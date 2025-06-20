Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
20 June 2025
20 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 772.516p. The highest price paid per share was 776.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 767.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,240,968 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,999,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
940
770.000
16:08:10
304
770.200
16:05:33
605
770.200
16:05:29
78
770.200
16:03:50
856
770.200
16:02:32
250
770.600
15:59:09
37
770.800
15:58:55
866
770.800
15:58:55
567
770.600
15:56:14
339
770.000
15:52:46
602
770.000
15:52:46
530
770.200
15:50:10
389
770.200
15:50:10
246
770.800
15:43:35
336
770.800
15:43:35
321
770.800
15:43:32
827
771.800
15:40:32
830
771.400
15:36:54
256
772.000
15:33:37
581
772.000
15:33:11
254
772.000
15:33:11
659
772.000
15:33:03
112
771.600
15:32:12
25
771.600
15:32:12
84
771.600
15:24:11
840
771.600
15:24:11
770
772.000
15:22:13
940
772.400
15:22:12
131
772.600
15:22:10
394
771.800
15:12:55
529
771.800
15:12:55
99
771.800
15:12:55
207
771.800
15:10:07
525
771.800
15:10:03
260
772.400
15:05:05
504
772.400
15:05:05
291
772.600
15:05:02
505
772.600
15:05:02
73
772.600
15:03:40
757
772.600
15:03:40
827
771.600
14:57:19
337
771.200
14:53:35
515
771.200
14:53:35
222
772.200
14:48:58
717
772.200
14:48:58
872
772.400
14:46:38
897
773.000
14:41:36
850
773.400
14:41:31
57
773.400
14:41:31
858
773.400
14:41:31
754
774.000
14:33:10
50
774.000
14:33:10
697
774.200
14:32:49
178
774.200
14:32:49
841
774.200
14:30:00
14
773.400
14:26:46
900
773.200
14:20:47
135
773.600
14:16:21
667
773.600
14:16:21
87
774.200
14:06:40
700
774.200
14:06:40
737
774.400
14:00:43
124
774.400
14:00:43
142
774.800
13:55:04
734
774.800
13:55:04
941
775.000
13:55:02
903
775.800
13:40:39
901
776.000
13:37:02
784
776.000
13:35:17
829
776.000
13:32:27
263
775.200
13:21:18
526
775.200
13:21:18
806
775.400
13:20:52
931
775.000
13:06:12
781
774.600
12:59:44
33
774.600
12:59:44
828
775.400
12:51:00
2
775.400
12:51:00
845
775.200
12:46:47
195
773.000
12:42:12
906
773.400
12:42:10
836
772.800
12:21:28
942
773.400
12:16:35
862
773.400
12:16:35
792
773.800
11:59:32
837
773.400
11:52:17
592
773.400
11:44:22
243
773.400
11:44:22
770
773.400
11:43:14
771
773.000
11:22:05
765
773.000
11:14:24
541
773.800
11:09:07
220
773.800
11:09:07
894
775.800
10:57:29
31
775.800
10:57:29
821
775.600
10:52:59
15
775.600
10:52:59
22
775.600
10:52:59
37
775.600
10:52:59
762
774.000
10:46:05
868
774.200
10:43:21
761
774.200
10:43:21
181
772.200
10:30:00
690
772.200
10:30:00
803
773.200
10:17:52
1135
773.600
10:17:25
786
773.800
10:17:21
857
774.000
10:17:21
897
774.000
10:17:21
197
773.400
10:15:19
20759
773.400
10:15:19
4
773.400
10:15:19
953
773.400
10:15:19
17
770.200
10:02:30
430
770.200
10:02:30
490
770.200
10:02:30
877
770.200
10:02:30
774
770.200
10:02:30
935
769.200
09:40:12
1
769.200
09:40:12
9
769.200
09:40:12
794
769.400
09:39:43
61
769.400
09:39:43
906
769.600
09:29:50
484
770.600
09:25:01
360
770.600
09:25:01
855
771.200
09:18:02
815
771.200
09:18:02
998
771.200
09:18:02
944
769.200
09:07:01
796
767.600
08:51:20
296
767.200
08:48:00
640
767.200
08:48:00
54
767.200
08:46:15
790
767.200
08:46:15
941
767.200
08:34:10
820
767.200
08:26:05
857
767.600
08:20:25
938
769.400
08:15:00
902
769.800
08:12:31
859
770.800
08:06:34
760
771.400
08:06:24
848
771.400
08:06:24