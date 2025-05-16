Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16
16 May 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 752.347p. The highest price paid per share was 754.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 747.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0122% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,705,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,531,024. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
838
753.400
16:13:01
799
753.000
16:12:11
817
753.600
16:08:45
696
754.000
16:07:05
272
753.400
16:05:19
513
753.400
16:05:19
803
752.400
16:02:03
125
752.600
16:01:59
120
752.600
16:01:59
775
751.600
15:58:52
500
751.400
15:55:20
195
751.400
15:55:20
781
752.000
15:53:54
595
751.600
15:48:52
206
751.600
15:48:52
697
751.600
15:44:32
474
752.000
15:41:50
287
752.000
15:41:50
105
753.000
15:39:34
735
753.000
15:39:34
750
752.800
15:35:10
810
753.200
15:32:32
124
753.200
15:28:00
704
753.200
15:28:00
715
753.400
15:26:07
706
753.600
15:21:40
33
754.200
15:18:57
659
754.200
15:18:57
803
754.400
15:18:30
773
754.400
15:18:30
642
754.400
15:13:59
200
754.400
15:13:59
430
753.800
15:07:50
413
753.800
15:07:50
803
753.600
15:04:12
406
752.600
15:00:00
306
752.400
15:00:00
290
752.600
15:00:00
408
752.600
15:00:00
1302
752.800
15:00:00
408
752.800
15:00:00
682
751.600
14:48:26
790
751.800
14:45:22
713
752.400
14:44:12
54
752.600
14:44:12
440
752.600
14:44:12
128
752.600
14:44:12
128
752.600
14:44:12
706
752.400
14:36:42
825
752.600
14:34:03
844
752.000
14:30:29
799
752.400
14:29:22
778
752.800
14:26:26
845
752.400
14:19:15
797
752.600
14:16:24
144
753.400
14:07:20
675
753.400
14:07:20
104
753.200
14:00:30
648
753.200
14:00:30
787
753.600
13:56:51
850
754.000
13:56:18
824
752.800
13:46:45
189
752.600
13:45:21
581
752.600
13:45:21
732
752.400
13:34:07
842
752.800
13:31:42
949
752.800
13:31:10
968
753.200
13:30:41
781
752.600
13:15:03
623
752.800
13:09:41
90
752.800
13:09:41
380
753.000
13:00:28
332
753.000
13:00:28
790
753.400
12:53:22
855
753.800
12:52:39
759
752.400
12:35:10
806
753.600
12:30:58
789
753.400
12:21:57
693
753.000
12:17:28
48
753.200
12:07:35
681
753.200
12:07:35
721
752.800
12:03:38
791
753.000
11:59:25
780
754.000
11:46:46
283
753.800
11:40:56
415
753.800
11:40:56
751
754.000
11:34:39
694
754.200
11:28:34
11
754.200
11:28:27
509
754.600
11:21:20
330
754.600
11:21:20
717
754.000
11:17:03
1001
754.000
11:13:33
55
751.200
10:59:29
33
751.200
10:59:14
14
751.200
10:59:00
33
751.200
10:58:59
19
751.200
10:58:45
45
751.200
10:58:44
32
751.200
10:58:14
33
751.200
10:57:59
14
751.200
10:57:45
32
751.200
10:57:14
45
751.200
10:56:44
43
751.200
10:56:29
32
751.200
10:56:14
42
751.200
10:55:59
33
751.200
10:55:44
14
751.200
10:55:15
33
751.200
10:55:14
14
751.200
10:55:00
32
751.200
10:54:59
128
751.200
10:54:45
14
751.200
10:54:45
43
751.000
10:54:14
41
751.000
10:53:59
35
751.000
10:53:44
23
751.000
10:53:29
48
751.000
10:53:14
691
751.200
10:49:59
832
751.600
10:41:15
846
754.000
10:36:00
779
754.800
10:30:53
718
753.400
10:25:19
817
752.800
10:18:38
258
753.000
10:17:18
510
753.000
10:17:18
783
753.600
10:17:17
74
753.000
10:15:38
442
753.000
10:15:38
306
753.000
10:15:38
828
753.000
10:15:38
9979
753.000
10:15:13
1653
753.000
10:15:13
306
752.000
10:15:10
306
751.800
10:15:10
88
751.600
10:15:10
303
751.600
10:15:10
690
750.600
10:00:47
754
750.400
09:54:09
500
750.600
09:50:29
296
750.600
09:50:29
1084
750.600
09:50:29
600
750.200
09:46:32
792
749.400
09:37:19
784
749.400
09:33:15
102
749.800
09:30:15
1041
749.800
09:30:15
801
748.800
09:16:04
710
748.800
09:09:45
711
749.000
09:06:38
778
750.600
08:59:39
93
750.000
08:54:45
612
750.000
08:54:45
651
750.400
08:54:45
32
750.400
08:54:45
466
750.600
08:45:54
294
750.600
08:45:54
771
751.400
08:41:52
710
751.600
08:41:50
197
751.600
08:41:50
442
751.400
08:36:28
199
751.400
08:36:28
692
751.000
08:31:01
81
751.200
08:18:03
442
751.200
08:18:03
295
751.000
08:18:03
789
750.000
08:14:47
707
750.200
08:14:32
714
749.000
08:08:15
749
747.800
08:06:28
712
747.000
08:01:22
790
747.400
08:01:22