Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
22.05.25 | 15:33
9,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0009,20018:22
9,0509,15018:18
PR Newswire
23.05.2025 17:54 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

23 May 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 756.421p. The highest price paid per share was 760.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 750.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0116% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,165,440 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,074,608. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1121

759.400

16:13:13

551

759.000

16:12:06

223

759.000

16:12:06

699

759.200

16:11:16

451

758.800

16:09:28

420

758.800

16:09:28

847

759.000

16:09:14

769

759.400

16:05:41

583

759.000

16:05:13

153

759.000

16:05:13

4

759.200

16:02:08

717

759.200

16:02:08

723

759.600

16:02:06

676

759.600

15:59:49

584

759.600

15:58:38

213

759.600

15:58:38

700

759.800

15:53:22

782

760.000

15:53:07

902

760.400

15:50:57

20

760.400

15:50:57

773

760.400

15:50:21

775

760.800

15:50:15

113

760.800

15:50:15

719

759.200

15:38:07

715

759.600

15:35:40

812

759.200

15:31:15

687

759.200

15:29:21

729

759.800

15:26:19

738

759.400

15:22:47

688

758.600

15:20:06

818

759.000

15:18:50

807

758.600

15:14:52

758

758.800

15:14:25

711

759.000

15:13:56

407

758.200

15:07:09

377

758.200

15:07:09

500

758.200

15:04:32

215

758.200

15:04:32

729

758.200

15:04:32

46

758.400

15:04:32

686

758.400

15:04:32

103

758.400

15:04:32

108

758.400

15:04:32

786

756.200

14:57:20

741

756.000

14:53:29

745

756.200

14:51:12

744

756.000

14:46:49

720

756.400

14:46:05

353

756.800

14:42:04

379

756.800

14:42:04

102

757.800

14:39:18

435

757.800

14:39:18

190

757.800

14:39:18

664

757.800

14:39:17

819

759.000

14:33:07

769

758.800

14:29:45

712

760.000

14:27:26

707

759.000

14:23:25

750

758.000

14:19:34

702

756.800

14:15:56

668

755.200

14:11:19

798

755.000

14:06:27

712

755.600

14:01:00

722

755.400

13:56:18

716

754.200

13:51:43

712

755.000

13:46:46

730

755.400

13:44:04

702

754.200

13:37:03

711

754.600

13:33:28

507

754.000

13:31:34

210

754.000

13:31:34

659

754.000

13:31:34

155

751.800

13:26:11

606

751.800

13:26:11

713

751.000

13:20:29

64

751.000

13:20:11

740

750.200

13:15:29

814

751.000

13:13:25

762

751.000

13:06:28

672

752.400

13:06:08

799

750.800

12:59:20

759

753.000

12:56:15

799

753.800

12:52:10

484

754.200

12:47:11

249

754.200

12:47:11

781

754.200

12:46:01

696

754.800

12:45:14

956

754.800

12:45:14

869

755.000

12:45:00

719

755.200

12:44:58

719

754.800

12:44:48

392

754.800

12:44:44

322

754.800

12:44:44

738

753.800

12:44:13

761

754.600

12:44:02

730

755.800

12:43:48

785

755.800

12:40:58

666

755.200

12:34:20

709

756.400

12:30:39

805

755.600

12:23:00

744

755.600

12:22:13

767

754.200

12:19:52

812

754.600

12:19:40

731

755.000

12:05:25

791

755.400

11:59:03

789

754.800

11:48:00

11

754.800

11:48:00

734

754.600

11:36:54

678

754.800

11:29:07

725

755.600

11:20:58

743

755.200

11:10:09

20

755.200

11:09:31

714

755.200

11:05:20

1028

755.400

11:04:40

707

754.800

10:59:28

693

754.600

10:38:07

701

754.400

10:36:07

727

754.600

10:19:09

812

754.600

10:18:44

556

754.600

10:16:05

248

754.600

10:16:05

797

754.800

10:07:05

33

754.200

10:00:24

726

754.200

10:00:24

689

753.800

09:56:25

671

754.400

09:53:43

803

754.200

09:48:00

790

756.400

09:40:30

797

755.600

09:33:49

662

754.200

09:32:10

692

755.000

09:25:07

671

756.800

09:13:49

679

757.400

09:10:53

780

756.800

08:54:50

761

756.400

08:46:01

809

756.200

08:41:04

667

757.800

08:29:33

584

758.400

08:28:35

159

758.400

08:28:35

885

758.600

08:27:02

764

758.800

08:23:26

816

759.400

08:04:23

748

759.400

08:04:23

705

760.000

08:03:18


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.