Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
22.05.25 | 15:33
9,100 Euro
+0,55 % +0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
9,0509,15018:22
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 18:00 Uhr
98 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

22 May 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 756.036p. The highest price paid per share was 760.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 747.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0116% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,075,440 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,164,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

57

759.200

16:13:10

390

759.200

16:13:10

201

759.400

16:12:25

527

759.400

16:12:25

9

759.600

16:10:39

155

759.600

16:10:39

527

759.600

16:10:39

121

759.600

16:10:39

717

759.800

16:08:56

818

759.600

16:07:58

600

759.600

16:06:06

799

759.600

16:06:06

133

759.600

16:05:42

765

759.600

16:03:22

799

760.000

16:01:35

784

760.200

15:59:30

80

760.200

15:59:30

22

760.400

15:59:28

841

759.600

15:56:06

680

759.800

15:55:13

477

760.000

15:54:12

435

760.000

15:54:12

744

760.000

15:54:12

271

759.000

15:48:35

751

759.200

15:47:40

289

759.200

15:44:12

500

759.200

15:44:12

796

759.400

15:43:13

450

759.000

15:42:08

118

759.000

15:42:08

105

759.000

15:42:08

450

759.000

15:42:08

88

759.000

15:42:08

829

758.400

15:39:59

824

758.600

15:37:17

786

759.000

15:36:22

340

759.000

15:33:59

500

759.000

15:33:59

437

758.800

15:32:05

369

758.800

15:32:05

23

758.800

15:29:09

807

758.800

15:29:09

688

759.200

15:28:12

687

758.600

15:26:27

686

758.400

15:24:13

437

759.200

15:23:46

829

759.600

15:21:42

811

759.000

15:18:58

192

758.800

15:15:05

616

758.800

15:15:05

550

759.400

15:14:30

294

759.400

15:14:30

133

759.400

15:13:54

970

759.400

15:10:40

758

758.400

15:05:14

774

756.000

15:00:53

825

755.600

15:00:10

808

755.400

14:57:47

788

755.200

14:55:07

713

755.000

14:53:17

700

754.200

14:50:04

716

754.200

14:46:49

815

754.400

14:45:18

861

754.600

14:43:20

834

755.200

14:43:01

416

754.600

14:34:13

328

754.600

14:34:13

373

755.400

14:32:59

369

755.400

14:32:59

713

755.800

14:32:37

742

756.000

14:31:47

713

755.400

14:24:51

731

755.800

14:22:26

820

756.600

14:16:00

756

756.800

14:14:45

744

757.000

14:04:21

759

757.000

14:01:51

708

756.600

13:56:14

365

756.000

13:47:01

461

756.000

13:47:01

767

756.200

13:47:01

726

755.800

13:43:07

814

755.800

13:43:07

587

755.000

13:38:22

141

755.000

13:38:22

703

755.000

13:36:26

703

755.200

13:36:26

250

753.800

13:33:15

434

753.800

13:33:15

703

754.000

13:32:50

716

753.000

13:29:56

224

753.200

13:26:08

770

753.200

13:26:08

32

753.400

13:25:51

177

753.400

13:25:51

179

753.400

13:25:51

437

753.400

13:25:51

779

753.400

13:25:51

264

754.200

13:04:08

500

754.200

13:04:08

765

754.800

13:00:56

736

755.800

12:58:14

700

755.600

12:51:35

30

755.600

12:51:35

711

755.800

12:46:12

191

756.000

12:37:56

437

756.000

12:37:56

201

756.000

12:37:56

682

756.000

12:37:56

712

755.800

12:34:15

806

755.200

12:24:17

377

756.200

12:20:29

469

756.200

12:20:29

824

757.000

12:14:16

438

757.400

12:10:29

408

757.400

12:10:29

679

757.000

12:03:06

763

757.200

12:03:06

185

757.200

12:03:06

1036

757.200

12:03:06

556

755.600

11:54:25

134

755.600

11:54:25

261

756.000

11:49:07

42

756.000

11:49:07

478

756.000

11:49:07

150

756.200

11:48:05

670

756.200

11:48:05

47

755.800

11:44:53

733

756.000

11:35:55

765

756.000

11:33:02

64

755.800

11:28:01

695

755.800

11:28:01

694

755.200

11:23:22

764

754.400

11:15:16

686

754.000

11:06:11

799

754.000

11:01:28

798

752.400

10:43:37

122

753.000

10:38:55

92

753.000

10:38:55

180

753.000

10:38:55

500

753.000

10:38:55

384

753.000

10:38:55

825

752.800

10:38:55

738

749.600

10:21:10

832

749.200

10:16:09

734

750.400

10:04:00

761

750.400

10:01:52

822

747.800

09:51:38

764

748.800

09:47:20

722

749.800

09:43:47

844

749.600

09:35:47

828

750.200

09:26:46

801

751.400

09:13:56

652

752.800

09:08:14

161

752.800

09:08:14

815

753.000

09:00:00

759

754.600

08:47:49

697

754.200

08:40:12

750

755.200

08:39:01

742

757.600

08:25:05

789

759.200

08:15:00

328

757.600

08:10:21

379

757.600

08:10:01

690

757.400

08:05:23


