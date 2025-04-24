Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Signs Financing Agreement

for up to EUR 15 Million

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, April 24, 2025 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) ("Vivoryon" or the "Company"), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced that it has entered into a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement ("SEPA") of up to EUR 15 million, with Yorkville Advisors Global, LP ("Yorkville"), an institutional investor based in New Jersey, USA.

Under the terms of the agreement, Yorkville has committed to purchasing up to EUR 15 million of ordinary shares of Vivoryon over the course of 36 months, from the date of signing the agreement. Vivoryon has the right, but not the obligation, to sell these ordinary shares to Yorkville in individual tranches under exclusion of the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights.

"This agreement provides Vivoryon with financial flexibility in advancing preparations for our planned Phase 2b study in diabetic kidney disease," said Anne Doering, CFA, CFO of Vivoryon. "We believe that having this vehicle in place provides us with strong capital backing, while at the same time allowing us to actively pursue further opportunities for additional funding to fully realize the planned Phase 2b study. Yorkville has a proven track record in providing access to capital for biotechnology companies and we are pleased to have entered into this agreement with the team to support us in executing our strategy to develop varoglutamstat as a uniquely positioned treatment option filling the existing treatment gap for patients suffering from kidney disease."

Each tranche may include a number of shares equal to 100% of the average daily volume of ordinary shares traded within the five trading days immediately prior to the date of the tranche being requested. The number of shares per tranche can be increased at mutual consent of Vivoryon and Yorkville, with the maximum number of shares per tranche being 389,359 shares (subject to a higher maximum that the parties may agree from time to time). The ordinary shares will be issued at a 5% discount to the prevailing market price. Yorkville intends to sell the number of shares set out in a tranche request on the market following the receipt of the relevant tranche request. The agreement includes the additional issuance of 167,028 shares to Yorkville as part of a commitment fee. To support the transaction, Erich Platzer, MD, PhD, also through PlatzerInvest AG, and Frank Weber, MD, both members of the Company's board entered into a share lending agreement with Yorkville, pursuant to which Dr. Platzer and Dr. Weber shall lend 389,359 ordinary shares to Yorkville at no consideration.

Vivoryon intends to use any funds raised through the SEPA to finance its ongoing business operations, the continued preparation towards the start of the Phase 2b study of its lead candidate varoglutamstat in diabetic kidney disease, as well as to advance preclinical studies of its new development candidate, VY2149.

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by its passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, the Company strives to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. The Company leverages its in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. The Company has established a pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including Alzheimer's disease, inflammatory and fibrotic disorders, including of the kidney, and cancer. www.vivoryon.com



Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company"), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. The Company's results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, strategies or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

