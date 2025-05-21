Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

21 May 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 761.565p. The highest price paid per share was 764.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 756.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0116% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,985,440 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,254,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

117

762.800

16:13:01

440

762.800

16:13:01

202

762.800

16:13:01

79

762.800

16:13:01

700

763.000

16:12:25

162

763.000

16:12:25

563

763.000

16:12:25

746

763.000

16:12:25

187

763.000

16:12:25

36

763.000

16:11:07

23

763.000

16:11:07

53

763.000

16:10:07

138

763.000

16:10:07

64

763.000

16:10:07

796

763.000

16:08:03

825

762.400

16:05:23

700

763.000

16:03:20

739

763.200

16:02:14

762

763.400

15:59:59

692

763.600

15:59:59

1021

763.600

15:58:59

150

763.600

15:58:59

1324

763.600

15:58:59

798

762.800

15:53:10

814

762.800

15:46:25

42

763.200

15:45:29

168

763.200

15:45:29

738

763.400

15:42:03

782

763.800

15:41:56

758

763.200

15:34:13

699

764.200

15:30:31

846

764.600

15:28:56

320

764.800

15:27:55

490

764.800

15:27:55

69

764.400

15:26:39

18

764.400

15:26:39

757

764.200

15:25:22

500

764.200

15:25:22

216

764.200

15:25:22

231

764.200

15:21:29

209

764.200

15:21:29

33

764.200

15:21:29

37

764.200

15:21:21

179

764.200

15:21:21

77

764.400

15:17:21

542

764.400

15:17:21

197

764.400

15:17:21

911

764.000

15:16:30

38

764.200

15:16:29

109

764.200

15:16:29

1782

764.000

15:16:09

878

764.000

15:16:09

874

762.200

15:07:59

727

761.400

15:04:17

785

761.200

14:58:56

685

761.600

14:57:55

742

762.000

14:52:20

778

762.200

14:51:00

373

761.800

14:50:19

742

761.200

14:47:47

833

761.400

14:47:10

711

761.400

14:46:46

775

761.200

14:45:36

1035

761.400

14:45:36

715

760.200

14:39:03

21

760.200

14:38:10

802

760.200

14:38:10

761

760.200

14:37:55

716

759.400

14:34:24

629

760.000

14:32:35

196

760.000

14:32:35

390

760.200

14:32:00

328

760.200

14:32:00

476

759.600

14:29:30

352

759.600

14:29:30

459

760.000

14:27:40

306

760.000

14:27:40

694

760.200

14:26:24

459

760.400

14:20:31

316

760.400

14:20:31

814

761.200

14:18:56

764

761.800

14:14:03

735

763.000

14:08:34

89

763.600

14:03:33

596

763.600

14:03:33

720

763.800

14:00:25

845

762.800

13:59:07

724

764.000

13:56:30

265

763.400

13:52:47

490

763.400

13:51:43

642

763.600

13:51:43

43

763.600

13:48:16

834

763.800

13:40:01

831

764.000

13:39:52

422

764.000

13:39:52

327

764.000

13:39:52

682

764.000

13:31:34

762

763.400

13:31:03

701

763.400

13:30:16

306

763.600

13:29:47

512

763.600

13:29:47

680

763.800

13:29:29

811

763.600

13:26:29

858

763.600

13:24:31

165

762.200

13:19:57

825

762.200

13:19:16

1645

762.200

13:19:16

122

762.000

13:14:43

836

761.400

13:06:13

2309

761.400

13:06:13

839

760.800

12:59:28

788

760.800

12:54:15

769

760.800

12:34:19

685

760.600

12:27:47

811

760.800

12:25:30

250

761.000

12:22:02

578

761.000

12:22:01

822

761.000

12:20:00

812

761.400

12:18:21

804

761.000

12:09:37

765

761.000

12:04:46

723

760.800

11:57:00

838

761.000

11:53:37

836

759.800

11:47:15

816

760.000

11:47:15

845

758.400

11:22:32

585

758.400

11:22:32

763

758.400

11:22:32

120

758.400

11:22:32

167

758.200

11:08:08

634

758.200

11:08:08

677

758.600

11:01:08

841

758.600

10:57:19

843

758.600

10:43:08

769

759.200

10:33:34

735

759.400

10:30:34

724

759.000

10:22:01

1362

759.200

10:22:01

833

758.800

10:20:58

765

757.800

10:11:55

730

757.200

09:53:04

683

757.200

09:36:32

748

757.800

09:33:01

802

758.200

09:15:19

735

760.600

08:57:40

802

759.800

08:42:39

822

759.400

08:32:15

682

758.800

08:15:12

686

756.600

08:00:47

719

757.000

08:00:42


© 2025 PR Newswire
