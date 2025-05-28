Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
28.05.25 | 17:51
9,150 Euro
+0,55 % +0,050
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 17:54 Uhr
126 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

28 May 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 760.814p. The highest price paid per share was 765.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 756.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0116% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,345,440 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,894,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

330

760.800

16:13:38

346

760.800

16:13:38

185

760.400

16:12:53

815

760.600

16:12:53

720

760.600

16:10:22

24

760.600

16:10:17

411

760.800

16:07:48

400

760.800

16:07:48

88

760.800

16:07:09

175

760.800

16:07:09

167

760.800

16:06:09

550

760.800

16:06:09

360

760.800

16:05:18

109

760.800

16:05:18

552

760.800

16:05:18

1

760.800

16:05:18

429

760.800

16:05:18

784

760.800

16:00:10

771

760.800

16:00:10

693

760.400

15:59:00

737

760.400

15:59:00

682

760.200

15:50:26

714

760.400

15:46:18

704

760.800

15:44:58

733

761.000

15:42:27

155

760.200

15:37:01

435

760.200

15:37:01

211

760.200

15:37:01

299

760.200

15:37:01

480

760.200

15:37:01

695

760.000

15:32:15

732

760.200

15:29:23

788

760.200

15:27:05

699

761.200

15:25:06

713

760.800

15:21:42

727

761.000

15:21:22

711

760.200

15:16:53

206

760.400

15:15:18

206

760.400

15:15:18

200

760.400

15:15:18

154

760.400

15:15:18

772

760.400

15:14:22

743

760.200

15:10:51

711

760.600

15:06:42

743

760.800

15:06:32

789

760.600

15:01:12

128

760.400

15:00:25

200

760.400

15:00:25

200

760.400

15:00:12

242

760.400

15:00:12

696

760.000

14:56:37

689

760.200

14:55:13

682

759.600

14:51:42

340

760.200

14:48:39

416

760.200

14:48:39

411

760.200

14:48:39

409

760.200

14:48:39

819

760.400

14:47:48

746

760.600

14:45:32

90

760.600

14:45:32

223

761.000

14:40:03

455

761.000

14:40:03

365

761.400

14:39:35

597

761.400

14:39:35

187

761.600

14:39:00

434

761.600

14:39:00

834

762.000

14:38:25

816

762.000

14:35:07

40

761.200

14:33:05

14

761.200

14:33:05

88

761.200

14:32:51

812

760.800

14:29:48

824

761.000

14:26:29

722

762.400

14:20:25

706

762.400

14:19:29

731

762.400

14:13:46

827

762.400

14:04:57

784

762.600

14:00:14

760

763.200

13:56:00

750

764.800

13:50:51

251

765.000

13:50:03

493

765.000

13:50:03

826

765.600

13:50:03

689

763.200

13:47:14

535

763.400

13:45:32

206

763.400

13:45:32

680

763.400

13:45:32

947

763.000

13:37:23

758

763.200

13:36:24

747

763.200

13:36:24

434

762.200

13:32:15

184

762.200

13:32:15

133

762.200

13:32:15

753

762.000

13:32:15

724

760.600

13:20:27

714

760.600

13:15:37

812

760.600

13:09:56

349

760.600

13:07:32

434

760.600

13:07:32

935

761.000

13:05:41

1115

761.400

13:04:53

820

760.800

12:52:43

830

761.800

12:48:34

666

760.000

12:42:13

32

760.000

12:42:13

680

760.200

12:41:06

837

759.600

12:38:35

1037

760.000

12:34:22

835

759.800

12:28:45

770

759.800

12:24:35

784

759.600

12:24:11

768

759.600

12:23:02

782

759.600

12:17:33

767

759.800

12:16:16

804

758.800

12:09:19

863

758.800

12:05:42

708

758.000

11:49:36

704

758.000

11:48:50

792

759.000

11:39:53

795

760.000

11:36:25

730

757.600

11:20:21

717

757.800

11:19:06

835

757.800

11:12:01

801

757.600

11:10:10

801

757.600

11:02:05

702

758.800

10:58:01

685

759.600

10:44:14

810

760.000

10:41:26

744

759.600

10:35:16

721

759.800

10:26:28

746

761.400

10:18:01

773

762.200

10:09:36

42

762.200

10:09:36

733

761.400

10:00:11

822

760.800

09:58:24

745

762.000

09:47:45

682

762.400

09:41:14

70

762.400

09:41:04

775

763.200

09:36:08

388

763.400

09:36:08

152

763.400

09:36:08

77

763.400

09:36:08

208

763.400

09:36:08

750

764.000

09:30:35

721

762.400

09:13:35

821

763.800

09:00:50

761

764.000

08:58:40

821

764.200

08:57:55

768

759.600

08:52:31

56

759.600

08:52:31

838

759.400

08:32:30

768

759.000

08:20:58

809

759.200

08:18:48

773

758.800

08:15:53

23

756.000

08:10:29

841

757.600

08:01:17

196

758.600

08:01:15

616

758.600

08:01:15


© 2025 PR Newswire
