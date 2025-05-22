Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
22 May 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 756.036p. The highest price paid per share was 760.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 747.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0116% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,075,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,164,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
57
759.200
16:13:10
390
759.200
16:13:10
201
759.400
16:12:25
527
759.400
16:12:25
9
759.600
16:10:39
155
759.600
16:10:39
527
759.600
16:10:39
121
759.600
16:10:39
717
759.800
16:08:56
818
759.600
16:07:58
600
759.600
16:06:06
799
759.600
16:06:06
133
759.600
16:05:42
765
759.600
16:03:22
799
760.000
16:01:35
784
760.200
15:59:30
80
760.200
15:59:30
22
760.400
15:59:28
841
759.600
15:56:06
680
759.800
15:55:13
477
760.000
15:54:12
435
760.000
15:54:12
744
760.000
15:54:12
271
759.000
15:48:35
751
759.200
15:47:40
289
759.200
15:44:12
500
759.200
15:44:12
796
759.400
15:43:13
450
759.000
15:42:08
118
759.000
15:42:08
105
759.000
15:42:08
450
759.000
15:42:08
88
759.000
15:42:08
829
758.400
15:39:59
824
758.600
15:37:17
786
759.000
15:36:22
340
759.000
15:33:59
500
759.000
15:33:59
437
758.800
15:32:05
369
758.800
15:32:05
23
758.800
15:29:09
807
758.800
15:29:09
688
759.200
15:28:12
687
758.600
15:26:27
686
758.400
15:24:13
437
759.200
15:23:46
829
759.600
15:21:42
811
759.000
15:18:58
192
758.800
15:15:05
616
758.800
15:15:05
550
759.400
15:14:30
294
759.400
15:14:30
133
759.400
15:13:54
970
759.400
15:10:40
758
758.400
15:05:14
774
756.000
15:00:53
825
755.600
15:00:10
808
755.400
14:57:47
788
755.200
14:55:07
713
755.000
14:53:17
700
754.200
14:50:04
716
754.200
14:46:49
815
754.400
14:45:18
861
754.600
14:43:20
834
755.200
14:43:01
416
754.600
14:34:13
328
754.600
14:34:13
373
755.400
14:32:59
369
755.400
14:32:59
713
755.800
14:32:37
742
756.000
14:31:47
713
755.400
14:24:51
731
755.800
14:22:26
820
756.600
14:16:00
756
756.800
14:14:45
744
757.000
14:04:21
759
757.000
14:01:51
708
756.600
13:56:14
365
756.000
13:47:01
461
756.000
13:47:01
767
756.200
13:47:01
726
755.800
13:43:07
814
755.800
13:43:07
587
755.000
13:38:22
141
755.000
13:38:22
703
755.000
13:36:26
703
755.200
13:36:26
250
753.800
13:33:15
434
753.800
13:33:15
703
754.000
13:32:50
716
753.000
13:29:56
224
753.200
13:26:08
770
753.200
13:26:08
32
753.400
13:25:51
177
753.400
13:25:51
179
753.400
13:25:51
437
753.400
13:25:51
779
753.400
13:25:51
264
754.200
13:04:08
500
754.200
13:04:08
765
754.800
13:00:56
736
755.800
12:58:14
700
755.600
12:51:35
30
755.600
12:51:35
711
755.800
12:46:12
191
756.000
12:37:56
437
756.000
12:37:56
201
756.000
12:37:56
682
756.000
12:37:56
712
755.800
12:34:15
806
755.200
12:24:17
377
756.200
12:20:29
469
756.200
12:20:29
824
757.000
12:14:16
438
757.400
12:10:29
408
757.400
12:10:29
679
757.000
12:03:06
763
757.200
12:03:06
185
757.200
12:03:06
1036
757.200
12:03:06
556
755.600
11:54:25
134
755.600
11:54:25
261
756.000
11:49:07
42
756.000
11:49:07
478
756.000
11:49:07
150
756.200
11:48:05
670
756.200
11:48:05
47
755.800
11:44:53
733
756.000
11:35:55
765
756.000
11:33:02
64
755.800
11:28:01
695
755.800
11:28:01
694
755.200
11:23:22
764
754.400
11:15:16
686
754.000
11:06:11
799
754.000
11:01:28
798
752.400
10:43:37
122
753.000
10:38:55
92
753.000
10:38:55
180
753.000
10:38:55
500
753.000
10:38:55
384
753.000
10:38:55
825
752.800
10:38:55
738
749.600
10:21:10
832
749.200
10:16:09
734
750.400
10:04:00
761
750.400
10:01:52
822
747.800
09:51:38
764
748.800
09:47:20
722
749.800
09:43:47
844
749.600
09:35:47
828
750.200
09:26:46
801
751.400
09:13:56
652
752.800
09:08:14
161
752.800
09:08:14
815
753.000
09:00:00
759
754.600
08:47:49
697
754.200
08:40:12
750
755.200
08:39:01
742
757.600
08:25:05
789
759.200
08:15:00
328
757.600
08:10:21
379
757.600
08:10:01
690
757.400
08:05:23