Dienstag, 27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.05.25 | 13:51
9,150 Euro
-0,54 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9509,20018:45
9,0509,15018:46
PR Newswire
27.05.2025 17:54 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27

27 May 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 759.398p. The highest price paid per share was 771.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 755.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0116% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,255,440 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,984,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

780

755.600

16:12:21

380

756.800

16:11:15

209

756.800

16:11:15

79

756.800

16:11:15

83

756.800

16:11:15

45

756.800

16:11:15

437

756.400

16:08:57

32

756.400

16:08:57

717

755.800

16:07:10

650

756.000

16:06:58

835

755.600

16:04:28

490

755.800

16:03:20

190

755.800

16:03:20

692

756.200

16:01:18

158

756.200

15:59:32

720

756.200

15:59:32

292

756.400

15:59:22

261

756.400

15:58:02

49

756.400

15:58:02

156

756.400

15:58:02

137

756.400

15:57:02

437

756.400

15:57:02

806

756.400

15:52:26

29

756.200

15:50:05

774

756.200

15:50:05

738

756.200

15:45:27

7

756.200

15:45:25

254

756.400

15:45:24

546

756.400

15:45:24

50

756.200

15:39:05

437

756.200

15:39:05

330

756.200

15:39:05

713

756.200

15:39:05

469

756.800

15:35:16

283

756.800

15:35:16

631

757.200

15:33:09

178

757.200

15:33:09

87

757.400

15:33:02

687

757.400

15:33:02

810

757.000

15:31:27

263

757.200

15:29:53

490

757.200

15:29:53

829

757.200

15:28:00

50

757.200

15:28:00

707

757.000

15:24:33

257

757.400

15:23:35

415

757.400

15:23:35

159

757.400

15:21:31

467

757.400

15:21:31

330

757.000

15:16:03

473

757.000

15:16:03

518

757.600

15:14:05

167

757.600

15:14:05

29

757.600

15:14:05

294

757.600

15:14:05

529

757.600

15:14:05

144

757.600

15:13:20

223

757.600

15:11:33

588

757.600

15:11:33

79

757.600

15:09:56

92

757.600

15:09:56

34

757.400

15:07:34

784

757.400

15:07:34

302

757.600

15:06:42

150

757.600

15:06:42

143

757.600

15:06:42

91

757.600

15:06:42

706

757.600

15:04:41

720

757.400

15:03:17

374

757.600

15:03:12

788

757.000

14:59:49

64

757.000

14:59:29

683

757.200

14:56:45

152

757.400

14:54:22

550

757.400

14:54:22

832

757.400

14:54:22

428

757.600

14:53:11

346

757.600

14:53:11

387

757.600

14:49:20

322

757.600

14:49:20

709

757.800

14:49:12

201

758.000

14:47:19

537

758.000

14:47:19

293

758.200

14:47:02

135

758.200

14:47:02

428

758.200

14:47:02

177

758.200

14:47:02

937

757.800

14:44:01

59

757.800

14:44:01

117

757.800

14:44:01

630

757.800

14:44:01

730

756.600

14:39:07

792

756.800

14:38:04

174

756.600

14:37:12

242

756.600

14:37:12

138

756.600

14:37:12

92

756.600

14:35:02

470

756.600

14:35:02

783

756.000

14:34:11

326

756.200

14:32:55

490

756.200

14:32:55

202

756.600

14:32:18

726

756.600

14:32:18

818

757.600

14:31:54

763

758.200

14:26:31

810

759.000

14:24:56

728

759.200

14:22:55

776

759.200

14:22:00

300

759.200

14:22:00

524

759.200

14:22:00

131

757.600

14:08:20

664

757.600

14:08:20

706

757.600

14:05:22

694

757.800

14:04:31

732

756.800

13:55:14

752

757.000

13:52:30

751

756.800

13:42:12

10

758.200

13:39:03

392

758.200

13:39:03

346

758.200

13:39:03

795

758.600

13:34:35

867

758.800

13:34:06

65

758.800

13:28:34

745

758.800

13:28:34

835

757.800

13:19:00

732

758.000

13:16:58

170

758.400

13:13:22

298

758.400

13:13:22

360

758.400

13:13:12

356

758.400

13:13:12

425

757.600

13:09:39

280

757.600

13:09:39

577

757.600

12:59:30

109

757.600

12:59:30

838

758.000

12:56:10

831

759.200

12:45:30

772

760.000

12:43:33

720

760.000

12:34:30

682

760.200

12:31:22

127

759.600

12:22:21

580

759.600

12:22:21

653

759.400

12:10:15

98

759.400

12:10:15

725

760.000

12:02:19

186

760.800

11:55:36

488

760.800

11:55:36

695

761.400

11:50:43

685

761.600

11:47:15

783

761.200

11:37:30

685

761.000

11:31:28

831

761.800

11:16:05

810

761.800

11:09:20

585

763.400

10:59:06

234

763.400

10:59:06

10

763.400

10:59:06

786

763.400

10:51:56

553

763.400

10:37:00

205

763.400

10:37:00

10

763.200

10:29:08

273

763.200

10:29:08

395

763.200

10:28:02

537

763.800

10:20:25

138

763.800

10:20:25

678

764.600

10:08:55

17

764.600

10:08:55

269

764.600

10:08:55

490

764.600

10:08:55

66

764.600

10:03:54

738

764.600

10:02:23

836

764.800

10:02:23

55

764.600

10:02:23

829

763.600

09:35:15

828

763.000

09:19:30

672

764.400

09:16:45

767

763.600

09:10:10

395

762.600

08:54:35

409

762.600

08:54:35

679

761.800

08:51:31

832

761.200

08:44:32

753

761.400

08:44:11

817

760.000

08:37:25

61

759.400

08:28:11

661

759.400

08:28:11

819

762.200

08:23:26

683

765.600

08:17:40

813

766.000

08:16:17

681

763.400

08:12:29

711

763.200

08:11:01

771

764.200

08:09:37

787

769.600

08:06:00

16

769.600

08:06:00

706

771.200

08:04:00

802

770.400

08:01:53

928

770.800

08:01:39


