
774.000
09:30:30
901
774.600
09:27:18
848
774.800
09:24:18
784
774.000
09:17:55
838
775.400
08:53:55
807
775.600
08:53:55
758
775.200
08:43:54
975
775.600
08:43:01
821
775.400
08:12:57
814
774.800
08:09:35
851
775.200
08:09:06
782
775.000
08:06:38
915
775.000
08:04:03