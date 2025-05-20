Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
19.05.25 | 10:26
8,800 Euro
-2,76 % -0,250
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0009,10018:33
9,0009,10018:01
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 18:00 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20

20 May 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 756.747p. The highest price paid per share was 759.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 754.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0122% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,895,440 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,344,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

370

757.000

16:12:27

380

757.000

16:12:27

58

757.000

16:12:27

292

757.400

16:10:48

475

757.400

16:10:48

1249

757.400

16:09:48

1

757.400

16:09:48

784

756.000

16:05:57

69

756.800

16:03:09

437

756.600

16:03:09

187

756.600

16:03:09

705

756.800

16:03:09

824

756.400

16:00:24

35

755.800

15:58:12

200

755.800

15:58:11

200

755.800

15:58:11

200

755.800

15:57:55

162

755.800

15:57:39

464

756.000

15:57:27

200

756.000

15:57:27

200

756.000

15:57:19

98

756.000

15:57:19

438

755.600

15:54:00

35

755.600

15:54:00

212

755.600

15:54:00

819

755.800

15:50:18

321

756.200

15:48:40

406

756.200

15:48:40

684

756.200

15:43:21

741

756.200

15:41:52

734

756.200

15:39:51

820

756.400

15:36:02

699

756.600

15:34:12

810

755.800

15:31:32

833

755.800

15:29:20

24

756.000

15:29:20

396

756.000

15:29:20

378

756.000

15:29:01

438

756.000

15:28:42

712

756.000

15:25:13

88

755.800

15:24:04

613

755.800

15:24:04

814

756.800

15:18:44

679

757.600

15:17:20

826

758.000

15:13:22

567

757.800

15:10:00

174

757.800

15:10:00

23

758.400

15:08:55

688

758.400

15:08:55

228

758.200

15:04:13

567

758.200

15:04:13

907

758.800

15:04:13

806

759.200

15:04:12

871

759.000

15:01:24

683

758.400

14:57:51

788

759.000

14:57:29

830

758.400

14:53:15

126

758.600

14:52:08

500

758.600

14:52:08

933

759.200

14:52:08

325

757.200

14:49:04

794

757.600

14:47:36

736

758.200

14:46:40

764

758.200

14:43:47

818

758.400

14:43:37

721

757.800

14:42:36

434

758.000

14:40:50

347

758.000

14:40:50

699

758.200

14:40:50

742

757.400

14:39:50

447

756.000

14:37:57

289

756.000

14:37:57

831

755.400

14:36:00

809

755.400

14:33:30

720

755.800

14:32:41

592

756.000

14:31:27

160

756.000

14:31:27

719

756.000

14:30:14

729

756.400

14:29:40

57

756.600

14:29:39

195

756.800

14:29:39

438

756.800

14:29:39

49

756.800

14:29:39

200

756.600

14:29:39

200

756.600

14:29:39

273

756.600

14:29:38

395

756.800

14:29:35

362

756.800

14:29:35

234

756.400

14:29:33

400

756.400

14:29:33

82

756.400

14:29:33

63

756.400

14:29:32

600

756.400

14:29:32

133

756.400

14:29:32

27

756.600

14:29:32

152

756.600

14:29:32

91

756.600

14:29:32

100

756.600

14:29:32

200

756.600

14:29:32

200

756.600

14:29:32

19

756.600

14:29:31

245

756.400

14:29:11

544

756.400

14:29:11

757

756.600

14:25:59

687

756.600

14:24:11

812

756.800

14:20:51

271

757.000

14:20:40

483

757.000

14:20:40

173

756.800

14:19:09

696

757.000

14:13:49

841

757.800

14:12:30

500

757.800

14:11:04

70

758.000

14:09:49

90

758.000

14:09:49

500

758.000

14:09:49

123

757.800

14:09:47

711

758.000

14:05:32

88

757.400

14:04:57

707

757.400

14:04:57

1100

757.400

14:04:57

133

757.600

14:04:00

200

757.600

14:04:00

786

757.000

13:48:02

312

758.000

13:45:44

503

758.000

13:45:44

781

758.000

13:40:02

772

758.200

13:37:57

775

758.600

13:34:22

688

758.400

13:33:16

753

758.000

13:31:55

798

758.400

13:29:15

289

757.800

13:22:45

545

757.800

13:22:45

753

759.400

13:14:07

778

756.800

13:03:46

404

757.000

13:02:26

340

757.000

13:02:26

131

757.200

13:01:40

844

756.200

12:55:52

814

756.400

12:49:44

458

756.600

12:48:45

86

756.600

12:44:20

22

756.600

12:44:20

119

756.600

12:44:13

781

756.600

12:39:52

725

756.600

12:32:04

687

756.800

12:21:38

823

758.000

12:11:04

165

758.200

12:10:30

794

758.400

12:06:10

802

758.400

12:05:57

769

757.600

11:57:48

738

757.000

11:54:56

219

757.000

11:54:56

127

757.400

11:54:11

684

757.400

11:52:32

715

755.000

11:45:43

517

754.400

11:36:00

214

754.400

11:34:25

172

754.000

11:22:29

668

754.000

11:22:29

778

755.200

11:18:26

731

755.400

11:14:35

324

755.800

11:09:24

395

755.800

11:09:24

276

755.200

10:55:18

558

755.200

10:55:18

838

755.400

10:46:39

719

755.200

10:43:15

194

755.000

10:24:08

542

755.000

10:24:08

757

755.400

10:22:45

28

754.800

10:18:25

751

755.200

10:07:33

749

755.000

09:48:10

717

755.000

09:40:18

734

755.000

09:35:57

200

756.200

09:25:26

505

756.200

09:25:26

723

756.600

09:22:56

693

755.200

09:05:45

793

755.400

08:57:46

296

755.400

08:50:41

505

755.400

08:50:41

692

755.600

08:50:36

382

754.200

08:41:10

375

754.200

08:41:10

690

756.200

08:26:25

819

755.400

08:17:20

538

754.400

08:06:01

208

754.400

08:05:59

761

754.000

08:05:25

539

755.000

08:03:21

268

755.000

08:03:21

127

754.800

08:02:46

766

756.400

08:00:41


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.