Dienstag, 03.06.2025
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
03.06.25 | 09:31
9,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9509,00018:13
8,9509,00017:37
PR Newswire
03.06.2025 18:00 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

3 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 125,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 755.143p. The highest price paid per share was 762.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 748.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0161% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,724,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,515,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

719

748.800

16:12:59

347

748.600

16:11:37

384

748.600

16:11:37

392

749.000

16:10:12

362

749.000

16:10:12

75

749.000

16:10:12

826

749.200

16:08:57

822

749.200

16:08:01

414

749.600

16:05:04

413

749.600

16:05:04

482

749.400

16:03:59

356

749.400

16:03:59

808

750.400

16:00:50

776

750.600

15:59:59

431

750.800

15:59:23

398

750.800

15:59:23

703

751.000

15:57:04

850

750.800

15:57:04

38

749.600

15:53:00

200

749.600

15:53:00

58

749.600

15:53:00

500

749.600

15:53:00

533

749.800

15:53:00

200

749.800

15:53:00

74

749.000

15:50:12

736

749.600

15:48:34

265

749.800

15:47:17

487

749.800

15:47:17

758

750.000

15:45:24

754

750.000

15:45:24

774

749.800

15:41:31

676

749.600

15:39:12

64

748.600

15:35:35

622

748.600

15:35:35

780

748.800

15:35:34

727

749.400

15:31:00

681

749.400

15:29:35

759

749.600

15:29:25

741

749.000

15:26:35

314

750.400

15:25:21

513

750.400

15:25:21

691

751.200

15:23:38

664

752.400

15:21:00

140

752.400

15:21:00

159

752.800

15:19:58

599

752.800

15:19:58

748

753.000

15:19:55

762

753.000

15:14:47

795

752.600

15:12:04

823

753.000

15:10:26

685

754.200

15:08:19

79

754.600

15:08:02

691

754.600

15:08:02

703

754.600

15:04:51

811

754.800

15:04:50

763

754.800

15:02:31

779

755.200

15:02:00

763

755.000

15:01:04

717

755.600

15:00:42

635

756.000

15:00:22

123

756.000

15:00:22

734

756.200

15:00:16

803

756.400

14:59:55

684

756.000

14:57:51

782

756.200

14:57:35

100

756.400

14:57:34

299

756.400

14:57:34

99

756.200

14:57:14

99

756.200

14:57:14

561

755.800

14:56:42

275

755.800

14:56:42

732

755.400

14:53:40

822

755.800

14:52:33

106

755.800

14:51:30

108

755.800

14:51:29

432

755.800

14:51:29

103

755.800

14:51:27

107

755.800

14:51:27

114

755.800

14:51:26

96

755.800

14:51:26

95

755.800

14:51:26

97

755.800

14:51:25

106

755.800

14:51:25

360

755.800

14:51:25

761

755.800

14:51:25

583

755.800

14:49:22

212

755.800

14:49:22

827

756.400

14:47:21

877

756.600

14:47:06

717

756.800

14:47:06

775

756.800

14:43:00

834

757.400

14:41:05

800

757.400

14:41:05

801

757.800

14:41:00

782

758.000

14:41:00

829

758.000

14:38:39

496

758.400

14:38:15

180

758.400

14:38:15

780

758.400

14:38:15

860

757.600

14:35:22

800

757.800

14:35:20

550

757.200

14:34:02

335

757.400

14:33:27

438

757.400

14:33:27

834

757.400

14:33:27

729

757.400

14:31:05

851

757.800

14:31:02

282

758.000

14:30:59

490

758.000

14:30:59

776

758.000

14:30:59

731

756.000

14:25:55

755

756.200

14:25:47

396

756.400

14:25:32

490

756.200

14:25:32

779

756.200

14:25:32

936

756.400

14:22:47

400

755.600

14:18:50

392

755.600

14:18:50

734

754.000

14:12:27

797

754.400

14:12:27

219

754.800

14:09:03

578

754.800

14:09:03

691

755.000

14:08:37

800

755.200

14:08:19

392

755.000

14:04:47

354

755.000

14:04:47

739

754.600

14:00:45

705

754.200

13:58:30

754

754.200

13:58:30

109

754.200

13:42:56

708

754.200

13:42:56

781

753.400

13:41:21

738

754.000

13:35:06

816

754.200

13:34:15

757

754.600

13:31:00

800

755.000

13:24:12

832

755.200

13:20:20

710

756.600

13:10:30

9

757.000

13:04:53

217

757.000

13:04:53

490

757.000

13:04:53

809

757.000

13:04:53

10

757.000

13:04:53

18

757.000

13:04:53

825

756.800

12:57:33

781

757.000

12:55:44

200

757.400

12:43:09

616

757.400

12:43:09

99

757.400

12:32:20

190

757.400

12:32:20

407

757.400

12:32:20

97

757.400

12:32:20

676

757.400

12:32:20

86

756.800

12:20:00

420

756.800

12:20:00

185

756.800

12:20:00

801

756.800

12:20:00

10

756.800

12:20:00

644

757.400

12:10:34

10

757.400

12:10:34

139

757.400

12:10:34

768

757.800

12:02:15

814

758.200

12:01:05

800

757.800

11:59:47

743

757.800

11:56:38

196

757.200

11:48:49

533

757.200

11:48:49

510

756.800

11:41:49

175

756.800

11:41:49

711

756.200

11:38:20

831

756.200

11:35:39

418

756.400

11:30:50

272

756.400

11:30:50

162

756.600

11:11:21

597

756.600

11:11:21

722

757.000

11:08:25

837

757.200

11:08:23

703

755.400

10:55:21

726

756.000

10:48:33

334

756.200

10:43:58

502

756.200

10:43:58

688

756.400

10:42:46

750

756.400

10:39:32

26

755.600

10:26:12

700

755.600

10:26:12

14

755.600

10:26:12

538

756.600

10:21:10

237

756.600

10:21:10

805

756.400

10:16:16

10

756.400

10:16:16

10

756.600

10:15:25

772

756.600

10:15:25

840

756.800

10:06:05

290

756.800

10:06:05

461

756.800

10:06:05

833

755.800

10:02:11

776

754.000

09:57:06

73

754.000

09:55:38

688

754.000

09:55:38

731

753.200

09:50:34

763

753.200

09:47:09

91

754.600

09:36:58

675

754.600

09:36:58

710

755.000

09:36:53

290

753.800

09:30:30

517

753.800

09:30:30

760

756.200

09:27:15

26

754.400

09:19:36

392

754.400

09:19:36

385

754.200

09:19:36

796

754.400

09:19:36

76

754.800

09:09:41

700

754.800

09:09:41

829

755.400

09:09:28

1069

756.200

09:06:57

709

754.400

08:56:27

745

754.400

08:48:17

739

754.800

08:48:06

708

755.200

08:43:37

709

755.400

08:34:45

2

756.000

08:32:59

687

756.000

08:32:59

835

756.800

08:31:41

821

759.200

08:17:19

688

760.800

08:13:29

814

761.400

08:11:31

789

762.000

08:11:21

757

762.400

08:10:51

688

762.000

08:09:34

839

761.800

08:07:34

804

762.400

08:06:42

758

762.000

08:06:19

746

759.200

08:02:12


© 2025 PR Newswire
