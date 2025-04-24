Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt knallt's an der Börse! Diese Aktie hat das Zeug zum Überflieger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H8S5 | ISIN: SE0010546911 | Ticker-Symbol: 719
Frankfurt
24.04.25
09:29 Uhr
0,820 Euro
-0,065
-7,34 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DONE.AI GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DONE.AI GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8480,92718:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2025 17:00 Uhr
6 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Done.ai Group AB: CEO and Board Member Acquire Shares, Strengthening Ownership in Done.ai Group AB

Finanznachrichten News

On 10 January 2025, Board Member Linda Sannesmoen agreed to acquire 85,110 shares from R-Venture at a price of SEK 24.50 per share. The parties agreed that the acquisition would be made without dividend entitlement and that the shares would be transferred following the final dividend payout on 17 April 2025. The effective price per share after dividend adjustment is SEK 2.50. Upon completion of the transaction, Linda Sannesmoen's total holding will amount to 834,078 shares.

Similarly, CEO Staffan Herbst has acquired 400,000 shares from R-Venture under the same terms. Following the transaction, Mr. Herbst will hold a total of 665,883 shares in Done.ai Group AB, comprising 381,783 shares held personally and 284,100 shares held through his wholly owned company.

For further information please contact:

Staffan Herbst, CEO and CFO

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00, ir@done.ai

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to 24SevenOffice on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Lilla Nygatan 2, 411 09 Gothenburg
Telephone: +46 (0)31-761 22 30
Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.