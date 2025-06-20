Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
20.06.25 | 17:12
9,000 Euro
-1,64 % -0,150
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9009,15018:07
9,0009,10018:04
PR Newswire
20.06.2025 18:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

20 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 772.516p. The highest price paid per share was 776.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 767.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,240,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,999,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

940

770.000

16:08:10

304

770.200

16:05:33

605

770.200

16:05:29

78

770.200

16:03:50

856

770.200

16:02:32

250

770.600

15:59:09

37

770.800

15:58:55

866

770.800

15:58:55

567

770.600

15:56:14

339

770.000

15:52:46

602

770.000

15:52:46

530

770.200

15:50:10

389

770.200

15:50:10

246

770.800

15:43:35

336

770.800

15:43:35

321

770.800

15:43:32

827

771.800

15:40:32

830

771.400

15:36:54

256

772.000

15:33:37

581

772.000

15:33:11

254

772.000

15:33:11

659

772.000

15:33:03

112

771.600

15:32:12

25

771.600

15:32:12

84

771.600

15:24:11

840

771.600

15:24:11

770

772.000

15:22:13

940

772.400

15:22:12

131

772.600

15:22:10

394

771.800

15:12:55

529

771.800

15:12:55

99

771.800

15:12:55

207

771.800

15:10:07

525

771.800

15:10:03

260

772.400

15:05:05

504

772.400

15:05:05

291

772.600

15:05:02

505

772.600

15:05:02

73

772.600

15:03:40

757

772.600

15:03:40

827

771.600

14:57:19

337

771.200

14:53:35

515

771.200

14:53:35

222

772.200

14:48:58

717

772.200

14:48:58

872

772.400

14:46:38

897

773.000

14:41:36

850

773.400

14:41:31

57

773.400

14:41:31

858

773.400

14:41:31

754

774.000

14:33:10

50

774.000

14:33:10

697

774.200

14:32:49

178

774.200

14:32:49

841

774.200

14:30:00

14

773.400

14:26:46

900

773.200

14:20:47

135

773.600

14:16:21

667

773.600

14:16:21

87

774.200

14:06:40

700

774.200

14:06:40

737

774.400

14:00:43

124

774.400

14:00:43

142

774.800

13:55:04

734

774.800

13:55:04

941

775.000

13:55:02

903

775.800

13:40:39

901

776.000

13:37:02

784

776.000

13:35:17

829

776.000

13:32:27

263

775.200

13:21:18

526

775.200

13:21:18

806

775.400

13:20:52

931

775.000

13:06:12

781

774.600

12:59:44

33

774.600

12:59:44

828

775.400

12:51:00

2

775.400

12:51:00

845

775.200

12:46:47

195

773.000

12:42:12

906

773.400

12:42:10

836

772.800

12:21:28

942

773.400

12:16:35

862

773.400

12:16:35

792

773.800

11:59:32

837

773.400

11:52:17

592

773.400

11:44:22

243

773.400

11:44:22

770

773.400

11:43:14

771

773.000

11:22:05

765

773.000

11:14:24

541

773.800

11:09:07

220

773.800

11:09:07

894

775.800

10:57:29

31

775.800

10:57:29

821

775.600

10:52:59

15

775.600

10:52:59

22

775.600

10:52:59

37

775.600

10:52:59

762

774.000

10:46:05

868

774.200

10:43:21

761

774.200

10:43:21

181

772.200

10:30:00

690

772.200

10:30:00

803

773.200

10:17:52

1135

773.600

10:17:25

786

773.800

10:17:21

857

774.000

10:17:21

897

774.000

10:17:21

197

773.400

10:15:19

20759

773.400

10:15:19

4

773.400

10:15:19

953

773.400

10:15:19

17

770.200

10:02:30

430

770.200

10:02:30

490

770.200

10:02:30

877

770.200

10:02:30

774

770.200

10:02:30

935

769.200

09:40:12

1

769.200

09:40:12

9

769.200

09:40:12

794

769.400

09:39:43

61

769.400

09:39:43

906

769.600

09:29:50

484

770.600

09:25:01

360

770.600

09:25:01

855

771.200

09:18:02

815

771.200

09:18:02

998

771.200

09:18:02

944

769.200

09:07:01

796

767.600

08:51:20

296

767.200

08:48:00

640

767.200

08:48:00

54

767.200

08:46:15

790

767.200

08:46:15

941

767.200

08:34:10

820

767.200

08:26:05

857

767.600

08:20:25

938

769.400

08:15:00

902

769.800

08:12:31

859

770.800

08:06:34

760

771.400

08:06:24

848

771.400

08:06:24


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.