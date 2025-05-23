Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23
23 May 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 756.421p. The highest price paid per share was 760.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 750.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0116% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,165,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,074,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1121
759.400
16:13:13
551
759.000
16:12:06
223
759.000
16:12:06
699
759.200
16:11:16
451
758.800
16:09:28
420
758.800
16:09:28
847
759.000
16:09:14
769
759.400
16:05:41
583
759.000
16:05:13
153
759.000
16:05:13
4
759.200
16:02:08
717
759.200
16:02:08
723
759.600
16:02:06
676
759.600
15:59:49
584
759.600
15:58:38
213
759.600
15:58:38
700
759.800
15:53:22
782
760.000
15:53:07
902
760.400
15:50:57
20
760.400
15:50:57
773
760.400
15:50:21
775
760.800
15:50:15
113
760.800
15:50:15
719
759.200
15:38:07
715
759.600
15:35:40
812
759.200
15:31:15
687
759.200
15:29:21
729
759.800
15:26:19
738
759.400
15:22:47
688
758.600
15:20:06
818
759.000
15:18:50
807
758.600
15:14:52
758
758.800
15:14:25
711
759.000
15:13:56
407
758.200
15:07:09
377
758.200
15:07:09
500
758.200
15:04:32
215
758.200
15:04:32
729
758.200
15:04:32
46
758.400
15:04:32
686
758.400
15:04:32
103
758.400
15:04:32
108
758.400
15:04:32
786
756.200
14:57:20
741
756.000
14:53:29
745
756.200
14:51:12
744
756.000
14:46:49
720
756.400
14:46:05
353
756.800
14:42:04
379
756.800
14:42:04
102
757.800
14:39:18
435
757.800
14:39:18
190
757.800
14:39:18
664
757.800
14:39:17
819
759.000
14:33:07
769
758.800
14:29:45
712
760.000
14:27:26
707
759.000
14:23:25
750
758.000
14:19:34
702
756.800
14:15:56
668
755.200
14:11:19
798
755.000
14:06:27
712
755.600
14:01:00
722
755.400
13:56:18
716
754.200
13:51:43
712
755.000
13:46:46
730
755.400
13:44:04
702
754.200
13:37:03
711
754.600
13:33:28
507
754.000
13:31:34
210
754.000
13:31:34
659
754.000
13:31:34
155
751.800
13:26:11
606
751.800
13:26:11
713
751.000
13:20:29
64
751.000
13:20:11
740
750.200
13:15:29
814
751.000
13:13:25
762
751.000
13:06:28
672
752.400
13:06:08
799
750.800
12:59:20
759
753.000
12:56:15
799
753.800
12:52:10
484
754.200
12:47:11
249
754.200
12:47:11
781
754.200
12:46:01
696
754.800
12:45:14
956
754.800
12:45:14
869
755.000
12:45:00
719
755.200
12:44:58
719
754.800
12:44:48
392
754.800
12:44:44
322
754.800
12:44:44
738
753.800
12:44:13
761
754.600
12:44:02
730
755.800
12:43:48
785
755.800
12:40:58
666
755.200
12:34:20
709
756.400
12:30:39
805
755.600
12:23:00
744
755.600
12:22:13
767
754.200
12:19:52
812
754.600
12:19:40
731
755.000
12:05:25
791
755.400
11:59:03
789
754.800
11:48:00
11
754.800
11:48:00
734
754.600
11:36:54
678
754.800
11:29:07
725
755.600
11:20:58
743
755.200
11:10:09
20
755.200
11:09:31
714
755.200
11:05:20
1028
755.400
11:04:40
707
754.800
10:59:28
693
754.600
10:38:07
701
754.400
10:36:07
727
754.600
10:19:09
812
754.600
10:18:44
556
754.600
10:16:05
248
754.600
10:16:05
797
754.800
10:07:05
33
754.200
10:00:24
726
754.200
10:00:24
689
753.800
09:56:25
671
754.400
09:53:43
803
754.200
09:48:00
790
756.400
09:40:30
797
755.600
09:33:49
662
754.200
09:32:10
692
755.000
09:25:07
671
756.800
09:13:49
679
757.400
09:10:53
780
756.800
08:54:50
761
756.400
08:46:01
809
756.200
08:41:04
667
757.800
08:29:33
584
758.400
08:28:35
159
758.400
08:28:35
885
758.600
08:27:02
764
758.800
08:23:26
816
759.400
08:04:23
748
759.400
08:04:23
705
760.000
08:03:18