Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27
27 May 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 759.398p. The highest price paid per share was 771.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 755.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0116% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,255,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,984,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
780
755.600
16:12:21
380
756.800
16:11:15
209
756.800
16:11:15
79
756.800
16:11:15
83
756.800
16:11:15
45
756.800
16:11:15
437
756.400
16:08:57
32
756.400
16:08:57
717
755.800
16:07:10
650
756.000
16:06:58
835
755.600
16:04:28
490
755.800
16:03:20
190
755.800
16:03:20
692
756.200
16:01:18
158
756.200
15:59:32
720
756.200
15:59:32
292
756.400
15:59:22
261
756.400
15:58:02
49
756.400
15:58:02
156
756.400
15:58:02
137
756.400
15:57:02
437
756.400
15:57:02
806
756.400
15:52:26
29
756.200
15:50:05
774
756.200
15:50:05
738
756.200
15:45:27
7
756.200
15:45:25
254
756.400
15:45:24
546
756.400
15:45:24
50
756.200
15:39:05
437
756.200
15:39:05
330
756.200
15:39:05
713
756.200
15:39:05
469
756.800
15:35:16
283
756.800
15:35:16
631
757.200
15:33:09
178
757.200
15:33:09
87
757.400
15:33:02
687
757.400
15:33:02
810
757.000
15:31:27
263
757.200
15:29:53
490
757.200
15:29:53
829
757.200
15:28:00
50
757.200
15:28:00
707
757.000
15:24:33
257
757.400
15:23:35
415
757.400
15:23:35
159
757.400
15:21:31
467
757.400
15:21:31
330
757.000
15:16:03
473
757.000
15:16:03
518
757.600
15:14:05
167
757.600
15:14:05
29
757.600
15:14:05
294
757.600
15:14:05
529
757.600
15:14:05
144
757.600
15:13:20
223
757.600
15:11:33
588
757.600
15:11:33
79
757.600
15:09:56
92
757.600
15:09:56
34
757.400
15:07:34
784
757.400
15:07:34
302
757.600
15:06:42
150
757.600
15:06:42
143
757.600
15:06:42
91
757.600
15:06:42
706
757.600
15:04:41
720
757.400
15:03:17
374
757.600
15:03:12
788
757.000
14:59:49
64
757.000
14:59:29
683
757.200
14:56:45
152
757.400
14:54:22
550
757.400
14:54:22
832
757.400
14:54:22
428
757.600
14:53:11
346
757.600
14:53:11
387
757.600
14:49:20
322
757.600
14:49:20
709
757.800
14:49:12
201
758.000
14:47:19
537
758.000
14:47:19
293
758.200
14:47:02
135
758.200
14:47:02
428
758.200
14:47:02
177
758.200
14:47:02
937
757.800
14:44:01
59
757.800
14:44:01
117
757.800
14:44:01
630
757.800
14:44:01
730
756.600
14:39:07
792
756.800
14:38:04
174
756.600
14:37:12
242
756.600
14:37:12
138
756.600
14:37:12
92
756.600
14:35:02
470
756.600
14:35:02
783
756.000
14:34:11
326
756.200
14:32:55
490
756.200
14:32:55
202
756.600
14:32:18
726
756.600
14:32:18
818
757.600
14:31:54
763
758.200
14:26:31
810
759.000
14:24:56
728
759.200
14:22:55
776
759.200
14:22:00
300
759.200
14:22:00
524
759.200
14:22:00
131
757.600
14:08:20
664
757.600
14:08:20
706
757.600
14:05:22
694
757.800
14:04:31
732
756.800
13:55:14
752
757.000
13:52:30
751
756.800
13:42:12
10
758.200
13:39:03
392
758.200
13:39:03
346
758.200
13:39:03
795
758.600
13:34:35
867
758.800
13:34:06
65
758.800
13:28:34
745
758.800
13:28:34
835
757.800
13:19:00
732
758.000
13:16:58
170
758.400
13:13:22
298
758.400
13:13:22
360
758.400
13:13:12
356
758.400
13:13:12
425
757.600
13:09:39
280
757.600
13:09:39
577
757.600
12:59:30
109
757.600
12:59:30
838
758.000
12:56:10
831
759.200
12:45:30
772
760.000
12:43:33
720
760.000
12:34:30
682
760.200
12:31:22
127
759.600
12:22:21
580
759.600
12:22:21
653
759.400
12:10:15
98
759.400
12:10:15
725
760.000
12:02:19
186
760.800
11:55:36
488
760.800
11:55:36
695
761.400
11:50:43
685
761.600
11:47:15
783
761.200
11:37:30
685
761.000
11:31:28
831
761.800
11:16:05
810
761.800
11:09:20
585
763.400
10:59:06
234
763.400
10:59:06
10
763.400
10:59:06
786
763.400
10:51:56
553
763.400
10:37:00
205
763.400
10:37:00
10
763.200
10:29:08
273
763.200
10:29:08
395
763.200
10:28:02
537
763.800
10:20:25
138
763.800
10:20:25
678
764.600
10:08:55
17
764.600
10:08:55
269
764.600
10:08:55
490
764.600
10:08:55
66
764.600
10:03:54
738
764.600
10:02:23
836
764.800
10:02:23
55
764.600
10:02:23
829
763.600
09:35:15
828
763.000
09:19:30
672
764.400
09:16:45
767
763.600
09:10:10
395
762.600
08:54:35
409
762.600
08:54:35
679
761.800
08:51:31
832
761.200
08:44:32
753
761.400
08:44:11
817
760.000
08:37:25
61
759.400
08:28:11
661
759.400
08:28:11
819
762.200
08:23:26
683
765.600
08:17:40
813
766.000
08:16:17
681
763.400
08:12:29
711
763.200
08:11:01
771
764.200
08:09:37
787
769.600
08:06:00
16
769.600
08:06:00
706
771.200
08:04:00
802
770.400
08:01:53
928
770.800
08:01:39