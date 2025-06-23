Anzeige
9,0509,15018:46
23.06.2025 18:18 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

23 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 773.157p. The highest price paid per share was 776.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 768.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,340,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,899,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

441

775.200

16:06:37

326

775.200

16:06:37

794

775.400

16:06:31

550

775.400

16:06:31

702

775.400

16:06:31

237

775.600

16:04:05

582

775.600

16:04:05

142

775.600

16:03:43

924

775.400

16:01:35

900

775.200

15:55:08

824

775.200

15:55:08

894

775.400

15:52:23

864

775.200

15:51:14

87

774.400

15:39:44

361

774.400

15:39:44

483

774.400

15:39:44

191

774.400

15:39:44

592

774.400

15:39:44

889

775.000

15:34:39

932

774.600

15:30:51

867

774.600

15:26:45

487

774.600

15:25:21

600

774.600

15:25:21

604

774.600

15:25:21

253

774.600

15:25:21

799

774.600

15:25:21

2

774.800

15:17:40

894

774.800

15:17:40

1108

774.800

15:17:40

875

774.000

15:16:29

754

774.400

15:14:01

177

774.400

15:14:01

847

774.600

15:13:59

924

775.400

15:12:48

257

776.000

15:11:49

865

775.800

15:09:38

767

775.400

15:06:31

719

774.800

15:01:36

42

774.800

15:01:36

812

775.000

15:01:35

905

775.200

15:01:21

879

775.200

15:01:21

85

774.600

14:57:02

700

774.600

14:57:02

757

774.600

14:57:02

1000

774.600

14:54:01

863

774.800

14:54:01

802

774.000

14:48:09

943

774.200

14:46:36

76

774.400

14:45:41

787

774.400

14:45:41

870

774.400

14:44:04

919

774.400

14:44:04

844

773.000

14:32:53

920

773.200

14:32:38

936

773.400

14:32:36

190

773.600

14:30:27

715

773.600

14:30:27

824

773.800

14:30:27

760

772.800

14:23:33

14

772.800

14:16:18

918

772.800

14:16:18

912

773.200

14:14:33

749

773.800

14:07:04

63

773.800

14:07:04

944

774.000

14:01:30

807

774.400

14:00:06

873

774.400

14:00:06

840

774.600

13:52:11

925

774.600

13:52:11

879

774.000

13:43:37

1107

774.200

13:43:36

439

774.400

13:43:36

272

774.400

13:43:36

92

771.800

13:28:42

829

771.800

13:28:42

845

772.000

13:28:37

820

772.000

13:27:38

952

772.000

13:27:38

228

771.600

13:11:19

565

771.600

13:11:19

836

771.800

13:06:11

850

772.000

12:57:23

907

771.800

12:53:57

896

772.800

12:47:32

859

773.000

12:47:30

208

773.000

12:39:22

280

773.000

12:39:22

428

773.000

12:39:22

530

773.000

12:39:22

350

773.000

12:39:22

836

772.400

12:13:02

778

772.600

12:08:39

774

772.800

12:01:11

878

773.000

11:49:12

271

772.800

11:43:22

854

773.800

11:39:51

864

774.000

11:39:03

835

774.200

11:36:53

976

774.200

11:36:53

725

773.200

11:32:40

62

773.200

11:32:40

915

773.400

11:32:07

1324

773.400

11:32:07

818

771.000

11:20:06

799

771.000

11:18:29

908

771.000

11:18:29

99

771.000

11:18:29

886

769.800

11:00:35

57

769.800

11:00:35

914

770.200

10:55:13

918

770.600

10:53:26

692

770.800

10:46:49

161

770.800

10:44:00

773

772.000

10:34:50

630

772.400

10:29:01

170

772.400

10:28:47

1028

772.600

10:26:18

155

772.600

10:23:47

799

772.000

10:16:33

860

772.400

10:16:08

929

772.400

10:16:08

787

771.800

09:52:27

617

771.800

09:48:47

277

771.800

09:48:47

513

772.000

09:43:23

292

772.000

09:43:23

840

772.400

09:41:46

916

772.800

09:35:32

747

772.800

09:35:32

865

773.000

09:33:56

197

772.800

09:33:31

927

772.000

09:14:18

789

772.200

09:13:48

918

772.200

09:05:27

156

772.400

09:02:02

605

772.400

09:02:02

822

772.600

09:01:11

825

770.600

08:41:36

876

770.800

08:32:25

308

771.800

08:31:04

611

771.800

08:31:04

920

770.800

08:25:03

14

770.800

08:24:40

775

770.000

08:16:50

931

768.800

08:12:04

10

768.400

08:08:48

35

768.400

08:08:48

700

768.200

08:08:48

875

768.200

08:08:48

407

768.200

08:08:48

516

768.200

08:08:48

881

768.400

08:05:36


© 2025 PR Newswire
