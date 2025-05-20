Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20
20 May 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 756.747p. The highest price paid per share was 759.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 754.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0122% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,895,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,344,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
370
757.000
16:12:27
380
757.000
16:12:27
58
757.000
16:12:27
292
757.400
16:10:48
475
757.400
16:10:48
1249
757.400
16:09:48
1
757.400
16:09:48
784
756.000
16:05:57
69
756.800
16:03:09
437
756.600
16:03:09
187
756.600
16:03:09
705
756.800
16:03:09
824
756.400
16:00:24
35
755.800
15:58:12
200
755.800
15:58:11
200
755.800
15:58:11
200
755.800
15:57:55
162
755.800
15:57:39
464
756.000
15:57:27
200
756.000
15:57:27
200
756.000
15:57:19
98
756.000
15:57:19
438
755.600
15:54:00
35
755.600
15:54:00
212
755.600
15:54:00
819
755.800
15:50:18
321
756.200
15:48:40
406
756.200
15:48:40
684
756.200
15:43:21
741
756.200
15:41:52
734
756.200
15:39:51
820
756.400
15:36:02
699
756.600
15:34:12
810
755.800
15:31:32
833
755.800
15:29:20
24
756.000
15:29:20
396
756.000
15:29:20
378
756.000
15:29:01
438
756.000
15:28:42
712
756.000
15:25:13
88
755.800
15:24:04
613
755.800
15:24:04
814
756.800
15:18:44
679
757.600
15:17:20
826
758.000
15:13:22
567
757.800
15:10:00
174
757.800
15:10:00
23
758.400
15:08:55
688
758.400
15:08:55
228
758.200
15:04:13
567
758.200
15:04:13
907
758.800
15:04:13
806
759.200
15:04:12
871
759.000
15:01:24
683
758.400
14:57:51
788
759.000
14:57:29
830
758.400
14:53:15
126
758.600
14:52:08
500
758.600
14:52:08
933
759.200
14:52:08
325
757.200
14:49:04
794
757.600
14:47:36
736
758.200
14:46:40
764
758.200
14:43:47
818
758.400
14:43:37
721
757.800
14:42:36
434
758.000
14:40:50
347
758.000
14:40:50
699
758.200
14:40:50
742
757.400
14:39:50
447
756.000
14:37:57
289
756.000
14:37:57
831
755.400
14:36:00
809
755.400
14:33:30
720
755.800
14:32:41
592
756.000
14:31:27
160
756.000
14:31:27
719
756.000
14:30:14
729
756.400
14:29:40
57
756.600
14:29:39
195
756.800
14:29:39
438
756.800
14:29:39
49
756.800
14:29:39
200
756.600
14:29:39
200
756.600
14:29:39
273
756.600
14:29:38
395
756.800
14:29:35
362
756.800
14:29:35
234
756.400
14:29:33
400
756.400
14:29:33
82
756.400
14:29:33
63
756.400
14:29:32
600
756.400
14:29:32
133
756.400
14:29:32
27
756.600
14:29:32
152
756.600
14:29:32
91
756.600
14:29:32
100
756.600
14:29:32
200
756.600
14:29:32
200
756.600
14:29:32
19
756.600
14:29:31
245
756.400
14:29:11
544
756.400
14:29:11
757
756.600
14:25:59
687
756.600
14:24:11
812
756.800
14:20:51
271
757.000
14:20:40
483
757.000
14:20:40
173
756.800
14:19:09
696
757.000
14:13:49
841
757.800
14:12:30
500
757.800
14:11:04
70
758.000
14:09:49
90
758.000
14:09:49
500
758.000
14:09:49
123
757.800
14:09:47
711
758.000
14:05:32
88
757.400
14:04:57
707
757.400
14:04:57
1100
757.400
14:04:57
133
757.600
14:04:00
200
757.600
14:04:00
786
757.000
13:48:02
312
758.000
13:45:44
503
758.000
13:45:44
781
758.000
13:40:02
772
758.200
13:37:57
775
758.600
13:34:22
688
758.400
13:33:16
753
758.000
13:31:55
798
758.400
13:29:15
289
757.800
13:22:45
545
757.800
13:22:45
753
759.400
13:14:07
778
756.800
13:03:46
404
757.000
13:02:26
340
757.000
13:02:26
131
757.200
13:01:40
844
756.200
12:55:52
814
756.400
12:49:44
458
756.600
12:48:45
86
756.600
12:44:20
22
756.600
12:44:20
119
756.600
12:44:13
781
756.600
12:39:52
725
756.600
12:32:04
687
756.800
12:21:38
823
758.000
12:11:04
165
758.200
12:10:30
794
758.400
12:06:10
802
758.400
12:05:57
769
757.600
11:57:48
738
757.000
11:54:56
219
757.000
11:54:56
127
757.400
11:54:11
684
757.400
11:52:32
715
755.000
11:45:43
517
754.400
11:36:00
214
754.400
11:34:25
172
754.000
11:22:29
668
754.000
11:22:29
778
755.200
11:18:26
731
755.400
11:14:35
324
755.800
11:09:24
395
755.800
11:09:24
276
755.200
10:55:18
558
755.200
10:55:18
838
755.400
10:46:39
719
755.200
10:43:15
194
755.000
10:24:08
542
755.000
10:24:08
757
755.400
10:22:45
28
754.800
10:18:25
751
755.200
10:07:33
749
755.000
09:48:10
717
755.000
09:40:18
734
755.000
09:35:57
200
756.200
09:25:26
505
756.200
09:25:26
723
756.600
09:22:56
693
755.200
09:05:45
793
755.400
08:57:46
296
755.400
08:50:41
505
755.400
08:50:41
692
755.600
08:50:36
382
754.200
08:41:10
375
754.200
08:41:10
690
756.200
08:26:25
819
755.400
08:17:20
538
754.400
08:06:01
208
754.400
08:05:59
761
754.000
08:05:25
539
755.000
08:03:21
268
755.000
08:03:21
127
754.800
08:02:46
766
756.400
08:00:41