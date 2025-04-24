Done.ai Group AB: CEO and Board Member Acquire Shares, Strengthening Ownership in Done.ai Group AB

On 10 January 2025, Board Member Linda Sannesmoen agreed to acquire 85,110 shares from R-Venture at a price of SEK 24.50 per share. The parties agreed that the acquisition would be made without dividend entitlement and that the shares would be transferred following the final dividend payout on 17 April 2025. The effective price per share after dividend adjustment is SEK 2.50. Upon completion of the transaction, Linda Sannesmoen's total holding will amount to 834,078 shares.

Similarly, CEO Staffan Herbst has acquired 400,000 shares from R-Venture under the same terms. Following the transaction, Mr. Herbst will hold a total of 665,883 shares in Done.ai Group AB, comprising 381,783 shares held personally and 284,100 shares held through his wholly owned company.

