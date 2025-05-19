Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19
19 May 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 747.491p. The highest price paid per share was 755.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 737.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0122% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,800,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,439,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1208
754.000
16:14:00
200
753.400
16:12:07
1
753.400
16:12:07
740
753.200
16:10:47
718
752.800
16:08:27
759
752.400
16:05:44
702
752.600
16:03:20
823
753.000
16:03:05
372
753.000
16:01:14
311
753.000
16:01:14
715
751.800
15:58:50
835
752.400
15:56:57
829
752.200
15:55:58
447
751.400
15:52:28
828
751.600
15:49:49
30
752.000
15:49:34
843
752.000
15:48:41
316
751.600
15:42:58
520
751.600
15:42:58
440
750.800
15:40:04
104
750.800
15:40:04
184
750.800
15:40:04
207
750.800
15:39:50
98
750.800
15:39:50
801
750.800
15:36:50
762
750.800
15:35:16
664
751.600
15:30:04
65
751.600
15:29:49
790
751.800
15:28:08
827
752.200
15:25:53
128
752.400
15:24:41
602
752.400
15:24:41
685
753.200
15:19:51
814
754.400
15:17:03
199
754.400
15:14:25
629
754.400
15:13:24
812
754.800
15:13:11
691
755.000
15:12:35
467
754.800
15:12:26
365
754.800
15:12:26
390
749.200
15:06:20
381
749.200
15:06:20
729
749.800
15:06:20
809
749.400
15:01:28
20
749.400
14:59:40
707
749.400
14:59:40
274
749.800
14:56:57
500
749.800
14:56:57
754
750.000
14:56:57
553
750.200
14:56:21
440
750.200
14:55:51
588
750.400
14:50:56
214
750.400
14:50:56
204
750.600
14:50:55
195
750.600
14:50:55
500
750.600
14:50:55
1554
750.600
14:50:55
813
749.000
14:43:48
784
749.000
14:41:39
182
749.200
14:40:35
437
749.200
14:40:35
719
749.800
14:36:26
642
749.400
14:33:02
60
749.400
14:33:02
874
749.600
14:32:59
106
749.800
14:32:54
112
749.800
14:32:54
94
749.800
14:32:47
102
749.800
14:32:47
114
749.800
14:32:47
108
749.800
14:32:47
109
749.800
14:32:47
3
749.400
14:32:04
927
747.800
14:28:20
137
748.000
14:28:20
449
748.000
14:28:20
97
748.000
14:28:20
103
748.000
14:28:20
826
747.400
14:25:20
396
747.400
14:25:20
475
747.400
14:25:20
816
745.800
14:14:38
833
746.800
14:11:31
334
746.800
14:05:57
422
746.800
14:05:57
784
745.800
13:58:01
237
746.000
13:56:56
515
746.000
13:56:56
835
746.400
13:54:04
708
748.400
13:47:02
748
748.200
13:41:36
760
748.600
13:41:35
456
748.200
13:36:56
317
748.200
13:36:56
705
747.600
13:34:43
449
747.800
13:31:56
380
747.800
13:31:56
751
748.200
13:24:39
817
748.400
13:16:56
204
748.800
13:15:50
510
748.800
13:15:50
9
750.000
13:10:48
781
750.000
13:10:48
767
749.800
13:06:00
690
749.800
13:00:00
833
750.400
12:57:36
750
750.600
12:57:32
740
750.800
12:56:33
700
747.600
12:41:59
709
748.000
12:41:55
833
747.400
12:30:50
388
748.000
12:15:18
324
748.000
12:15:18
775
748.200
12:13:01
771
747.600
11:49:51
688
747.400
11:48:01
793
746.800
11:42:34
855
746.200
11:40:26
687
745.400
11:36:59
692
743.600
11:28:59
366
741.800
11:14:41
474
741.800
11:14:41
394
742.000
11:05:52
405
742.000
11:05:52
797
740.400
11:02:46
680
740.800
10:58:27
937
741.200
10:58:27
528
741.400
10:47:30
286
741.400
10:47:30
28
741.400
10:43:04
755
741.400
10:43:04
840
741.000
10:41:21
787
739.600
10:32:52
809
739.600
10:25:24
841
739.400
10:18:24
768
739.400
10:16:39
700
737.200
10:10:05
162
737.400
10:10:02
96
737.400
10:10:02
550
737.400
10:10:02
32
737.200
10:09:57
768
737.000
10:05:28
773
737.000
09:53:00
825
738.200
09:46:01
831
740.200
09:45:10
685
740.400
09:37:49
736
740.200
09:36:54
696
740.200
09:30:44
696
740.600
09:25:37
844
741.000
09:24:28
705
741.400
09:18:10
799
742.000
09:15:45
688
742.800
09:06:11
741
743.200
09:00:00
833
743.200
08:48:21
826
744.200
08:45:15
763
745.200
08:38:50
787
745.200
08:30:35
728
746.800
08:27:18
701
747.400
08:24:13
738
745.000
08:17:33
502
749.400
08:11:41
114
749.400
08:11:41
65
749.400
08:11:41
106
749.400
08:11:41
727
749.200
08:11:41
722
749.000
08:10:20
723
750.000
08:07:28
453
750.600
08:05:46
301
750.600
08:05:46
703
751.200
08:02:00
808
750.600
08:01:08