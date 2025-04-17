Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17
17 April 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 195,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 738.801p. The highest price paid per share was 742.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 729.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0250% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 529,242,246 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 778,991,651. Rightmove holds 10,820,183 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
275
742.000
16:09:35
350
741.400
16:08:13
15
741.400
16:08:13
350
741.400
16:08:13
758
741.600
16:07:43
246
740.800
16:06:37
438
740.800
16:06:37
740
740.600
16:05:51
61
740.600
16:05:00
322
740.600
16:05:00
246
740.600
16:05:00
394
740.600
16:04:00
343
740.600
16:04:00
741
740.400
16:02:50
666
740.600
16:01:28
649
740.800
16:00:22
52
741.000
16:00:14
722
741.000
16:00:10
105
741.000
15:59:07
112
741.000
15:59:07
22
741.000
15:59:07
206
741.000
15:59:07
668
740.800
15:58:07
638
741.000
15:56:06
163
741.000
15:56:06
552
741.000
15:55:08
739
741.000
15:54:04
725
740.800
15:51:59
450
741.600
15:49:58
275
741.600
15:49:58
440
742.000
15:48:51
95
742.000
15:48:51
126
742.000
15:48:51
628
741.000
15:48:09
614
741.000
15:46:08
127
741.000
15:44:58
678
740.800
15:44:58
700
740.600
15:42:50
624
740.800
15:41:51
644
740.600
15:39:36
703
740.200
15:38:11
34
740.200
15:38:11
708
740.200
15:38:11
102
740.200
15:37:27
244
740.200
15:37:18
692
740.000
15:35:05
706
740.400
15:34:16
687
740.400
15:33:36
665
739.400
15:32:26
661
739.800
15:29:32
677
740.000
15:29:19
57
740.000
15:29:19
23
739.800
15:26:12
700
739.800
15:26:12
644
739.800
15:26:12
108
740.000
15:26:10
121
740.000
15:26:10
671
740.400
15:24:16
630
740.600
15:22:32
851
740.800
15:22:23
277
740.800
15:22:23
17
740.400
15:20:44
24
740.400
15:20:44
117
740.400
15:20:44
200
740.400
15:20:44
117
740.400
15:20:44
677
739.800
15:16:49
702
740.800
15:16:28
531
741.200
15:16:22
148
741.200
15:16:22
720
741.400
15:13:18
853
741.400
15:13:18
68
741.400
15:10:11
197
741.400
15:10:11
679
741.200
15:10:11
729
741.600
15:10:11
808
738.000
15:06:52
734
738.000
15:06:52
680
738.000
15:04:06
740
738.200
15:03:35
692
738.400
15:02:40
612
738.400
15:02:40
669
738.200
14:59:08
400
738.400
14:59:08
550
738.400
14:59:08
282
738.600
14:59:07
67
738.600
14:59:07
660
738.600
14:56:06
756
738.800
14:56:06
619
738.400
14:54:05
725
738.400
14:54:05
724
738.400
14:54:05
809
737.200
14:49:13
709
737.400
14:48:59
637
736.400
14:46:01
346
736.400
14:45:13
101
736.400
14:45:13
188
736.400
14:45:13
714
736.400
14:45:13
611
736.600
14:43:47
550
736.600
14:42:33
719
736.600
14:42:33
304
736.000
14:39:32
209
736.000
14:39:32
27
736.000
14:39:32
753
736.000
14:39:32
15
736.200
14:39:24
93
736.200
14:39:24
704
735.400
14:35:35
640
735.800
14:35:32
111
735.800
14:35:32
112
735.600
14:33:17
200
735.600
14:33:17
342
735.600
14:33:15
615
735.800
14:33:07
231
736.000
14:32:04
513
736.000
14:32:04
40
736.600
14:31:24
678
736.600
14:31:24
645
737.000
14:29:58
531
|
737.000
14:28:37
140
737.000
14:28:37
64
737.800
14:25:00
550
737.800
14:25:00
708
737.800
14:25:00
120
738.000
14:22:44
600
737.800
14:22:44
677
737.800
14:22:44
744
737.200
14:16:46
625
737.400
14:15:42
773
737.400
14:14:23
412
736.400
14:09:01
218
736.400
14:09:01
607
736.800
14:09:01
674
736.800
14:09:01
707
736.800
14:07:09
675
735.600
14:00:38
743
735.800
13:57:20
690
734.800
13:55:36
661
735.800
13:53:25
702
737.000
13:50:16
103
737.800
13:49:36
623
737.800
13:49:36
15
738.000
13:48:13
189
738.000
13:48:13
192
738.000
13:48:13
665
738.400
13:46:03
26
738.400
13:46:03
636
738.400
13:42:58
825
738.800
13:42:55
681
739.000
13:42:04
916
739.400
13:40:03
272
739.000
13:35:31
598
739.000
13:35:31
911
739.200
13:34:52
778
738.400
13:33:19
689
738.400
13:32:19
189
737.600
13:29:04
400
737.600
13:29:04
598
737.600
13:28:18
57
737.600
13:28:18
109
738.200
13:28:14
598
738.200
13:28:14
610
738.200
13:27:49
713
738.000
13:16:15
722
738.200
13:13:17
623
738.800
13:10:00
637
738.800
13:09:08
713
739.800
13:04:18
735
740.400
13:03:22
698
739.800
13:02:16
29
739.800
13:02:16
614
740.000
13:01:24
676
739.800
12:52:04
608
740.200
12:51:40
932
740.400
12:50:22
114
740.400
12:50:22
61
740.200
12:48:55
643
739.600
12:46:35
718
739.200
12:43:05
194
739.000
12:41:41
408
738.800
12:33:40
221
738.800
12:33:40
727
738.800
12:33:40
744
738.000
12:27:58
730
738.000
12:21:45
608
738.800
12:18:50
739
739.200
12:15:11
320
739.200
12:13:02
343
739.200
12:13:02
720
740.000
12:13:00
714
740.200
12:12:08
915
740.200
12:12:08
660
740.200
12:12:08
13
740.200
12:12:08
50
740.000
12:03:54
529
740.000
12:00:49
109
740.000
11:58:10
737
741.400
11:55:19
68
741.600
11:52:43
196
741.600
11:52:43
410
741.600
11:52:43
705
741.400
11:47:35
627
741.600
11:47:05
751
740.800
11:46:00
871
741.400
11:42:07
183
741.400
11:41:23
47
741.400
11:41:23
649
741.400
11:31:36
863
741.600
11:31:33
663
741.200
11:27:09
604
740.600
11:23:52
707
740.000
11:17:53
29
740.400
11:16:53
744
740.400
11:16:53
638
740.600
11:12:31
102
740.600
11:12:31
10
740.800
11:10:51
604
740.800
11:10:51
730
740.800
11:09:38
209
740.400
11:01:06
408
740.400
11:01:06
10
740.400
11:01:06
742
741.200
10:57:14
678
741.200
10:55:00
630
741.400
10:52:44
27
741.400
10:52:44
550
742.200
10:50:14
9176
741.600
10:15:13
404
741.600
10:15:13
154
741.600
10:15:13
193
741.600
10:15:13
373
741.400
10:15:13
99
741.400
10:15:13
74
741.400
10:15:13
212
741.400
10:15:13
85
741.600
10:15:13
410
741.600
10:15:13
84
741.600
10:15:13
374
741.200
10:15:13
212
741.200
10:15:13
203
741.000
10:15:13
499
741.000
10:15:13
1573
740.800
10:15:13
1698
741.000
10:15:13
12340
741.000
10:15:13
1538
739.800
10:15:11
11629
739.800
10:15:11
1761
739.800
10:15:11
333
739.800
10:15:11
822
739.800
10:15:11
842
739.800
10:15:10
27
739.600
10:15:10
172
739.600
10:15:10
1
739.600
10:15:10
22
739.600
10:15:10
149
739.400
10:15:10
304
739.400
10:15:10
745
739.600
10:09:55
771
740.000
10:05:45
694
740.000
10:05:45
821
738.600
10:00:28
720
737.600
09:53:21
622
738.000
09:52:05
626
738.000
09:52:05
750
737.000
09:47:18
697
737.200
09:46:33
162
737.600
09:45:12
509
737.600
09:45:12
734
737.600
09:39:02
721
738.400
09:37:25
624
740.000
09:36:24
639
739.800
09:34:50
718
739.800
09:34:02
624
740.000
09:34:02
664
740.200
09:28:02
708
737.800
09:24:40
703
737.200
09:24:09
552
737.000
09:22:32
200
737.000
09:22:32
70
735.400
09:19:41
634
735.400
09:19:41
665
735.600
09:19:38
649
733.000
09:12:20
162
733.200
09:09:22
550
733.200
09:09:22
414
733.200
09:09:22
16
733.200
09:09:22
707
733.200
09:09:22
308
733.200
09:07:25
708
733.200
09:03:13
635
732.400
09:01:10
138
732.800
08:59:09
467
732.800
08:59:09
612
731.600
08:58:02
624
732.200
08:53:45
708
733.800
08:51:00
670
733.800
08:49:31
26
734.000
08:48:40
491
734.000
08:48:40
164
734.000
08:48:40
673
734.000
08:47:08
222
734.800
08:42:02
499
734.800
08:42:02
619
736.000
08:39:22
614
737.000
08:37:11
741
734.800
08:36:30
740
735.600
08:31:59
738
736.000
08:31:59
903
736.600
08:31:33
289
735.800
08:28:11
373
735.800
08:28:11
613
734.600
08:24:18
729
736.800
08:21:00
349
736.800
08:19:45
405
736.800
08:19:45
709
736.800
08:19:45
230
735.800
08:16:26
481
735.800
08:16:26
614
735.800
08:16:26
733
735.200
08:12:28
728
735.600
08:12:09
727
735.800
08:12:02
727
736.000
08:12:02
650
730.400
08:07:18
701
729.200
08:05:03
705
729.600
08:05:00
743
729.600
08:03:48
394
729.600
08:03:48
116
729.600
08:03:48
804
729.600
08:03:48