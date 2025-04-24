NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) and Amazon Web Services Thursday have introduced a new suite of market modernization solutions aimed at enhancing global capital markets.Leveraging their combined expertise, the companies aim to help market operators improve liquidity, accelerate capital flows, and scale innovation-while maintaining top-tier performance, security, and resilience.Addressing challenges such as technological complexity, evolving regulations, and shifting investor demands, the blueprint offers a comprehensive infrastructure and software package. It is designed to help market operators modernize cost-effectively without compromising operational control.The blueprint's core components include an integrated infrastructure where Nasdaq and AWS co-locate exchange systems, trading participant platforms, and AWS services to ensure low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity while maintaining full control over data. Central to the blueprint is the Nasdaq Eqlipse platform, which incorporates client feedback and advanced capabilities throughout the trade lifecycle.This includes the newly introduced Eqlipse Intelligence, designed to enhance data analytics, enable AI integration, and streamline market operator workflows. Additionally, a services deployment model merges the expertise of both companies to reduce modernization risks, accelerate time-to-market, and allow operators to focus their technological resources on innovation and growth.These innovations aim to make capital markets more dynamic and interconnected, allowing local economies to flourish through broader access to global capital. Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman emphasized the effort's role in reducing market fragmentation and driving economic prosperity. AWS CEO Matt Garman highlighted the effort's alignment with their shared vision of simplified, globally connected markets.The blueprint offers significant benefits for market operators, including accelerated modernization through standardized workflows and cloud infrastructure, greater flexibility to innovate and monetize data, and enhanced transparency, liquidity, and investor protection across global markets. Adoption of this framework is already underway among major exchanges.The Johannesburg Stock Exchange - JSE is collaborating with Nasdaq and AWS to upgrade its technology infrastructure, integrate AI-driven solutions, and strengthen global market connectivity. In Mexico, Grupo BMV is evaluating cloud-based modernization for its clearing and depository services to boost efficiency and market inclusivity. Meanwhile, Nasdaq's Nordic markets are initiating implementation with the derivatives segment, leveraging AWS infrastructure to scale services and drive innovation.All upgrades are subject to regulatory approval, with a focus on setting new industry standards in efficiency, transparency, and interconnectivity.NDAQ is currently trading at $74.44 or 1.29% on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX