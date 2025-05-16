Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
15.05.25 | 09:30
8,900 Euro
-0,56 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9009,15018:40
9,0009,10018:15
PR Newswire
16.05.2025 18:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

16 May 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 752.347p. The highest price paid per share was 754.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 747.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0122% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,705,440 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,531,024. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

838

753.400

16:13:01

799

753.000

16:12:11

817

753.600

16:08:45

696

754.000

16:07:05

272

753.400

16:05:19

513

753.400

16:05:19

803

752.400

16:02:03

125

752.600

16:01:59

120

752.600

16:01:59

775

751.600

15:58:52

500

751.400

15:55:20

195

751.400

15:55:20

781

752.000

15:53:54

595

751.600

15:48:52

206

751.600

15:48:52

697

751.600

15:44:32

474

752.000

15:41:50

287

752.000

15:41:50

105

753.000

15:39:34

735

753.000

15:39:34

750

752.800

15:35:10

810

753.200

15:32:32

124

753.200

15:28:00

704

753.200

15:28:00

715

753.400

15:26:07

706

753.600

15:21:40

33

754.200

15:18:57

659

754.200

15:18:57

803

754.400

15:18:30

773

754.400

15:18:30

642

754.400

15:13:59

200

754.400

15:13:59

430

753.800

15:07:50

413

753.800

15:07:50

803

753.600

15:04:12

406

752.600

15:00:00

306

752.400

15:00:00

290

752.600

15:00:00

408

752.600

15:00:00

1302

752.800

15:00:00

408

752.800

15:00:00

682

751.600

14:48:26

790

751.800

14:45:22

713

752.400

14:44:12

54

752.600

14:44:12

440

752.600

14:44:12

128

752.600

14:44:12

128

752.600

14:44:12

706

752.400

14:36:42

825

752.600

14:34:03

844

752.000

14:30:29

799

752.400

14:29:22

778

752.800

14:26:26

845

752.400

14:19:15

797

752.600

14:16:24

144

753.400

14:07:20

675

753.400

14:07:20

104

753.200

14:00:30

648

753.200

14:00:30

787

753.600

13:56:51

850

754.000

13:56:18

824

752.800

13:46:45

189

752.600

13:45:21

581

752.600

13:45:21

732

752.400

13:34:07

842

752.800

13:31:42

949

752.800

13:31:10

968

753.200

13:30:41

781

752.600

13:15:03

623

752.800

13:09:41

90

752.800

13:09:41

380

753.000

13:00:28

332

753.000

13:00:28

790

753.400

12:53:22

855

753.800

12:52:39

759

752.400

12:35:10

806

753.600

12:30:58

789

753.400

12:21:57

693

753.000

12:17:28

48

753.200

12:07:35

681

753.200

12:07:35

721

752.800

12:03:38

791

753.000

11:59:25

780

754.000

11:46:46

283

753.800

11:40:56

415

753.800

11:40:56

751

754.000

11:34:39

694

754.200

11:28:34

11

754.200

11:28:27

509

754.600

11:21:20

330

754.600

11:21:20

717

754.000

11:17:03

1001

754.000

11:13:33

55

751.200

10:59:29

33

751.200

10:59:14

14

751.200

10:59:00

33

751.200

10:58:59

19

751.200

10:58:45

45

751.200

10:58:44

32

751.200

10:58:14

33

751.200

10:57:59

14

751.200

10:57:45

32

751.200

10:57:14

45

751.200

10:56:44

43

751.200

10:56:29

32

751.200

10:56:14

42

751.200

10:55:59

33

751.200

10:55:44

14

751.200

10:55:15

33

751.200

10:55:14

14

751.200

10:55:00

32

751.200

10:54:59

128

751.200

10:54:45

14

751.200

10:54:45

43

751.000

10:54:14

41

751.000

10:53:59

35

751.000

10:53:44

23

751.000

10:53:29

48

751.000

10:53:14

691

751.200

10:49:59

832

751.600

10:41:15

846

754.000

10:36:00

779

754.800

10:30:53

718

753.400

10:25:19

817

752.800

10:18:38

258

753.000

10:17:18

510

753.000

10:17:18

783

753.600

10:17:17

74

753.000

10:15:38

442

753.000

10:15:38

306

753.000

10:15:38

828

753.000

10:15:38

9979

753.000

10:15:13

1653

753.000

10:15:13

306

752.000

10:15:10

306

751.800

10:15:10

88

751.600

10:15:10

303

751.600

10:15:10

690

750.600

10:00:47

754

750.400

09:54:09

500

750.600

09:50:29

296

750.600

09:50:29

1084

750.600

09:50:29

600

750.200

09:46:32

792

749.400

09:37:19

784

749.400

09:33:15

102

749.800

09:30:15

1041

749.800

09:30:15

801

748.800

09:16:04

710

748.800

09:09:45

711

749.000

09:06:38

778

750.600

08:59:39

93

750.000

08:54:45

612

750.000

08:54:45

651

750.400

08:54:45

32

750.400

08:54:45

466

750.600

08:45:54

294

750.600

08:45:54

771

751.400

08:41:52

710

751.600

08:41:50

197

751.600

08:41:50

442

751.400

08:36:28

199

751.400

08:36:28

692

751.000

08:31:01

81

751.200

08:18:03

442

751.200

08:18:03

295

751.000

08:18:03

789

750.000

08:14:47

707

750.200

08:14:32

714

749.000

08:08:15

749

747.800

08:06:28

712

747.000

08:01:22

790

747.400

08:01:22


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.