Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21
21 May 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 761.565p. The highest price paid per share was 764.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 756.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0116% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,985,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,254,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
117
762.800
16:13:01
440
762.800
16:13:01
202
762.800
16:13:01
79
762.800
16:13:01
700
763.000
16:12:25
162
763.000
16:12:25
563
763.000
16:12:25
746
763.000
16:12:25
187
763.000
16:12:25
36
763.000
16:11:07
23
763.000
16:11:07
53
763.000
16:10:07
138
763.000
16:10:07
64
763.000
16:10:07
796
763.000
16:08:03
825
762.400
16:05:23
700
763.000
16:03:20
739
763.200
16:02:14
762
763.400
15:59:59
692
763.600
15:59:59
1021
763.600
15:58:59
150
763.600
15:58:59
1324
763.600
15:58:59
798
762.800
15:53:10
814
762.800
15:46:25
42
763.200
15:45:29
168
763.200
15:45:29
738
763.400
15:42:03
782
763.800
15:41:56
758
763.200
15:34:13
699
764.200
15:30:31
846
764.600
15:28:56
320
764.800
15:27:55
490
764.800
15:27:55
69
764.400
15:26:39
18
764.400
15:26:39
757
764.200
15:25:22
500
764.200
15:25:22
216
764.200
15:25:22
231
764.200
15:21:29
209
764.200
15:21:29
33
764.200
15:21:29
37
764.200
15:21:21
179
764.200
15:21:21
77
764.400
15:17:21
542
764.400
15:17:21
197
764.400
15:17:21
911
764.000
15:16:30
38
764.200
15:16:29
109
764.200
15:16:29
1782
764.000
15:16:09
878
764.000
15:16:09
874
762.200
15:07:59
727
761.400
15:04:17
785
761.200
14:58:56
685
761.600
14:57:55
742
762.000
14:52:20
778
762.200
14:51:00
373
761.800
14:50:19
742
761.200
14:47:47
833
761.400
14:47:10
711
761.400
14:46:46
775
761.200
14:45:36
1035
761.400
14:45:36
715
760.200
14:39:03
21
760.200
14:38:10
802
760.200
14:38:10
761
760.200
14:37:55
716
759.400
14:34:24
629
760.000
14:32:35
196
760.000
14:32:35
390
760.200
14:32:00
328
760.200
14:32:00
476
759.600
14:29:30
352
759.600
14:29:30
459
760.000
14:27:40
306
760.000
14:27:40
694
760.200
14:26:24
459
760.400
14:20:31
316
760.400
14:20:31
814
761.200
14:18:56
764
761.800
14:14:03
735
763.000
14:08:34
89
763.600
14:03:33
596
763.600
14:03:33
720
763.800
14:00:25
845
762.800
13:59:07
724
764.000
13:56:30
265
763.400
13:52:47
490
763.400
13:51:43
642
763.600
13:51:43
43
763.600
13:48:16
834
763.800
13:40:01
831
764.000
13:39:52
422
764.000
13:39:52
327
764.000
13:39:52
682
764.000
13:31:34
762
763.400
13:31:03
701
763.400
13:30:16
306
763.600
13:29:47
512
763.600
13:29:47
680
763.800
13:29:29
811
763.600
13:26:29
858
763.600
13:24:31
165
762.200
13:19:57
825
762.200
13:19:16
1645
762.200
13:19:16
122
762.000
13:14:43
836
761.400
13:06:13
2309
761.400
13:06:13
839
760.800
12:59:28
788
760.800
12:54:15
769
760.800
12:34:19
685
760.600
12:27:47
811
760.800
12:25:30
250
761.000
12:22:02
578
761.000
12:22:01
822
761.000
12:20:00
812
761.400
12:18:21
804
761.000
12:09:37
765
761.000
12:04:46
723
760.800
11:57:00
838
761.000
11:53:37
836
759.800
11:47:15
816
760.000
11:47:15
845
758.400
11:22:32
585
758.400
11:22:32
763
758.400
11:22:32
120
758.400
11:22:32
167
758.200
11:08:08
634
758.200
11:08:08
677
758.600
11:01:08
841
758.600
10:57:19
843
758.600
10:43:08
769
759.200
10:33:34
735
759.400
10:30:34
724
759.000
10:22:01
1362
759.200
10:22:01
833
758.800
10:20:58
765
757.800
10:11:55
730
757.200
09:53:04
683
757.200
09:36:32
748
757.800
09:33:01
802
758.200
09:15:19
735
760.600
08:57:40
802
759.800
08:42:39
822
759.400
08:32:15
682
758.800
08:15:12
686
756.600
08:00:47
719
757.000
08:00:42