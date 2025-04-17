Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
16.04.25
16:38 Uhr
8,700 Euro
+0,200
+2,35 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6508,80019:34
8,7508,80019:21
PR Newswire
17.04.2025 18:00 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

17 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 195,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 738.801p. The highest price paid per share was 742.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 729.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0250% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 529,242,246 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 778,991,651. Rightmove holds 10,820,183 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

275

742.000

16:09:35

350

741.400

16:08:13

15

741.400

16:08:13

350

741.400

16:08:13

758

741.600

16:07:43

246

740.800

16:06:37

438

740.800

16:06:37

740

740.600

16:05:51

61

740.600

16:05:00

322

740.600

16:05:00

246

740.600

16:05:00

394

740.600

16:04:00

343

740.600

16:04:00

741

740.400

16:02:50

666

740.600

16:01:28

649

740.800

16:00:22

52

741.000

16:00:14

722

741.000

16:00:10

105

741.000

15:59:07

112

741.000

15:59:07

22

741.000

15:59:07

206

741.000

15:59:07

668

740.800

15:58:07

638

741.000

15:56:06

163

741.000

15:56:06

552

741.000

15:55:08

739

741.000

15:54:04

725

740.800

15:51:59

450

741.600

15:49:58

275

741.600

15:49:58

440

742.000

15:48:51

95

742.000

15:48:51

126

742.000

15:48:51

628

741.000

15:48:09

614

741.000

15:46:08

127

741.000

15:44:58

678

740.800

15:44:58

700

740.600

15:42:50

624

740.800

15:41:51

644

740.600

15:39:36

703

740.200

15:38:11

34

740.200

15:38:11

708

740.200

15:38:11

102

740.200

15:37:27

244

740.200

15:37:18

692

740.000

15:35:05

706

740.400

15:34:16

687

740.400

15:33:36

665

739.400

15:32:26

661

739.800

15:29:32

677

740.000

15:29:19

57

740.000

15:29:19

23

739.800

15:26:12

700

739.800

15:26:12

644

739.800

15:26:12

108

740.000

15:26:10

121

740.000

15:26:10

671

740.400

15:24:16

630

740.600

15:22:32

851

740.800

15:22:23

277

740.800

15:22:23

17

740.400

15:20:44

24

740.400

15:20:44

117

740.400

15:20:44

200

740.400

15:20:44

117

740.400

15:20:44

677

739.800

15:16:49

702

740.800

15:16:28

531

741.200

15:16:22

148

741.200

15:16:22

720

741.400

15:13:18

853

741.400

15:13:18

68

741.400

15:10:11

197

741.400

15:10:11

679

741.200

15:10:11

729

741.600

15:10:11

808

738.000

15:06:52

734

738.000

15:06:52

680

738.000

15:04:06

740

738.200

15:03:35

692

738.400

15:02:40

612

738.400

15:02:40

669

738.200

14:59:08

400

738.400

14:59:08

550

738.400

14:59:08

282

738.600

14:59:07

67

738.600

14:59:07

660

738.600

14:56:06

756

738.800

14:56:06

619

738.400

14:54:05

725

738.400

14:54:05

724

738.400

14:54:05

809

737.200

14:49:13

709

737.400

14:48:59

637

736.400

14:46:01

346

736.400

14:45:13

101

736.400

14:45:13

188

736.400

14:45:13

714

736.400

14:45:13

611

736.600

14:43:47

550

736.600

14:42:33

719

736.600

14:42:33

304

736.000

14:39:32

209

736.000

14:39:32

27

736.000

14:39:32

753

736.000

14:39:32

15

736.200

14:39:24

93

736.200

14:39:24

704

735.400

14:35:35

640

735.800

14:35:32

111

735.800

14:35:32

112

735.600

14:33:17

200

735.600

14:33:17

342

735.600

14:33:15

615

735.800

14:33:07

231

736.000

14:32:04

513

736.000

14:32:04

40

736.600

14:31:24

678

736.600

14:31:24

645

737.000

14:29:58

531

737.000

14:28:37

140

737.000

14:28:37

64

737.800

14:25:00

550

737.800

14:25:00

708

737.800

14:25:00

120

738.000

14:22:44

600

737.800

14:22:44

677

737.800

14:22:44

744

737.200

14:16:46

625

737.400

14:15:42

773

737.400

14:14:23

412

736.400

14:09:01

218

736.400

14:09:01

607

736.800

14:09:01

674

736.800

14:09:01

707

736.800

14:07:09

675

735.600

14:00:38

743

735.800

13:57:20

690

734.800

13:55:36

661

735.800

13:53:25

702

737.000

13:50:16

103

737.800

13:49:36

623

737.800

13:49:36

15

738.000

13:48:13

189

738.000

13:48:13

192

738.000

13:48:13

665

738.400

13:46:03

26

738.400

13:46:03

636

738.400

13:42:58

825

738.800

13:42:55

681

739.000

13:42:04

916

739.400

13:40:03

272

739.000

13:35:31

598

739.000

13:35:31

911

739.200

13:34:52

778

738.400

13:33:19

689

738.400

13:32:19

189

737.600

13:29:04

400

737.600

13:29:04

598

737.600

13:28:18

57

737.600

13:28:18

109

738.200

13:28:14

598

738.200

13:28:14

610

738.200

13:27:49

713

738.000

13:16:15

722

738.200

13:13:17

623

738.800

13:10:00

637

738.800

13:09:08

713

739.800

13:04:18

735

740.400

13:03:22

698

739.800

13:02:16

29

739.800

13:02:16

614

740.000

13:01:24

676

739.800

12:52:04

608

740.200

12:51:40

932

740.400

12:50:22

114

740.400

12:50:22

61

740.200

12:48:55

643

739.600

12:46:35

718

739.200

12:43:05

194

739.000

12:41:41

408

738.800

12:33:40

221

738.800

12:33:40

727

738.800

12:33:40

744

738.000

12:27:58

730

738.000

12:21:45

608

738.800

12:18:50

739

739.200

12:15:11

320

739.200

12:13:02

343

739.200

12:13:02

720

740.000

12:13:00

714

740.200

12:12:08

915

740.200

12:12:08

660

740.200

12:12:08

13

740.200

12:12:08

50

740.000

12:03:54

529

740.000

12:00:49

109

740.000

11:58:10

737

741.400

11:55:19

68

741.600

11:52:43

196

741.600

11:52:43

410

741.600

11:52:43

705

741.400

11:47:35

627

741.600

11:47:05

751

740.800

11:46:00

871

741.400

11:42:07

183

741.400

11:41:23

47

741.400

11:41:23

649

741.400

11:31:36

863

741.600

11:31:33

663

741.200

11:27:09

604

740.600

11:23:52

707

740.000

11:17:53

29

740.400

11:16:53

744

740.400

11:16:53

638

740.600

11:12:31

102

740.600

11:12:31

10

740.800

11:10:51

604

740.800

11:10:51

730

740.800

11:09:38

209

740.400

11:01:06

408

740.400

11:01:06

10

740.400

11:01:06

742

741.200

10:57:14

678

741.200

10:55:00

630

741.400

10:52:44

27

741.400

10:52:44

550

742.200

10:50:14

9176

741.600

10:15:13

404

741.600

10:15:13

154

741.600

10:15:13

193

741.600

10:15:13

373

741.400

10:15:13

99

741.400

10:15:13

74

741.400

10:15:13

212

741.400

10:15:13

85

741.600

10:15:13

410

741.600

10:15:13

84

741.600

10:15:13

374

741.200

10:15:13

212

741.200

10:15:13

203

741.000

10:15:13

499

741.000

10:15:13

1573

740.800

10:15:13

1698

741.000

10:15:13

12340

741.000

10:15:13

1538

739.800

10:15:11

11629

739.800

10:15:11

1761

739.800

10:15:11

333

739.800

10:15:11

822

739.800

10:15:11

842

739.800

10:15:10

27

739.600

10:15:10

172

739.600

10:15:10

1

739.600

10:15:10

22

739.600

10:15:10

149

739.400

10:15:10

304

739.400

10:15:10

745

739.600

10:09:55

771

740.000

10:05:45

694

740.000

10:05:45

821

738.600

10:00:28

720

737.600

09:53:21

622

738.000

09:52:05

626

738.000

09:52:05

750

737.000

09:47:18

697

737.200

09:46:33

162

737.600

09:45:12

509

737.600

09:45:12

734

737.600

09:39:02

721

738.400

09:37:25

624

740.000

09:36:24

639

739.800

09:34:50

718

739.800

09:34:02

624

740.000

09:34:02

664

740.200

09:28:02

708

737.800

09:24:40

703

737.200

09:24:09

552

737.000

09:22:32

200

737.000

09:22:32

70

735.400

09:19:41

634

735.400

09:19:41

665

735.600

09:19:38

649

733.000

09:12:20

162

733.200

09:09:22

550

733.200

09:09:22

414

733.200

09:09:22

16

733.200

09:09:22

707

733.200

09:09:22

308

733.200

09:07:25

708

733.200

09:03:13

635

732.400

09:01:10

138

732.800

08:59:09

467

732.800

08:59:09

612

731.600

08:58:02

624

732.200

08:53:45

708

733.800

08:51:00

670

733.800

08:49:31

26

734.000

08:48:40

491

734.000

08:48:40

164

734.000

08:48:40

673

734.000

08:47:08

222

734.800

08:42:02

499

734.800

08:42:02

619

736.000

08:39:22

614

737.000

08:37:11

741

734.800

08:36:30

740

735.600

08:31:59

738

736.000

08:31:59

903

736.600

08:31:33

289

735.800

08:28:11

373

735.800

08:28:11

613

734.600

08:24:18

729

736.800

08:21:00

349

736.800

08:19:45

405

736.800

08:19:45

709

736.800

08:19:45

230

735.800

08:16:26

481

735.800

08:16:26

614

735.800

08:16:26

733

735.200

08:12:28

728

735.600

08:12:09

727

735.800

08:12:02

727

736.000

08:12:02

650

730.400

08:07:18

701

729.200

08:05:03

705

729.600

08:05:00

743

729.600

08:03:48

394

729.600

08:03:48

116

729.600

08:03:48

804

729.600

08:03:48


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.