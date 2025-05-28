Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28
28 May 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 760.814p. The highest price paid per share was 765.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 756.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0116% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,345,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,894,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
330
760.800
16:13:38
346
760.800
16:13:38
185
760.400
16:12:53
815
760.600
16:12:53
720
760.600
16:10:22
24
760.600
16:10:17
411
760.800
16:07:48
400
760.800
16:07:48
88
760.800
16:07:09
175
760.800
16:07:09
167
760.800
16:06:09
550
760.800
16:06:09
360
760.800
16:05:18
109
760.800
16:05:18
552
760.800
16:05:18
1
760.800
16:05:18
429
760.800
16:05:18
784
760.800
16:00:10
771
760.800
16:00:10
693
760.400
15:59:00
737
760.400
15:59:00
682
760.200
15:50:26
714
760.400
15:46:18
704
760.800
15:44:58
733
761.000
15:42:27
155
760.200
15:37:01
435
760.200
15:37:01
211
760.200
15:37:01
299
760.200
15:37:01
480
760.200
15:37:01
695
760.000
15:32:15
732
760.200
15:29:23
788
760.200
15:27:05
699
761.200
15:25:06
713
760.800
15:21:42
727
761.000
15:21:22
711
760.200
15:16:53
206
760.400
15:15:18
206
760.400
15:15:18
200
760.400
15:15:18
154
760.400
15:15:18
772
760.400
15:14:22
743
760.200
15:10:51
711
760.600
15:06:42
743
760.800
15:06:32
789
760.600
15:01:12
128
760.400
15:00:25
200
760.400
15:00:25
200
760.400
15:00:12
242
760.400
15:00:12
696
760.000
14:56:37
689
760.200
14:55:13
682
759.600
14:51:42
340
760.200
14:48:39
416
760.200
14:48:39
411
760.200
14:48:39
409
760.200
14:48:39
819
760.400
14:47:48
746
760.600
14:45:32
90
760.600
14:45:32
223
761.000
14:40:03
455
761.000
14:40:03
365
761.400
14:39:35
597
761.400
14:39:35
187
761.600
14:39:00
434
761.600
14:39:00
834
762.000
14:38:25
816
762.000
14:35:07
40
761.200
14:33:05
14
761.200
14:33:05
88
761.200
14:32:51
812
760.800
14:29:48
824
761.000
14:26:29
722
762.400
14:20:25
706
762.400
14:19:29
731
762.400
14:13:46
827
762.400
14:04:57
784
762.600
14:00:14
760
763.200
13:56:00
750
764.800
13:50:51
251
765.000
13:50:03
493
765.000
13:50:03
826
765.600
13:50:03
689
763.200
13:47:14
535
763.400
13:45:32
206
763.400
13:45:32
680
763.400
13:45:32
947
763.000
13:37:23
758
763.200
13:36:24
747
763.200
13:36:24
434
762.200
13:32:15
184
762.200
13:32:15
133
762.200
13:32:15
753
762.000
13:32:15
724
760.600
13:20:27
714
760.600
13:15:37
812
760.600
13:09:56
349
760.600
13:07:32
434
760.600
13:07:32
935
761.000
13:05:41
1115
761.400
13:04:53
820
760.800
12:52:43
830
761.800
12:48:34
666
760.000
12:42:13
32
760.000
12:42:13
680
760.200
12:41:06
837
759.600
12:38:35
1037
760.000
12:34:22
835
759.800
12:28:45
770
759.800
12:24:35
784
759.600
12:24:11
768
759.600
12:23:02
782
759.600
12:17:33
767
759.800
12:16:16
804
758.800
12:09:19
863
758.800
12:05:42
708
758.000
11:49:36
704
758.000
11:48:50
792
759.000
11:39:53
795
760.000
11:36:25
730
757.600
11:20:21
717
757.800
11:19:06
835
757.800
11:12:01
801
757.600
11:10:10
801
757.600
11:02:05
702
758.800
10:58:01
685
759.600
10:44:14
810
760.000
10:41:26
744
759.600
10:35:16
721
759.800
10:26:28
746
761.400
10:18:01
773
762.200
10:09:36
42
762.200
10:09:36
733
761.400
10:00:11
822
760.800
09:58:24
745
762.000
09:47:45
682
762.400
09:41:14
70
762.400
09:41:04
775
763.200
09:36:08
388
763.400
09:36:08
152
763.400
09:36:08
77
763.400
09:36:08
208
763.400
09:36:08
750
764.000
09:30:35
721
762.400
09:13:35
821
763.800
09:00:50
761
764.000
08:58:40
821
764.200
08:57:55
768
759.600
08:52:31
56
759.600
08:52:31
838
759.400
08:32:30
768
759.000
08:20:58
809
759.200
08:18:48
773
758.800
08:15:53
23
756.000
08:10:29
841
757.600
08:01:17
196
758.600
08:01:15
616
758.600
08:01:15