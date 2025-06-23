Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23
23 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 773.157p. The highest price paid per share was 776.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 768.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,340,968 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,899,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
441
775.200
16:06:37
326
775.200
16:06:37
794
775.400
16:06:31
550
775.400
16:06:31
702
775.400
16:06:31
237
775.600
16:04:05
582
775.600
16:04:05
142
775.600
16:03:43
924
775.400
16:01:35
900
775.200
15:55:08
824
775.200
15:55:08
894
775.400
15:52:23
864
775.200
15:51:14
87
774.400
15:39:44
361
774.400
15:39:44
483
774.400
15:39:44
191
774.400
15:39:44
592
774.400
15:39:44
889
775.000
15:34:39
932
774.600
15:30:51
867
774.600
15:26:45
487
774.600
15:25:21
600
774.600
15:25:21
604
774.600
15:25:21
253
774.600
15:25:21
799
774.600
15:25:21
2
774.800
15:17:40
894
774.800
15:17:40
1108
774.800
15:17:40
875
774.000
15:16:29
754
774.400
15:14:01
177
774.400
15:14:01
847
774.600
15:13:59
924
775.400
15:12:48
257
776.000
15:11:49
865
775.800
15:09:38
767
775.400
15:06:31
719
774.800
15:01:36
42
774.800
15:01:36
812
775.000
15:01:35
905
775.200
15:01:21
879
775.200
15:01:21
85
774.600
14:57:02
700
774.600
14:57:02
757
774.600
14:57:02
1000
774.600
14:54:01
863
774.800
14:54:01
802
774.000
14:48:09
943
774.200
14:46:36
76
774.400
14:45:41
787
774.400
14:45:41
870
774.400
14:44:04
919
774.400
14:44:04
844
773.000
14:32:53
920
773.200
14:32:38
936
773.400
14:32:36
190
773.600
14:30:27
715
773.600
14:30:27
824
773.800
14:30:27
760
772.800
14:23:33
14
772.800
14:16:18
918
772.800
14:16:18
912
773.200
14:14:33
749
773.800
14:07:04
63
773.800
14:07:04
944
774.000
14:01:30
807
774.400
14:00:06
873
774.400
14:00:06
840
774.600
13:52:11
925
774.600
13:52:11
879
774.000
13:43:37
1107
774.200
13:43:36
439
774.400
13:43:36
272
774.400
13:43:36
92
771.800
13:28:42
829
771.800
13:28:42
845
772.000
13:28:37
820
772.000
13:27:38
952
772.000
13:27:38
228
771.600
13:11:19
565
771.600
13:11:19
836
771.800
13:06:11
850
772.000
12:57:23
907
771.800
12:53:57
896
772.800
12:47:32
859
773.000
12:47:30
208
773.000
12:39:22
280
773.000
12:39:22
428
773.000
12:39:22
530
773.000
12:39:22
350
773.000
12:39:22
836
772.400
12:13:02
778
772.600
12:08:39
774
772.800
12:01:11
878
773.000
11:49:12
271
772.800
11:43:22
854
773.800
11:39:51
864
774.000
11:39:03
835
774.200
11:36:53
976
774.200
11:36:53
725
773.200
11:32:40
62
773.200
11:32:40
915
773.400
11:32:07
1324
773.400
11:32:07
818
771.000
11:20:06
799
771.000
11:18:29
908
771.000
11:18:29
99
771.000
11:18:29
886
769.800
11:00:35
57
769.800
11:00:35
914
770.200
10:55:13
918
770.600
10:53:26
692
770.800
10:46:49
161
770.800
10:44:00
773
772.000
10:34:50
630
772.400
10:29:01
170
772.400
10:28:47
1028
772.600
10:26:18
155
772.600
10:23:47
799
772.000
10:16:33
860
772.400
10:16:08
929
772.400
10:16:08
787
771.800
09:52:27
617
771.800
09:48:47
277
771.800
09:48:47
513
772.000
09:43:23
292
772.000
09:43:23
840
772.400
09:41:46
916
772.800
09:35:32
747
772.800
09:35:32
865
773.000
09:33:56
197
772.800
09:33:31
927
772.000
09:14:18
789
772.200
09:13:48
918
772.200
09:05:27
156
772.400
09:02:02
605
772.400
09:02:02
822
772.600
09:01:11
825
770.600
08:41:36
876
770.800
08:32:25
308
771.800
08:31:04
611
771.800
08:31:04
920
770.800
08:25:03
14
770.800
08:24:40
775
770.000
08:16:50
931
768.800
08:12:04
10
768.400
08:08:48
35
768.400
08:08:48
700
768.200
08:08:48
875
768.200
08:08:48
407
768.200
08:08:48
516
768.200
08:08:48
881
768.400
08:05:36